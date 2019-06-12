Report: Tottenham chasing Lyon, France’s Ndombele

The American Outlaws Miami chapter meets at American Social for every United States national team game – men’s or women’s, friendly or World Cup – and they have one key drink special that stands out among the litany of deals they have negotiated with the Brickell bar.

Free shots with every goal the U.S. scores.

It’s been that way for years, and was a must-have when the supporter’s group negotiated the move to their new home earlier this year after the closure of their old meeting spot. Recently for men’s games, it hasn’t been the most fruitful deal, with the squad shut out in the last two matches and scoring just two goals over the last four. For the women, it’s a different story.

The World Cup favorites are known as an offensive juggernaut, and during their first 2019 World Cup group stage match against Thailand, the local promotion took on a whole new flavor. Alex Morgan led the way as the USWNT topped their opening-match opponents 13-0, with Morgan scoring five of her own as the team rolled thanks to a 10-goal second-half onslaught.

To be clear, the bar is not dishing out rips of straight liquor for every goal, lest they risk unleashing a group of sauced-up soccer fans onto the streets of Miami. The free drinks are pre-mixed before the event in a pitcher – Tuesday night was a lemon drop vodka mix – and dished out every time the United States finds the back of the net. “After about six goals, our regular bartender Leo asked if we might need more,” said AO Miami Director of Media & Marketing Gabriel Miguel, “and as he said that goal number seven went in, I said ‘yeah you should probably go back and mix another.’ We couldn’t make them fast enough.”

Morgan, Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis and company led 3-0 at halftime, but the final 45 minutes were complete domination. “It got to the point where we looked at each other glossy eyed and laughed,” Miguel said of the AO fans in attendance, many of whom lost their voices.

With the USWNT set to face Chile and Sweden next in group stage play before the knockout phase begins, it’s a good bet the goals won’t be coming at that same record-setting rate, but the AO chapter has no plans to tone down the traditional promotion, which Miguel says has been a fixture of their meet-ups for years. “We’re not shying away from the story,” he says. Thankfully for the group, the USWNT isn’t shying away from the goals either.

Follow @the_bonnfire