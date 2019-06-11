Who needs Harry Maguire more: Man City or Man United?

Harry Maguire is, once again, a man in demand this summer.

The Leicester City and England center back is entering the prime of his career and the 26-year-old has stated that he is happy with the Foxes but wants to challenge for trophies and play at the top level for as long as he can.

Both Manchester City and Manchester United have been linked with summer moves for Maguire, currently valued at $110 million, and the latter pushed hard to try and sign the oft-marauding center back last summer after his breakout 2018 World Cup.

But which club needs him more?

On the face of it, Man United badly need a new center back to help galvanize their entire defensive unit with Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof all struggling at various points last season.

Maguire’s ball-playing ability from the back would help get them on the front foot more often, and that is exactly how Solskjaer likes to play and he has the attacking players to make the most of early balls and runs from Maguire which will turn defense into attack quickly.

As for Man City, their desire for a center back is clear also as John Stones continues to struggle, Vincent Kompany has left over the summer and Nicolas Otamendi far from happy playing a bit-part role. Aymeric Laporte is their main man at center back and if Maguire wants Champions League action and challenging for trophies, City will be his obvious first-choice.

But if United manage to somehow sign Matthijs de Ligt this summer, Maguire could see him and De Ligt as the defensive leaders of a new era at Old Trafford. That is appealing, and we’ve seen how Stones, a ball-playing center back who was supposed to be the perfect fit for City, has struggled to adapt to Pep’s methods.

Just because Maguire plays out from the back, it doesn’t mean he will slot straight in at City. Man United should break the bank to sign him this summer and build their entire defense around him, and if they can add Maguire to signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, then all of a sudden their much-maligned defense will no longer be the problem.

The battle for Maguire will rumble on, and both Manchester clubs will have very good reasons for pushing the boat out to sign him. Even if they lose Maguire, Leicester will be the big winners, financially, here.

