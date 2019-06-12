More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Adams injury a huge blow to downbeat USMNT

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2019, 12:37 PM EDT
The 2019 Gold Cup hasn’t even started yet, but the USMNT have been handed another heavy blow.

Fresh from a disastrous 3-0 friendly defeat to Venezuela in Cincinnati on Sunday, the U.S. men’s national team will now have to do without one of their top players in Tyler Adams.

The RB Leipzig midfielder, 20, has pulled out of the squad due to having “acute on chronic groin issues that will require a minimum of 6-8 weeks recovery period.”

Adams had played at right back for Gregg Berhalter against Venezuela and there were calls from many for him to be played in his more natural position in central midfield for the Gold Cup.

What does his loss mean for Berhalter and the USMNT?

The U.S. is losing its best defensive minded central midfielder who also has the quality to launch defense into attack with his incisive passing. Adams is a truly pivotal player for the USMNT and we will realize that even more over the coming weeks as they have to navigate the Gold Cup without him.

Since Adams moved from the New York Red Bulls to Leipzig in January he has become a regular in the Bundesliga and has helped his side finish third in the league and reach the German Cup final. Over the past six months Adams has kicked his career on to surpass Weston McKennie in terms of the importance he has to the USMNT.

Aside from losing Christian Pulisic to injury, this is the worst injury news the USMNT could have got ahead of the Gold Cup.

McKennie and Michael Bradley will now be the go-to guys in central midfield, while Adams’ replacement Reggie Cannon is a solid right back but will likely be a back-up to Nick Lima. Losing Adams could also see McKennie play at right back or a formation change altogether. Adams’ absence will present Berhalter with selections headaches he really didn’t need after back-to-back friendly defeats and a groundswell of negativity around the USMNT.

Not great, Gregg…

Messi highest-paid athlete in the world

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2019, 11:50 AM EDT
Lionel Messi has been listed as the highest-earning athlete on the planet.

The Barcelona and Argentina star earned over $127 million in 2019, as the top three sportsmen in terms of earning were Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

It is the first time in the history of this list that three soccer stars have held the top three spots.

Forbes’ annual list of the top 100 highest-paid athletes in sport show that soccer stars feature heavily in the upper echelons, but plenty of superstars from the U.S. sporting realm make up the rest of the list. Serena Williams is the only women to feature in the top 100 with her earnings of $29.2 million, while Paul Pogba is the highest-ranked Premier League player as he ranks 44th with earnings of $33 million.

The American magazine calculated the earnings of athletes by adding their salary, endorsements and prize money from June 2018 to June 2019. Boxer Floyd Mayweather was top of the list last year, but has dropped out of it altogether.

Below is a look at the top 10 highest-paid athletes in sports over the past 12 months.

1. Lionel Messi $127 million
2. Cristiano Ronaldo $109 million
3. Neymar $105 million
4. Canelo Alvarez $94 million
5. Roger Federer $93.4 million
6. Russell Wilson $89.5 million
7. Aaron Rodgers $89.3 million
8. LeBron James $89 million
9. Stephen Curry $79.8 million
10. Kevin Durant $65.4 million

Man United complete signing of Daniel James

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2019, 10:25 AM EDT
Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Swansea City and Wales winger Daniel James.

James, 21, was on international duty with Wales over the past few days but after completing a medical and agreeing personal terms with United last week, the rapid winger has now completed his move to the Premier League.

The initial transfer fee is thought to be in the region of $19 million and it could rise to over $22.8 million with various add-ons.

Speaking to United’s website, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted to sign James and make him his first addition as the permanent manager of the Red Devils.

“Daniel is an exciting young winger with lots of skills, vision, exceptional pace and a good work ethic. He had a great season with Swansea City and has all the attributes needed to become a Manchester United player,” Solskjaer said. “We are delighted he has signed with our club and we are all looking forward to working with him. This is the perfect environment for Daniel to continue his development.”

The Welsh youngster added that he is delighted to arrive at United and paid tribute to his late father who passed away just a few weeks ago.

“This is one of the best days of my life and a challenge I am really looking forward to. The Premier League is the best league in the world and Manchester United is the perfect place for me to continue to develop as a player,” James said. “This is an incredibly proud moment for me and my family, however, it is tinged with sadness that my father isn’t able to share this experience with us. I am looking forward to working with Ole, meeting the team and getting started.”

James’ arrival is the first of what is expected to be an influx of arrivals at United this summer, as Solskjaer wants to add young hungry talent to his squad.

The speedy Welsh winger will suit the new counter-attacking style perfectly and this change in transfer policy from buying ready-made superstars will certainly be intriguing to watch and see how it all plays out.

After finishing outside of the top four once again, United had to try and do something different in the transfer market this summer. James’ arrival from the second tier is the first step in that new transfer policy.

2019 MLS player salary list released

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT
The MLS Players Association (MLSPA) has released its latest salary figures for 2019, and there are plenty of increases across the board.

Yes, that’s right, by now you will probably know that MLS has been releasing its player salaries for the past 13 years mainly to highlight how much room there still is for improvement in terms of how much players are paid in the top-flight of North American soccer.

While the large salaries of Designated Players continue to dominate the headlines, some of the most pleasing increases for the MLSPA will be from roster spots 10-18 as players in those positions across MLS squads have seen their wages rise by 10 percent over the past five years.

Below are a few facts released by the MLSPA on the 690 players under contract in MLS as of June 1, 2019:

  • The Average Base Salary for Senior Roster Non-Designated Players in MLS reached $345,867 in 2019, up 13.3% over the previous year with double-digit growth across the roster.
  • A 150% increase in the Average Base Salary over the last five years for Senior Roster Non-Designated Players, from $138,140 in 2014 to $345,867 in 2019
  • Eighth consecutive year of Average Base Salary increases for Senior Roster Non-Designated Players.

You can download and view the entire list of MLS player salaries right here.

Here’s a look at the top 10 earners in MLS based in 2019 based on their guaranteed salary.

1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) – $7.2 million
2. Giovani dos Santos (Listed as MLS, former LA Galaxy) – $6.5 million
3. Michael Bradley (Toronto FC) – $6.4 million
4. Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC) – $6.3 million
5. Carlos Vela (LA FC) – $6.3 million
6. Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire) – $5 million
7. Ignacio Piatti (Montreal Impact) – $4.4 million
8. Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC) – $3.8 million
9. Wayne Rooney (DC United) – $3.5 million
10. Josef Martinez (Atlanta United) – $3 million

Watch Live: 2019 Women’s World Cup – Day 6

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Three more games take place at the 2019 Women’s World Cup on Wednesday, as the second round of group games get underway.

Hosts France play against Norway in what promises to be one of the best games of the group stages, while Germany versus Spain in Group B will also be a cracker.

Nigeria and South Korea are both looking for points after losing their openers in Group A.

Remember, you can watch every single game live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes. All you have to do is click on the links below.

Here is your full schedule for Wednesday, June 12 at the Women’s World Cup.

2019 Women’s World Cup schedule

Group A: Nigeria v. South Korea – 9 a.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group B: Germany v. Spain – 12 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group A: France v. Norway – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE