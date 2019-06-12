Messi highest-paid athlete in the world

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Swansea City and Wales winger Daniel James.

James, 21, was on international duty with Wales over the past few days but after completing a medical and agreeing personal terms with United last week, the rapid winger has now completed his move to the Premier League.

The initial transfer fee is thought to be in the region of $19 million and it could rise to over $22.8 million with various add-ons.

Speaking to United’s website, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted to sign James and make him his first addition as the permanent manager of the Red Devils.

“Daniel is an exciting young winger with lots of skills, vision, exceptional pace and a good work ethic. He had a great season with Swansea City and has all the attributes needed to become a Manchester United player,” Solskjaer said. “We are delighted he has signed with our club and we are all looking forward to working with him. This is the perfect environment for Daniel to continue his development.”

The Welsh youngster added that he is delighted to arrive at United and paid tribute to his late father who passed away just a few weeks ago.

“This is one of the best days of my life and a challenge I am really looking forward to. The Premier League is the best league in the world and Manchester United is the perfect place for me to continue to develop as a player,” James said. “This is an incredibly proud moment for me and my family, however, it is tinged with sadness that my father isn’t able to share this experience with us. I am looking forward to working with Ole, meeting the team and getting started.”

James’ arrival is the first of what is expected to be an influx of arrivals at United this summer, as Solskjaer wants to add young hungry talent to his squad.

The speedy Welsh winger will suit the new counter-attacking style perfectly and this change in transfer policy from buying ready-made superstars will certainly be intriguing to watch and see how it all plays out.

After finishing outside of the top four once again, United had to try and do something different in the transfer market this summer. James’ arrival from the second tier is the first step in that new transfer policy.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports