Man United complete signing of Daniel James

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2019, 10:25 AM EDT
Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Swansea City and Wales winger Daniel James.

James, 21, was on international duty with Wales over the past few days but after completing a medical and agreeing personal terms with United last week, the rapid winger has now completed his move to the Premier League.

The initial transfer fee is thought to be in the region of $19 million and it could rise to over $22.8 million with various add-ons.

Speaking to United’s website, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted to sign James and make him his first addition as the permanent manager of the Red Devils.

“Daniel is an exciting young winger with lots of skills, vision, exceptional pace and a good work ethic. He had a great season with Swansea City and has all the attributes needed to become a Manchester United player,” Solskjaer said. “We are delighted he has signed with our club and we are all looking forward to working with him. This is the perfect environment for Daniel to continue his development.”

The Welsh youngster added that he is delighted to arrive at United and paid tribute to his late father who passed away just a few weeks ago.

“This is one of the best days of my life and a challenge I am really looking forward to. The Premier League is the best league in the world and Manchester United is the perfect place for me to continue to develop as a player,” James said. “This is an incredibly proud moment for me and my family, however, it is tinged with sadness that my father isn’t able to share this experience with us. I am looking forward to working with Ole, meeting the team and getting started.”

James’ arrival is the first of what is expected to be an influx of arrivals at United this summer, as Solskjaer wants to add young hungry talent to his squad.

The speedy Welsh winger will suit the new counter-attacking style perfectly and this change in transfer policy from buying ready-made superstars will certainly be intriguing to watch and see how it all plays out.

After finishing outside of the top four once again, United had to try and do something different in the transfer market this summer. James’ arrival from the second tier is the first step in that new transfer policy.

2019 MLS player salary list released

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT
The MLS Players Association (MLSPA) has released its latest salary figures for 2019, and there are plenty of increases across the board.

Yes, that’s right, by now you will probably know that MLS has been releasing its player salaries for the past 13 years mainly to highlight how much room there still is for improvement in terms of how much players are paid in the top-flight of North American soccer.

While the large salaries of Designated Players continue to dominate the headlines, some of the most pleasing increases for the MLSPA will be from roster spots 10-18 as players in those positions across MLS squads have seen their wages rise by 10 percent over the past five years.

Below are a few facts released by the MLSPA on the 690 players under contract in MLS as of June 1, 2019:

  • The Average Base Salary for Senior Roster Non-Designated Players in MLS reached $345,867 in 2019, up 13.3% over the previous year with double-digit growth across the roster.
  • A 150% increase in the Average Base Salary over the last five years for Senior Roster Non-Designated Players, from $138,140 in 2014 to $345,867 in 2019
  • Eighth consecutive year of Average Base Salary increases for Senior Roster Non-Designated Players.

You can download and view the entire list of MLS player salaries right here.

Here’s a look at the top 10 earners in MLS based in 2019 based on their guaranteed salary.

1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) – $7.2 million
2. Giovani dos Santos (Listed as MLS, former LA Galaxy) – $6.5 million
3. Michael Bradley (Toronto FC) – $6.4 million
4. Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC) – $6.3 million
5. Carlos Vela (LA FC) – $6.3 million
6. Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire) – $5 million
7. Ignacio Piatti (Montreal Impact) – $4.4 million
8. Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC) – $3.8 million
9. Wayne Rooney (DC United) – $3.5 million
10. Josef Martinez (Atlanta United) – $3 million

Watch Live: 2019 Women’s World Cup – Day 6

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Three more games take place at the 2019 Women’s World Cup on Wednesday, as the second round of group games get underway.

Hosts France play against Norway in what promises to be one of the best games of the group stages, while Germany versus Spain in Group B will also be a cracker.

Nigeria and South Korea are both looking for points after losing their openers in Group A.

Remember, you can watch every single game live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes. All you have to do is click on the links below.

Here is your full schedule for Wednesday, June 12 at the Women’s World Cup.

2019 Women’s World Cup schedule

Group A: Nigeria v. South Korea – 9 a.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group B: Germany v. Spain – 12 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group A: France v. Norway – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE

Lack of respect? Is USWNT uproar over the top?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2019, 8:36 AM EDT
The morning after the night before. And not everyone is as happy with the USWNT as you’d think.

After recording the biggest-ever victory in World Cup finals history (men’s and women’s) by hammering Thailand 13-0 in Reims on Tuesday, much of the talk around the game is not about Alex Morgan’s five goals or Jill Ellis’ side looking slick and hungry, but about a lack of respect.

