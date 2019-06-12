More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

2019 Copa America full schedule, kick off times, venues

By Daniel KarellJun 12, 2019, 8:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There may be no Neymar in attendance, but with Lionel Messi, James Rodriguez and the exciting young Brazilian Lucas Paqueta, there’s plenty of exciting action awaiting us at this year’s Copa America.

Ita the third major tournament in five years (fourth in six years if you count the Confederations Cup) hosted by Brazil, and even though Neymar was ruled out by injury, the hosts are still the favorites. Yet, can Messi lead Argentina finally over the hump and win a title? Can Chile rebound from missing the 2018 World Cup? And what about Uruguay, with aging stars in Luis Suarez playing alongside up and coming leaders like Rodrigo Betancur.

[READ: Transfer Rumor Roundup]

Every Copa America match, beginning with the opener this Friday, will be shown live in the U.S. on Telemundo Deportes and every match will also be streaming online.

[ STREAM: Watch Copa America live ]

Below, check out the full schedule of dates and times ahead of this summer’s Copa America.

Group stage

Group A
June 14: Brazil v. Bolivia – 8:30 p.m. ET at Estadio Morumbi, Sao Paulo
June 15: Venezuela v. Peru – 3 p.m. ET at Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre
June 18: Bolivia v. Peru – 5:30 p.m. ET at Maracana, Rio de Janeiro
June 18: Brazil v. Venezuela – 8:30 p.m. ET at Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador
June 22: Peru v. Brazil – 3 p.m. ET at Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo
June 22: Bolivia v. Venezuela – 3 p.m. ET at Estádio Mineirão, Belo Horizonte

Group B
June 15: Argentina v. Colombia – 6 p.m. ET at Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador
June 16: Paraguay v. Qatar – 3 p.m. ET at Maracana, Rio de Janeiro
June 19: Colombia v. Qatar – 5:30 p.m. ET at Estadio Morumbi, Sao Paulo
June 19: Argentina v. Paraguay – 8:30 p.m. ET at Estádio Mineirão, Belo Horizonte
June 23: Qatar v. Argentina – 3 p.m. ET at Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre
June 23: Colombia v. Paraguay – 3 p.m. ET at Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador

Group C
June 16: Uruguay v. Ecuador – 6 p.m. ET at Estádio Mineirão, Belo Horizonte
June 17: Japan v. Chile – 7 p.m. ET at Estadio Morumbi, Sao Paulo
June 20: Uruguay v. Japan – 7 p.m. ET at Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre
June 21: Ecuador v. Chile – 7 p.m. ET at Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador
June 24: Chile v. Uruguay – 7 p.m. ET at Maracana, Rio de Janeiro
June 24: Ecuador v. Japan – 7 p.m. ET at Estádio Mineirão, Belo Horizonte

Quarterfinals

June 27
Match 19: Winner Group A v. Third Place Group B/C – 8:30 p.m. ET at Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre

June 28
Match 20: Winner Group B v. Runner-up Group C – 7 p.m. ET at Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo
Match 21: Runner-Up Group A v. Runner-up Group B – 3 p.m. ET at Maracana, Rio de Janeiro

June 29
Match 22: Winner Group C v. Third Place Group A/B – 3 p.m. ET at Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador

Semifinals

July 2
Match 23: Winners of Match 19 v. Winners of Match 21 – 8:30 p.m. ET at Estádio Mineirão, Belo Horizonte

July 3
Match 24: Winners of Match 20 v. Winners of Match 22 – 8:30 p.m. ET at Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre

Semifinals

July 6
Match 25: Losers of Match 23 v. Losers of Match 24 – 3 p.m. ET at Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo

Final

July 7
Winners of Match 23 v. Winners of Match 24 – 4 p.m. ET at Maracana, Rio de Janeiro

Miami bar handed out free shots for each goal during USWNT onslaught

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJun 12, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The American Outlaws Miami chapter meets at American Social for every United States national team game – men’s or women’s, friendly or World Cup – and they have one key drink special that stands out among the litany of deals they have negotiated with the Brickell bar.

Free shots with every goal the U.S. scores.

It’s been that way for years, and was a must-have when the supporter’s group negotiated the move to their new home earlier this year after the closure of their old meeting spot. Recently for men’s games, it hasn’t been the most fruitful deal, with the squad shut out in the last two matches and scoring just two goals over the last four. For the women, it’s a different story.

The World Cup favorites are known as an offensive juggernaut, and during their first 2019 World Cup group stage match against Thailand, the local promotion took on a whole new flavor. Alex Morgan led the way as the USWNT topped their opening-match opponents 13-0, with Morgan scoring five of her own as the team rolled thanks to a 10-goal second-half onslaught.

To be clear, the bar is not dishing out rips of straight liquor for every goal, lest they risk unleashing a group of sauced-up soccer fans onto the streets of Miami. The free drinks are pre-mixed before the event in a pitcher – Tuesday night was a lemon drop vodka mix – and dished out every time the United States finds the back of the net. “After about six goals, our regular bartender Leo asked if we might need more,” said AO Miami Director of Media & Marketing Gabriel Miguel, “and as he said that goal number seven went in, I said ‘yeah you should probably go back and mix another.’ We couldn’t make them fast enough.”

