2019 MLS player salary list released

The MLS Players Association (MLSPA) has released its latest salary figures for 2019, and there are plenty of increases across the board.
Yes, that’s right, by now you will probably know that MLS has been releasing its player salaries for the past 13 years mainly to highlight how much room there still is for improvement in terms of how much players are paid in the top-flight of North American soccer.
While the large salaries of Designated Players continue to dominate the headlines, some of the most pleasing increases for the MLSPA will be from roster spots 10-18 as players in those positions across MLS squads have seen their wages rise by 10 percent over the past five years.
Below are a few facts released by the MLSPA on the 690 players under contract in MLS as of June 1, 2019:
- The Average Base Salary for Senior Roster Non-Designated Players in MLS reached $345,867 in 2019, up 13.3% over the previous year with double-digit growth across the roster.
- A 150% increase in the Average Base Salary over the last five years for Senior Roster Non-Designated Players, from $138,140 in 2014 to $345,867 in 2019
- Eighth consecutive year of Average Base Salary increases for Senior Roster Non-Designated Players.
You can download and view the entire list of MLS player salaries right here.
Here’s a look at the top 10 earners in MLS based in 2019 based on their guaranteed salary.
1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) – $7.2 million
2. Giovani dos Santos (Listed as MLS, former LA Galaxy) – $6.5 million
3. Michael Bradley (Toronto FC) – $6.4 million
4. Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC) – $6.3 million
5. Carlos Vela (LA FC) – $6.3 million
6. Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire) – $5 million
7. Ignacio Piatti (Montreal Impact) – $4.4 million
8. Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC) – $3.8 million
9. Wayne Rooney (DC United) – $3.5 million
10. Josef Martinez (Atlanta United) – $3 million