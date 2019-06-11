Watch Live: 2019 Women’s World Cup – Day 5

Unperturbed by Crystal Palace rejecting their first bid, Manchester United is going back in for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

And that is exactly what they should be doing.

The talented right back, 21, has burst onto the scene over the past two seasons with the Eagles, and the South London club aren’t keen on selling one of their best players.

However, a fee of around $75 million is expected to see them cash in on AWB as the future England international continues to impress in the Premier League. So far United have had a bid of close to $50 million rejected, and this second bid will apparently be in the region of $60 million as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer badly wants to add youth and pace to his side.

For United, this push to sign young players is smart and much-needed.

After agreeing to sign Daniel James, 21, from Swansea, Solskjaer is staying true to his word that he wants to sign young, hungry British players this summer. Declan Rice and Jadon Sancho have also been linked with moves to United, but they could both prove too expensive. They are also said to be pushing hard to sign Matthijs de Ligt, 19, from Ajax, although he is expected to join either PSG or Barcelona, while Harry Maguire, 26, is also a top target once again but Man City may beat United to his signature.

Even if some of these deals do not happen, the right intentions for United are there.

United are no longer trying to sign the finished article and big name players just because they can. Solskjaer needs to assemble a team of young talent who can grow together over the coming years and build their own playing identity. In recent years it has been about juggling a squad of players signed by David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho who were given lengthy contracts, then cobbling them together into a team.

But now they are on the verge of a huge squad overhaul. Antonio Valencia, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata are all out of contract, while the likes of Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and David De Gea are rumored to be leaving this summer.

An almighty clear out is needed, but just as important is bringing in young talent. AWB fits the bill perfectly and if United have to pay close to $70 million for him, it will be worth it. The same should be spent on Sancho and Rice if they can afford it, because having a long-term plan and bringing in young talent will not only buy Solskjaer time in the short-term but also provide United with a solid platform and an identity for years to come.

With the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City so vast at the moment, they have to do something different. The pull of United is still strong, but they must resist signing star names for the heck of it.

