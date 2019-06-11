Transfer rumor roundup: Aarons to Man United; Fornals to West Ham

The Premier League transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are going to start kicking up a few notches.

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the PL…

Our partners at Sky Sports in the UK believe that Man United are targetting Norwich City right back Max Aarons if they can’t sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 21, from Crystal Palace.

Palace are said to want over $75 million for AWB, who has only been a regular in the Premier League for the past 18 months. Aarons, just 19 years old, primarily plays as a right back but can also play at left back and his ability to push on from full back and join attacks would be perfect for the way United want to play.

Aarons is also being chased by Spurs and RB Leipzig, as well as Palace if they lose Wan-Bissaka, and a bid of around $20 million could prize him away from Norwich. Aarons was named the Championship Young Player of the Year last season as he scored twice and had six assists as well as creating over 30 chances for his teammates. His arrival would be a similar signing to Daniel James from Swansea City, as United try to sweep up the top young talent outside of the PL rather than buy big names.

It will be intriguing to see how these young talents slot together under Solskjaer at United.

West Ham United appear to be lining up a move for Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals, with the Spanish international the subject of a $32 million bid according to multiple outlets.

The 23-year-old is an attacking central midfielder and Hammers director of football Mario Husillos knows Fornals from his time at Malaga. Manuel Pellegrini is thought to want to strengthen his midfield this summer, which could be bad news for the likes of Mark Noble and Pedro Obiang, as Declan Rice has made one of the central midfield spots his own.

But bringing in a new attacking midfielder could also suggest that Manuel Lanzini, who hasn’t fully recovered from his long-term injury, could be sold this summer.

Fornals has played for Malaga and Villarreal in La Liga, and has made 159 appearances over the past four seasons in all competitions, scoring 16 goals. He was instrumental in Villarreal’s run to the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals in 2018-19 and alongside Felipe Anderson, Michail Antonio and Marko Arnautovic he would give the Hammers’ attack a new look.

