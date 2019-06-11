How Twitter reacted to USWNT win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Women’s National Team came roaring out of the gates at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, reminding everyone that it’s the team to beat.

The USWNT set a new World Cup record, routing Thailand, 13-0, in both team’s opening match of the tournament on Tuesday evening in Reims, France. Alex Morgan finished with five goals, and immediately moves into the lead for the Golden Boot.

Morgan was joined on the scoresheet by five other teammates. Rose Lavelle and Samantha Mewis each scored a brace, while Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh, and Carli Lloyd each scored one goal.

The USWNT finished with an incredible 39 shots, 10 corners, and 75 percent possession in the rout.

Jill Ellis’ side started the game in full on attack mode, and it didn’t take long to create a goal. Morgan first had a goal disallowed inside the first ten minutes due to a VAR check for offside, but she got her first of the day off a cross from right back Kelley O’Hara in the 13th minute.

Young midfield sensation Rose Lavelle added the USWNT’s second goal with a left-footed blast from outside of the box and it became a 3-0 lead in the 32nd minute as Lindsey Horan scored from close range.

The USWNT was truly off to the races in the second half where the team scored nine goals, including four in a six minute span. Mewis opened the dam with a strike on the half-volley and was followed by goals from Morgan, Mewis again, and Lavelle.

Thailand continued to crumble defensively as it allowed the USWNT space in the attack, and the US made Thailand pay. The USWNT scored six goals in the final 16 minutes of action, first with Morgan making it 8-0 in the 74th minute, followed by Rapinoe, Morgan, Pugh, Morgan, and Lloyd to finish off the record-breaking night.

This story will be continued.