Morgan, Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis and company led 3-0 at halftime, but the final 45 minutes were complete domination. “It got to the point where we looked at each other glossy eyed and laughed,” Miguel said of the AO fans in attendance, many of whom lost their voices.

With the USWNT set to face Chile and Sweden next in group stage play before the knockout phase begins, it’s a good bet the goals won’t be coming at that same record-setting rate, but the AO chapter has no plans to tone down the traditional promotion, which Miguel says has been a fixture of their meet-ups for years. “We’re not shying away from the story,” he says. Thankfully for the group, the USWNT isn’t shying away from the goals either.

Women’s World Cup: France overcomes Norway; Germany, Nigeria win

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 12, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After the goals and excitement of the first round of group stage games, Wednesday’s action saw more cagey affairs, with France dramatically winning on a controversial penalty kick.

Heres a roundup of Wednesday’s FIFA 2019 Women’s World Cup action.

[MORE: Women’s World Cup news ]

France 2-1 Norway

Les Bleus survived a scare as they defeated Norway in Nice. Norway was the brighter of the two nations to start, putting one shot wide in the opening minutes and and having a header from a corner kick saved off the line.

However, France came out flying in the second half and Amel Majri delivered a ball that was smashed home by Valerie Gauvin less than a minute into the half. Norway was given a lifeline as Wendie Renaud inexplicably failed to clear a cross, instead side-footing it into her own net in the 54th minute. However, France kept pushing and were rewarded as the VAR saw a foul in the box missed by referee Bibiana Steinhaus, leading to a penalty kick. Eugenie Le Sommer stepped up to the penalty spot and calmly finished into the corner to take France on to six points in Group A.

Germany 1-0 Spain

For the second consecutive match, Germany didn’t look like the world beater that made it one of the top five teams in the world. And yet, Die Manaschafft picked up another three points.

Scoring on a loose ball in the box, Germany held off Spain to move to the top of Group B with six points from two games. Sara Dabritz snuck in and deflected a goal-line clearance across the line in the 42nd minute, which proved to be the difference. Lucia Garcia looked to have drawn a penalty kick in the 87th minute but the referee, and VAR, waved away the appeals.

Nigeria 2-0 South Korea

Nigeria kept itself in the conversation to move on to the next round with a big win over South Korea in Grenoble. The Super Falcons were on the front foot all game long and the attacking pressure directly led to the first goal of the match in the 29th minute, an own goal off the foot of Do-Yeon Kim.

The African nation kept pushing for more and finally saw another breakthrough as the speedy Asisat Oshoala scored to make it 2-0 in the 75th minute, effectively knocking South Korea out of the competition, with no points or goals from their first two games. Nigeria meanwhile is tied with Norway and if the standings stay the same, they could potentially advance in third place.

 

Spanish league denies charges about microphone in its app

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 12, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) The Spanish soccer league says the country’s data protection agency doesn’t understand the technology being used on its official app.

The league was fined 250,000 euros ($283,000) for using a microphone in its app, but says it will challenge the decision.

The league says the agency’s charge that the app does not properly warn users that its use can activate the microphone in smartphones is “unjust” and “unfounded.” It says users must twice give their consent for the microphone function to be activated.

It says the technology does not allow the league to record, store or listen to conversations nor identify who is speaking, and says the technology generates an acoustic footprint needed to fight piracy.

It’s official: Real Madrid completes signing of Lyon’s Mendy

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 12, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Real Madrid’s summer of spending continued on Wednesday, as the club announced the signing of Lyon left back Ferland Mendy.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Real Madrid paid more than $54 million to sign the pacy Frenchman, hoping to add some competition at left back next season with incumbent veteran Marcelo getting older and potentially being phased out. The transfer fee could rise to nearly $60 million with bonuses and other clauses added in, should Mendy achieve certain benchmarks.

[READ: Man United complete signing of Daniel James]

The 24-year-old has signed a six-year contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and will be presented on June 19, per the club.

Mendy has been a revelation in Ligue 1 for the last few seasons, first after making an almost $7 million move from Le Havre (where he played for former U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Bob Bradley) to Lyon, and secondly with the French giants. At Lyon, he’s showed his speed down the left wing and crossing ability. He’s recorded seven official assists in 72 matches with Lyon in all competitions. It’s been a meteoric rise for Mendy, who 18-months ago was being linked with a move not to Real Madrid, but to clubs like Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, and Watford.

Mendy joins Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic as new signings for Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid, as the club looks to strengthen after an incredibly disappointing season. While it’s up in the air how Mendy will settle in the pressure cooker that is playing for Real Madrid, there’s no doubt he has ability and talent.

The biggest question now is that, after spending the better part of more than $225 million on three signings, how is Real Madrid going to recoup some of that money in order to meet Financial Fair Play measures.