People around the globe are saying that the U.S. women’s national team showed a lack of class and sportsmanship in celebrating every single goal they scored against Thailand with such fervour. Was that right to do?

Canadian TV analysts called the behavior “classless” and it was both “disgraceful” and “embarrassing” for the USWNT to behave in this way.

The real answer to all of this lies somewhere in the middle of outrage and applause.

For many, the USWNT players were fulfilling a dream of not only playing in a World Cup but scoring in one. They had worked their entire careers to get to this point, so why shouldn’t they enjoy it? That’s fair enough, and so too is the fact that goal difference may come down to deciding who finishes top of the group.

But it is also fair to say that you have to feel the moment and realize that Thailand were so far from being serious competition that a different tact is needed at a certain point.

Sure, score as many goals as you want and pummel them into the ground. But there just wasn’t something quite right about seeing the USWNT players wheel away in glee and counting how many they’d scored on their hands once it got past eight or nine.

Several USWNT stars consoled the Thailand players after the game and that was nice to see, but there should have been more compassion shown during the game. The same would be said at the men’s World Cup if a powerhouse, saw Brazil, was hammering a minnow, say Panama, 10-0 and Neymar and Co. were celebrating every goal as if it was the game-winner in stoppage time.

The outrage directed at the players and coaching staff has been way over the top though. This is as much the fault of FIFA as it is the USWNT.

If this kind of lopsided result happens in a youth team game locally, the referee probably ends it early or you start subbing in bench players and tell your team to treat it is as a training exercise.

But that is the big issue here. This is the World Cup finals, not a local youth game.

It is the pinnacle of the women’s game and is supposed to be the toughest test out there. Expanding the number of teams to 24 for both the 2015 World Cup and this World Cup was always going to result in plenty of lopsided results.

In Canada four years ago there were 10-0 wins for Germany against Ivory Coast and 10-1 wins for Switzerland against Ecuador in the group stages, plus a few 5-0 and 6-0 victories chucked in for good measure.

The same will happen this time around.

Expanding the tournament to 24 teams highlights the vast inequality in the funding of the women’s game around the planet, and more needs to be done to help fund the growth of women’s soccer in certain regions from certain associations, and FIFA.

Simply put, the USWNT can’t help how good they are and how much better they were than Thailand. The only thing they could have done is enjoyed scoring the goals, but toned down the celebrations a little.

The general outrage surrounding their record victory has been way over the top.

Lukaku admits his Man United future is uncertain

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2019, 7:51 AM EDT
Romelu Lukaku has placed the ball firmly in Manchester United’s court over his future at Old Trafford.

The Belgian international scored twice as they beat Scotland 3-0 in their EURO 2020 qualifier in Brussels on Tuesday, and speaking afterwards the former Chelsea and Everton striker revealed his future is up in the air.

“It’s up to the club,” Lukaku said. “The club have to come out with statements. I’m not here to entertain any rumors. I just play my football and we’ll take it from there.”

Lukaku’s agent, Federico Pastorello, has previously stated that his client wants his future sorted out by the end of the 2018-19 campaign and here we are.

Where could Lukaku go?

The 26-year-old has spoken of his love for Serie A and with the likes of AC Milan and Inter Milan getting their acts together in recent seasons, he could end up in Italy. It is obvious that his reputation has taken a hit in the Premier League and his confidence, at club level, is pretty much at an all-time low.

Given United’s poor form throughout the 2018-19 season, can we blame Lukaku for only scoring 12 goals? Sure, at times his first touch and finishing has been off, but the amount of chances he is getting per game is far less than at international level.

Lukaku has scored 15 goals in his last 15 games for Belgium, but has scored just 15 goals in his last 45 appearances for United.

Those stats don’t tell the whole story and the fact that Marcus Rashford is now starting ahead of him at United shows Lukaku that his future lies away from Old Trafford.

The other factor in this is that he remains one of the only players United have who they can cash in to get serious money to spend on other areas of the squad where they need to rebuild.

Having Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and even keeping hold of Alexis Sanchez up front is fine. And if they sold Lukaku for close to the initial $75 million fee they paid Everton for him in 2017, then they could use that towards signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire which would significantly strengthen their defensive unit.

At this point it is best for everyone if Lukaku moves on. Another season as a back-up at United will see his confidence further shattered and his transfer value will plummet.