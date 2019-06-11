Highlights: USWNT 13, Thailand 0

The U.S. Women’s National Team recorded an historic victory in its 2019 Women’s World Cup opener.
Watch the highlights below of the USWNT’s 13-0 win over Thailand.
Social media exploded around the nation as the U.S. Women’s National Team recorded an historic victory at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.
Everyone from athletes, celebrities, USWNT fans and teams all got in the act, commenting on the 13-0 win. Here’s a look at some of the best comments on Twitter after the game.
The U.S. Women’s National Team came roaring out of the gates at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, reminding everyone that it’s the team to beat.
The USWNT set a new World Cup record, routing Thailand, 13-0, in both team’s opening match of the tournament on Tuesday evening in Reims, France. Alex Morgan finished with five goals, and immediately moves into the lead for the Golden Boot.
Morgan was joined on the scoresheet by five other teammates. Rose Lavelle and Samantha Mewis each scored a brace, while Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh, and Carli Lloyd each scored one goal.
The USWNT finished with an incredible 39 shots, 10 corners, and 75 percent possession in the rout.
Jill Ellis’ side started the game in full on attack mode, and it didn’t take long to create a goal. Morgan first had a goal disallowed inside the first ten minutes due to a VAR check for offside, but she got her first of the day off a cross from right back Kelley O’Hara in the 13th minute.
Young midfield sensation Rose Lavelle added the USWNT’s second goal with a left-footed blast from outside of the box and it became a 3-0 lead in the 32nd minute as Lindsey Horan scored from close range.
The USWNT was truly off to the races in the second half where the team scored nine goals, including four in a six minute span. Mewis opened the dam with a strike on the half-volley and was followed by goals from Morgan, Mewis again, and Lavelle.
Thailand continued to crumble defensively as it allowed the USWNT space in the attack, and the US made Thailand pay. The USWNT scored six goals in the final 16 minutes of action, first with Morgan making it 8-0 in the 74th minute, followed by Rapinoe, Morgan, Pugh, Morgan, and Lloyd to finish off the record-breaking night.
This story will be continued.
If people didn’t know about Rose Lavelle before, they certainly do now.
The U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder put the USA up 2-0 in the 20th minute with a 25-yard left-footed blast, one which Thailand goalkeeper Sukana Charoenying couldn’t keep out. It was Lavelle’s first World Cup goal and second goal of 2019.
[ LIVE: Watch every single 2019 Women’s World Cup game ]
Before Lavelle’s goal, Alex Morgan connected on a header off a cross from Kelley O’Hara on the right to put the USWNT in front in the 13th minute. The goal was coming, especially with Thailand defending so deep in their own box.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) Former FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi will challenge his life ban from soccer for financial corruption at the Court of Arbitration for Sport next month.
The court says the hearing is on July 4. Verdicts typically follow within a few months.
Nyantakyi was filmed by a Ghanaian television program accepting $65,000 in cash from undercover reporters posing as businessmen seeking favors.
He resigned days before the 2018 World Cup as the senior vice president of African soccer’s governing body and president of Ghana’s soccer federation.
Nyantakyi also left FIFA’s ruling committee, which paid an annual $250,000 stipend. He was one of Africa’s elected delegates since 2016.
FIFA’s ethics committee found him guilty last October on charges of bribery, corruption, and conflict of interest. Nyantakyi was also fined 500,000 Swiss francs ($504,000).