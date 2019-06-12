2019 Gold Cup full schedule, kick off times, venues

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Get excited. The 2019 Gold Cup on U.S. soil (with a few games in Costa Rica and Jamaica) is almost here, as 16 teams set out to be crowned the champions of the CONCACAF region.

[ MORE: Latest 2019 Gold Cup news ]

The reigning champs are the U.S. men’s national team but Gregg Berhalter’s men aren’t favorites to win the tournament this time around as Mexico, led by Tata Martino, are the bookies pick to win it all this summer. A lot has changed for the U.S. since they won it in 2017 under Bruce Arena…

[ LIVE: Latest Gold Cup scores ]

Watch out for Jamaica with Leon Bailey, and both Costa Rica and Honduras will be tough to get past in the coming weeks as Canada are also outside bets to have a good run in the Gold Cup with Junior Hoilett and Alphonso Davies leading their charge.

Below is a look at the full schedule for the tournament, complete with the venues being used, kick off times and the knockout round bracket as things kick off on June 15 with the final on July 7 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Group stage

Group A

June 15: Canada v. Martinique – 7:30 p.m. ET at Rose Bowl, Pasadena

June 15: Mexico v. Cuba – 10 p.m. ET at Rose Bowl, Pasadena

June 19: Cuba v. Martinique – 8 p.m. ET at Mile High Stadium, Denver

June 19: Mexico v. Canada – 10:30 p.m. ET at Mile High Stadium, Denver

June 23: Canada v. Cuba – 6 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

June 23: Martinique v. Mexico – 8:30 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Group B

June 16: Haiti v. Bermuda – 6 p.m. ET at National Stadium of Costa Rica, San Jose, Costa Rica

June 16: Costa Rica v. Nicaragua – 8:30 p.m. ET at National Stadium of Costa Rica, San Jose, Costa Rica

June 20: Nicaragua v. Haiti – 7 p.m. ET at Toyota Stadium, Frisco

June 20: Costa Rica v. Bermuda – 9:30 p.m. ET at Toyota Stadium, Frisco

June 24: Bermuda v. Nicaragua – 6:30 p.m. ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison

June 24: Haiti v. Costa Rica – 9 p.m. ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison

Group C

June 17: Curacao v. El Salvador – 7 p.m. ET at Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica

June 17: Jamaica v. Honduras – 9:30 p.m. at Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica

June 21: El Salvador v. Jamaica – 7 p.m. ET at BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston

June 21: Honduras v. Curacao – 9:30 p.m. ET at BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston

June 25: Jamaica v. Curacao – 8 p.m. ET at Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles

June 25: Honduras v. El Salvador – 10:30 p.m. ET at Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles

Group D

June 18: Panama v. Trinidad & Tobago – 7:30 p.m. ET at Allianz Field, Saint Paul

June 18: United States v. Guyana – 10 p.m. ET at Allianz Field, Saint Paul

June 22: Guyana v. Panama – 5:30 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

June 22: United States v. Trinidad & Tobago – 8 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

June 26: Trinidad & Tobago v. Guyana – 6:30 p.m. ET at Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City

June 26: Panama v. United States – 9 p.m. ET at Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City

Quarterfinals

June 29

Match 25: Winner Group B v. Runner-up Group A – 7 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium, Houston

Match 26: Winner Group A v. Runner-up Group B – 10 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium, Houston

June 30

Match 27: Winner Group C vs. Runner-up Group D – 5:30 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Match 28: Winner Group D vs. Runner-up Group C – 8:30 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Semifinals

July 2

Match 29: Winners of Match 25 vs. Winners of Match 26 – 10:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium, Glendale

July 3

Match 30: Winners of Match 27 vs. Winners of Match 28 – 9:30 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium, Nashville

Final

July 7

Winners of Match 29 vs. Winners of Match 30 – 9:15 p.m. ET at Soldier Field, Chicago

Follow @JPW_NBCSports