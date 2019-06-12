Transfer rumor roundup: Weah to Lille; Lovren to Milan

The Premier League transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are going to start kicking up a few notches.

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the PL…

Paris Saint-Germain and USMNT teenager Timothy Weah has been linked with a move to French side Lille.

After spending the second half of last season on loan at Celtic (a mixed spell which started well, then faltered as Brendan Rodgers left his role as manager) Weah was a leading light for the U.S. during the U-20 World Cup over the past few weeks.

But the prospect of regular playing time at PSG isn’t looking great for the young American forward and a report from L’Equipe says that he could be moving to Lille for $12 million on a five-year contract.

Weah, 19, would be a direct replacement for Nicolas Pepe who is expected to leave the northern French club for either the Premier League or the Bundesliga this summer. Lille finished second in Ligue 1 last season and will be playing in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League and have proven themselves as a club willing to give young players a chance. This would be a very good spot for Weah to end up at.

PSG have been great for his development but the chances of getting ahead of Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Neymar are slim, so Weah needs to move on. Previous reports had linked him with a move to several Bundesliga clubs but Weah staying in France and getting to play in the UCL next season would be great for his development. USMNT fans should be hoping this move happens.

Dejan Lovren‘s five-year stay at Liverpool appears to be up.

The Croatian defender has been the odd man out in recent months as Virgil Van Dijk has been partnered by Joel Matip who had a stunning 2018-19 campaign after replacing the injured Joe Gomez. With Matip and Gomez ahead of him to partner VVD, it appears that Lovren is leaving Liverpool this summer with AC Milan reportedly interested in signing him.

Multiple reports claim that with Milan about to add Ricky Massara from AS Roma as their new sporting director, he is a big fan of Lovren and wants to bring him to the San Siro.

Lovren is said to be valued at $37 million by Liverpool, as the former Lyon and Southampton defender signed a new contract in 2017 which runs until 2021.

He turns 30 in July and will want to play in the final years of his career. He has won the UEFA Champions League at Liverpool and despite some horrendous mistakes over the past few seasons, he has done okay for Jurgen Klopp and lasted a lot longer at Anfield than most expected he would. If Liverpool can get $37 million for Lovren and then buy a younger center back to be their fourth-choice next season, that is very good business for Klopp’s side.

