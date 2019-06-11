More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Man United correct to push for young signings

By Joe Prince-Wright Jun 11, 2019, 7:50 AM EDT
Unperturbed by Crystal Palace rejecting their first bid, Manchester United is going back in for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

And that is exactly what they should be doing.

The talented right back, 21, has burst onto the scene over the past two seasons with the Eagles, and the South London club aren’t keen on selling one of their best players.

However, a fee of around $75 million is expected to see them cash in on AWB as the future England international continues to impress in the Premier League. So far United have had a bid of close to $50 million rejected, and this second bid will apparently be in the region of $60 million as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer badly wants to add youth and pace to his side.

For United, this push to sign young players is smart and much-needed.

After agreeing to sign Daniel James, 21, from Swansea, Solskjaer is staying true to his word that he wants to sign young, hungry British players this summer. Declan Rice and Jadon Sancho have also been linked with moves to United, but they could both prove too expensive. They are also said to be pushing hard to sign Matthijs de Ligt, 19, from Ajax, although he is expected to join either PSG or Barcelona, while Harry Maguire, 26, is also a top target once again but Man City may beat United to his signature.

Even if some of these deals do not happen, the right intentions for United are there.

United are no longer trying to sign the finished article and big name players just because they can. Solskjaer needs to assemble a team of young talent who can grow together over the coming years and build their own playing identity. In recent years it has been about juggling a squad of players signed by David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho who were given lengthy contracts, then cobbling them together into a team.

But now they are on the verge of a huge squad overhaul. Antonio Valencia, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata are all out of contract, while the likes of Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and David De Gea are rumored to be leaving this summer.

An almighty clear out is needed, but just as important is bringing in young talent. AWB fits the bill perfectly and if United have to pay close to $70 million for him, it will be worth it. The same should be spent on Sancho and Rice if they can afford it, because having a long-term plan and bringing in young talent will not only buy Solskjaer time in the short-term but also provide United with a solid platform and an identity for years to come.

With the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City so vast at the moment, they have to do something different. The pull of United is still strong, but they must resist signing star names for the heck of it.

Watch Live: 2019 Women’s World Cup – Day 5

By Joe Prince-Wright Jun 11, 2019, 8:47 AM EDT
Here come the Stars and Stripes…

The reigning champions kick off their 2019 Women’s World Cup campaign on Tuesday, as the USWNT take on Thailand in Reims in Group F.

Jill Ellis’ side are the favorites to win the tournament this summer, but will have been watching on anxiously as plenty of other contenders have impressed over the first four days of the World Cup. The U.S. should handle Thailand easily and get their Group F campaign off to a flier.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Chile and Sweden do battle in Group F with the Swedes expected to prevail, while an intriguing clash in Group E sees the Oceania champs New Zealand take on European champs the Netherlands.

Remember, you can watch every single game live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes. All you have to do is click on the links below.

Here is your full schedule for Tuesday, June 11 at the Women’s World Cup.

2019 Women’s World Cup schedule

Group E: New Zealand v. Netherlands – 9 a.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group F: Chile v. Sweden – 12 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group F: USA v. Thailand – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE

World Cup preview: USWNT v. Thailand

By Daniel Karell Jun 10, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
  • USWNT ready to kick off eighth World Cup campaign
  • USWNT has won six straight and has just one loss in 12 months
  • Thailand competing in second World Cup

It’s been a long wait, but the U.S. Women’s National Team is finally ready to take the field at the 2019 World Cup.

Head coach Jill Ellis has spent the past three years tinkering with the lineup and testing out new tactics, and its quite likely that Tuesday’s USWNT lineup will look quite similar to how it’s been recently, but quite different from 2016, when the USWNT was shocked by Sweden, losing on penalty kicks in the 2016 Summer Olympics quarterfinals.

Just five players who started that day are likely to start on Tuesday at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, which is located about 90 miles northeast of Paris. Julie Ertz is a lock in central midfield, along with Becky Sauerbrunn at centerback and Kelley O’Hara at right back. Alex Morgan, she of more than 50 international goals and fully healthy again, along with the tricky, dribbling wizard that is Tobin Heath.

But this USWNT has taken real strides since the defeat by Sweden. Megan Rapinoe has cemented her place as a left winger, cutting inside and allowing Crystal Dunn, the last player cut from the 2015 World Cup squad, to maraud forward down the left. Rose Lavelle has broken into the team and along with Lindsey Horan, form a delightful one-two punch in box to box midfielders that are also creative and can find Heath and Rapinoe open to stretch the opponent’s backline.

If there’s anywhere that’s a question mark for this USWNT, it’s at goalkeeper, where Alyssa Naeher has patiently waited her turn, finally getting her chance after Hope Solo was effectively banished from the national team and forced into an early retirement.

