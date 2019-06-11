More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Who needs Harry Maguire more: Man City or Man United?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 11, 2019, 11:35 AM EDT
Harry Maguire is, once again, a man in demand this summer.

The Leicester City and England center back is entering the prime of his career and the 26-year-old has stated that he is happy with the Foxes but wants to challenge for trophies and play at the top level for as long as he can.

Both Manchester City and Manchester United have been linked with summer moves for Maguire, currently valued at $110 million, and the latter pushed hard to try and sign the oft-marauding center back last summer after his breakout 2018 World Cup.

But which club needs him more?

On the face of it, Man United badly need a new center back to help galvanize their entire defensive unit with Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof all struggling at various points last season.

Maguire’s ball-playing ability from the back would help get them on the front foot more often, and that is exactly how Solskjaer likes to play and he has the attacking players to make the most of early balls and runs from Maguire which will turn defense into attack quickly.

As for Man City, their desire for a center back is clear also as John Stones continues to struggle, Vincent Kompany has left over the summer and Nicolas Otamendi far from happy playing a bit-part role. Aymeric Laporte is their main man at center back and if Maguire wants Champions League action and challenging for trophies, City will be his obvious first-choice.

But if United manage to somehow sign Matthijs de Ligt this summer, Maguire could see him and De Ligt as the defensive leaders of a new era at Old Trafford. That is appealing, and we’ve seen how Stones, a ball-playing center back who was supposed to be the perfect fit for City, has struggled to adapt to Pep’s methods.

Just because Maguire plays out from the back, it doesn’t mean he will slot straight in at City. Man United should break the bank to sign him this summer and build their entire defense around him, and if they can add Maguire to signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, then all of a sudden their much-maligned defense will no longer be the problem.

The battle for Maguire will rumble on, and both Manchester clubs will have very good reasons for pushing the boat out to sign him. Even if they lose Maguire, Leicester will be the big winners, financially, here.

Pogba: I am judged differently

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 11, 2019, 12:26 PM EDT
Paul Pogba has been speaking out about the way he is treated, and he isn’t exactly happy about it.

Despite being Manchester United’s top goalscorer last season with 16 goals, and leading them in his assists with 11, his performances are picked to pieces week in, week out and his time at United since his $110 million transfer from Juventus can be best described as topsy-turvy.

In an interview with The Times Pogba, 26, revealed he believes he is judged differently.

“I always play like that and, thank God, I won the World Cup like that,” Pogba said. “Body language, haircut, all these things is just to speak. Since I was a kid I play like this. It’s not a problem when we win. Only when we lose or if I have a bad performance it becomes a problem.”

“I become another player because of the transfer. Because it was the biggest transfer of history at the time, you get judged differently. You expect more because of the price tag. A good game becomes a normal game, a top game will be a good game.”

It is true that the spotlight is on Pogba as the most expensive signing in United’s history. Is that fair? Of course it isn’t. Is it part of the game? Of course it is.

If you’re going to be the biggest name on one of the biggest clubs on the planet, everything you do is going to be over scrutinized.

Pogba knows that but these comments suggest he is getting a little fed up of all the talk around him.

Amid reports that he is keen on a move back to Juventus and the Italian champions are making moves to bring him back, it will be intriguing to see if Pogba remains at Old Trafford this summer.

Comments like this do not suggest he’s enjoying the spotlight.

USWNT coach Ellis responds to Solo’s comments

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 11, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
USWNT head coach Jill Ellis has taken the high road.

Ahead of the U.S. women’s national team kicking off their 2019 World Cup campaign against Thailand in Reims on Tuesday, former USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo has been critical of Ellis.

The legendary goalkeeper, who had her contract cancelled by U.S. Soccer back in 2016 over disciplinary reasons, lashed out at Ellis when talking on the BBC in her role as a pundit for the tournament.

“Jill is not the leader I wish her to be,” Solo said. “She relies heavily on her assistant coaches. She cracks under the pressure quite a bit. But often that doesn’t matter because the quality of the players on the U.S. team is superb. It doesn’t matter who is coaching us because we will find a way to win. The United States knows how to find a way to win in spite of who the coach is.”

Tell us how you really feel, Hope…

But Ellis, who led the USWNT to the World Cup title in 2015 with Solo in goal, hasn’t risen to the bait.

Speaking to the media ahead of their tournament opener, Ellis tried to play down the comments and labelled Solo as a ‘pundit’ and nothing else.

“Comments are comments. For me, personally, I feel over the past five years I’ve made a lot of important decisions and I have processes to make those decisions, and I own those processes,” Ellis said. “At this point, everything and every focus is about this group of players that are here and now. Pundits, out there, that’s part of it. And part of the message is always to make sure that the focus is on the internal part of the game. And that’s where we are.”

Ellis won the 2015 World Cup when on a temporary contract and since then she’s had plenty of critics as the USWNT were knocked out of the Rio 2016 Olympics by Sweden at the quarterfinal stage. A few U.S. hiccups have occurred while the rest of the women’s soccer world has caught up at the international level with England, the Netherlands and France all pushing on and among the favorites to prevail this summer.

The pressure is on Ellis and the USWNT to defend their crown, and she knows it. Ellis doesn’t need Solo or anybody else to crank up any extra pressure, because everyone expects this USWNT to win the trophy in France. Solo’s differences with this current USWNT and the U.S. Soccer Federation is clear, but Ellis did well to not respond too strongly and add any further fuel to the fire.

Roma hire Paulo Fonseca from Shakhtar Donetsk

Associated PressJun 11, 2019, 9:48 AM EDT
ROME (AP) Roma has hired Paulo Fonseca as coach from Shakhtar Donetsk to try leading the club back into the Champions League.

Roma says the Portuguese coach signed a two-year contract, with an option for a third year.

[ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule

The club’s American president, Jim Pallotta, says Fonseca has “a winning mentality and a reputation for bold, attacking football that will excite our fans.”

Roma placed sixth in Serie A after Eusebio Di Francesco was fired in March and Claudio Ranieri took over as interim coach.

Fonseca led Shakhtar to three straight league and cup doubles in Ukraine and leaves behind a spot in the group stage of the Champions League.

Roma starts in the Europa League qualifying rounds on July 25.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Watch Live: 2019 Women’s World Cup – Day 5

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 11, 2019, 8:47 AM EDT
Here come the Stars and Stripes…

The reigning champions kick off their 2019 Women’s World Cup campaign on Tuesday, as the USWNT take on Thailand in Reims in Group F.

[ MORE: Women’s World Cup news ]

Jill Ellis’ side are the favorites to win the tournament this summer, but will have been watching on anxiously as plenty of other contenders have impressed over the first four days of the World Cup. The U.S. should handle Thailand easily and get their Group F campaign off to a flier.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Chile and Sweden do battle in Group F with the Swedes expected to prevail, while an intriguing clash in Group E sees the Oceania champs New Zealand take on European champs the Netherlands.

Remember, you can watch every single game live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes. All you have to do is click on the links below.

[ LIVE: Watch every single 2019 Women’s World Cup game ]

Here is your full schedule for Tuesday, June 11 at the Women’s World Cup.

2019 Women’s World Cup schedule

Group E: New Zealand v. Netherlands – 9 a.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group F: Chile v. Sweden – 12 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group F: USA v. Thailand – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE