2019 Copa America full schedule, kick off times, venues

There may be no Neymar in attendance, but with Lionel Messi, James Rodriguez and the exciting young Brazilian Lucas Paqueta, there’s plenty of exciting action awaiting us at this year’s Copa America.

Ita the third major tournament in five years (fourth in six years if you count the Confederations Cup) hosted by Brazil, and even though Neymar was ruled out by injury, the hosts are still the favorites. Yet, can Messi lead Argentina finally over the hump and win a title? Can Chile rebound from missing the 2018 World Cup? And what about Uruguay, with aging stars in Luis Suarez playing alongside up and coming leaders like Rodrigo Betancur.

Every Copa America match, beginning with the opener this Friday, will be shown live in the U.S. on Telemundo Deportes and every match will also be streaming online.

Below, check out the full schedule of dates and times ahead of this summer’s Copa America.

Group stage

Group A

June 14: Brazil v. Bolivia – 8:30 p.m. ET at Estadio Morumbi, Sao Paulo

June 15: Venezuela v. Peru – 3 p.m. ET at Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre

June 18: Bolivia v. Peru – 5:30 p.m. ET at Maracana, Rio de Janeiro

June 18: Brazil v. Venezuela – 8:30 p.m. ET at Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador

June 22: Peru v. Brazil – 3 p.m. ET at Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo

June 22: Bolivia v. Venezuela – 3 p.m. ET at Estádio Mineirão, Belo Horizonte

Group B

June 15: Argentina v. Colombia – 6 p.m. ET at Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador

June 16: Paraguay v. Qatar – 3 p.m. ET at Maracana, Rio de Janeiro

June 19: Colombia v. Qatar – 5:30 p.m. ET at Estadio Morumbi, Sao Paulo

June 19: Argentina v. Paraguay – 8:30 p.m. ET at Estádio Mineirão, Belo Horizonte

June 23: Qatar v. Argentina – 3 p.m. ET at Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre

June 23: Colombia v. Paraguay – 3 p.m. ET at Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador

Group C

June 16: Uruguay v. Ecuador – 6 p.m. ET at Estádio Mineirão, Belo Horizonte

June 17: Japan v. Chile – 7 p.m. ET at Estadio Morumbi, Sao Paulo

June 20: Uruguay v. Japan – 7 p.m. ET at Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre

June 21: Ecuador v. Chile – 7 p.m. ET at Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador

June 24: Chile v. Uruguay – 7 p.m. ET at Maracana, Rio de Janeiro

June 24: Ecuador v. Japan – 7 p.m. ET at Estádio Mineirão, Belo Horizonte

Quarterfinals

June 27

Match 19: Winner Group A v. Third Place Group B/C – 8:30 p.m. ET at Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre

June 28

Match 20: Winner Group B v. Runner-up Group C – 7 p.m. ET at Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo

Match 21: Runner-Up Group A v. Runner-up Group B – 3 p.m. ET at Maracana, Rio de Janeiro

June 29

Match 22: Winner Group C v. Third Place Group A/B – 3 p.m. ET at Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador

Semifinals

July 2

Match 23: Winners of Match 19 v. Winners of Match 21 – 8:30 p.m. ET at Estádio Mineirão, Belo Horizonte

July 3

Match 24: Winners of Match 20 v. Winners of Match 22 – 8:30 p.m. ET at Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre

Semifinals

July 6

Match 25: Losers of Match 23 v. Losers of Match 24 – 3 p.m. ET at Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo

Final

July 7

Winners of Match 23 v. Winners of Match 24 – 4 p.m. ET at Maracana, Rio de Janeiro