Messi highest-paid athlete in the world

Lionel Messi has been listed as the highest-earning athlete on the planet.
The Barcelona and Argentina star earned over $127 million in 2019, as the top three sportsmen in terms of earning were Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.
It is the first time in the history of this list that three soccer stars have held the top three spots.
Forbes’ annual list of the top 100 highest-paid athletes in sport show that soccer stars feature heavily in the upper echelons, but plenty of superstars from the U.S. sporting realm make up the rest of the list. Serena Williams is the only women to feature in the top 100 with her earnings of $29.2 million, while Paul Pogba is the highest-ranked Premier League player as he ranks 44th with earnings of $33 million.
The American magazine calculated the earnings of athletes by adding their salary, endorsements and prize money from June 2018 to June 2019. Boxer Floyd Mayweather was top of the list last year, but has dropped out of it altogether.
Below is a look at the top 10 highest-paid athletes in sports over the past 12 months.
1. Lionel Messi $127 million
2. Cristiano Ronaldo $109 million
3. Neymar $105 million
4. Canelo Alvarez $94 million
5. Roger Federer $93.4 million
6. Russell Wilson $89.5 million
7. Aaron Rodgers $89.3 million
8. LeBron James $89 million
9. Stephen Curry $79.8 million
10. Kevin Durant $65.4 million