Against Thailand, it will be a great opener for the U.S. to get the early nerves and jitters out of the way before going on to record what should be a comprehensive victory. There’s no guarantees at World Cups, but against a nation ranked more than 30 places lower, it should be a comfortable win for the U.S. in the end.

Plus, with Thailand and Chile as the build-up before facing Sweden, it will give the USWNT a great chance to get into their groove before facing some of the best competition this tournament has to offer.

What they’re saying

USWNT coach Jill Ellis: “‘Excitement’ is the best word to describe where I am and where the players are. The anticipation is growing. The players are ready, excited and hungry. We feel prepared. It’s been a long process, the preparation has been excellent and we’re ready to focus on tomorrow’s match.”

Thailand coach Nuengrutai Srathongvian on facing the USWNT to open the World Cup: “To face the number one team in the world at the opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is a massive opportunity for us to test and assess ourselves.”

Prediction

Thailand has done very well to qualify for the World Cup, but this isn’t just any opponent. It’s the team with the best attack in all of women’s soccer. The USWNT’s forward trio of Morgan, Rapinoe and Heath should be enough on its own to break down the Thailand backline, and there will certainly be chances to score off corners as well. It should end up as a comfortable victory. USWNT 3-0 Thailand

AFC: Macau won’t travel to Sri Lanka for World Cup qualifier

Associated Press Jun 10, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) The Asian Football Confederation says it has been informed by the Macau Football Association that its national team will not travel to Sri Lanka for a 2020 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday at Colombo.

Although the AFC statement did not give a reason, soccer officials in Macau said they were concerned over the team’s safety following the deadly terrorist attacks in the country. On April 21, three churches in Sri Lanka and three luxury hotels in Colombo were targeted in coordinated terrorist suicide bombings which killed 358 people.

The Macau FA said it decided not to send a team “due to the recent terrorist attack in Sri Lanka and for the sake of the team’s personal safety.” The MFA said it asked FIFA, the AFC and Sri Lanka’s footballing authorities to switch the match to a neutral venue.

“MFA will have to put our players’ personal safety as a priority … we cannot afford to take the risk to put our players’ lives in danger,” the weekend statement said.

The Football Federation of Sri Lanka said it “fulfilled all security requirements” with FIFA and the AFC ahead of the match, and it had a right to play the return match at home. Macau won the first leg 1-0 in Macau.

Euro 2020 qualifying: Spain, Poland, record big wins, Rep. of Ireland tops Gibraltar

By Daniel Karell Jun 10, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT
Qualification for Euro 2020 continued on Monday with a bang, and there were goals galore across the continent.

Here is a rundown of all the results:

Spain 3-0 Sweden

La Furia Roja stayed perfect in Euro 2020 qualifying as it ran away 3-0 winners over Sweden at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Spain peppered the Sweden net early on and it looked as though Dani Parejo had put Spain up front with a tap in, but he was deemed offside. Sergio Ramos opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the 64th minute and then Alvaro Morata doubled it late with another penalty kick goal in the 85th minute. Mikel Oyarzabal put the finishing touches on the game two minutes later with a sweet left-footed finish past Sweden and Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Poland 4-0 Israel

Poland moved five points clear of second-place Israel with a 4-0 win over the Blue and White at home in Warsaw. Krzysztof Piatek put Poland up 1-0 after a back and forth first half with a finish from an incredibly tight angle. It was still a pretty even game until Israeli centerback Shiran Yeini was whistled for a handball on the box while he slid to block a shot and the ball ricocheted into his hand. Robert Lewandowski stepped up and sent Israeli goalkeeper Ariel Harush the wrong way to put Poland in a commanding position, and Kamil Grosicki‘s left-footed strike truly put the game out of reach. Damian Kadzior’s final strike was the cherry on top for Poland in the big win as they sit comfortably on the way to qualifying.

Republic of Ireland 2-0 Gibralter

Robert Brady’s second half stoppage time goal helped lead the Republic of Ireland to a 2-0 win over the island of Gibraltar, putting Ireland at 10 points after four games, leading Group D, even ahead of Denmark, which knocked Ireland out of the 2018 World Cup. Ireland took the lead in the 29th minute after Seamus Coleman‘s cross was deflected into goal by Joseph Luis Chipolina.

Here are the other scores from around Euro 2020 qualifying:

Faroe Islands 0-2 Norway

Bulgaria 2-3 Kosovo

Serbia 4-1 Lithuania

Malta 0-4 Romania

Denmark 5-1 Georgia

North Macedonia 1-4 Austria

Czech Republic 3-0 Montenegro

Ukraine 1-0 Luxembourg

Latvia 0-5 Slovenia