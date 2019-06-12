Watch Live: 2019 Women’s World Cup – Day 6

Yes, that’s right, by now you will probably know that MLS has been releasing its player salaries for the past 13 years mainly to highlight how much room there still is for improvement in terms of how much players are paid in the top-flight of North American soccer.
While the large salaries of Designated Players continue to dominate the headlines, some of the most pleasing increases for the MLSPA will be from roster spots 10-18 as players in those positions across MLS squads have seen their wages rise by 10 percent over the past five years.
Below are a few facts released by the MLSPA on the 690 players under contract in MLS as of June 1, 2019:
The Average Base Salary for Senior Roster Non-Designated Players in MLS reached $345,867 in 2019, up 13.3% over the previous year with double-digit growth across the roster.
A 150% increase in the Average Base Salary over the last five years for Senior Roster Non-Designated Players, from $138,140 in 2014 to $345,867 in 2019
Eighth consecutive year of Average Base Salary increases for Senior Roster Non-Designated Players.
You can download and view the entire list of MLS player salaries right here.
Here’s a look at the top 10 earners in MLS based in 2019 based on their guaranteed salary.
1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) – $7.2 million
2. Giovani dos Santos (Listed as MLS, former LA Galaxy) – $6.5 million
3. Michael Bradley (Toronto FC) – $6.4 million
4. Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC) – $6.3 million
5. Carlos Vela (LA FC) – $6.3 million
6. Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire) – $5 million
7. Ignacio Piatti (Montreal Impact) – $4.4 million
8. Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC) – $3.8 million
9. Wayne Rooney (DC United) – $3.5 million
10. Josef Martinez (Atlanta United) – $3 million
The morning after the night before. And not everyone is as happy with the USWNT as you’d think.
After recording the biggest-ever victory in World Cup finals history (men’s and women’s) by hammering Thailand 13-0 in Reims on Tuesday, much of the talk around the game is not about Alex Morgan’s five goals or Jill Ellis’ side looking slick and hungry, but about a lack of respect.
People around the globe are saying that the U.S. women’s national team showed a lack of class and sportsmanship in celebrating every single goal they scored against Thailand with such fervour. Was that right to do?
Canadian TV analysts called the behavior “classless” and it was both “disgraceful” and “embarrassing” for the USWNT to behave in this way.
The real answer to all of this lies somewhere in the middle of outrage and applause.
For many, the USWNT players were fulfilling a dream of not only playing in a World Cup but scoring in one. They had worked their entire careers to get to this point, so why shouldn’t they enjoy it? That’s fair enough, and so too is the fact that goal difference may come down to deciding who finishes top of the group.
But it is also fair to say that you have to feel the moment and realize that Thailand were so far from being serious competition that a different tact is needed at a certain point.
Sure, score as many goals as you want and pummel them into the ground. But there just wasn’t something quite right about seeing the USWNT players wheel away in glee and counting how many they’d scored on their hands once it got past eight or nine.
Several USWNT stars consoled the Thailand players after the game and that was nice to see, but there should have been more compassion shown during the game. The same would be said at the men’s World Cup if a powerhouse, saw Brazil, was hammering a minnow, say Panama, 10-0 and Neymar and Co. were celebrating every goal as if it was the game-winner in stoppage time.
The outrage directed at the players and coaching staff has been way over the top though. This is as much the fault of FIFA as it is the USWNT.
If this kind of lopsided result happens in a youth team game locally, the referee probably ends it early or you start subbing in bench players and tell your team to treat it is as a training exercise.
But that is the big issue here. This is the World Cup finals, not a local youth game.
It is the pinnacle of the women’s game and is supposed to be the toughest test out there. Expanding the number of teams to 24 for both the 2015 World Cup and this World Cup was always going to result in plenty of lopsided results.
In Canada four years ago there were 10-0 wins for Germany against Ivory Coast and 10-1 wins for Switzerland against Ecuador in the group stages, plus a few 5-0 and 6-0 victories chucked in for good measure.
The same will happen this time around.
Expanding the tournament to 24 teams highlights the vast inequality in the funding of the women’s game around the planet, and more needs to be done to help fund the growth of women’s soccer in certain regions from certain associations, and FIFA.
Simply put, the USWNT can’t help how good they are and how much better they were than Thailand. The only thing they could have done is enjoyed scoring the goals, but toned down the celebrations a little.
The general outrage surrounding their record victory has been way over the top.
The Belgian international scored twice as they beat Scotland 3-0 in their EURO 2020 qualifier in Brussels on Tuesday, and speaking afterwards the former Chelsea and Everton striker revealed his future is up in the air.
“It’s up to the club,” Lukaku said. “The club have to come out with statements. I’m not here to entertain any rumors. I just play my football and we’ll take it from there.”
Lukaku’s agent, Federico Pastorello, has previously stated that his client wants his future sorted out by the end of the 2018-19 campaign and here we are.
Where could Lukaku go?
The 26-year-old has spoken of his love for Serie A and with the likes of AC Milan and Inter Milan getting their acts together in recent seasons, he could end up in Italy. It is obvious that his reputation has taken a hit in the Premier League and his confidence, at club level, is pretty much at an all-time low.
Given United’s poor form throughout the 2018-19 season, can we blame Lukaku for only scoring 12 goals? Sure, at times his first touch and finishing has been off, but the amount of chances he is getting per game is far less than at international level.
Lukaku has scored 15 goals in his last 15 games for Belgium, but has scored just 15 goals in his last 45 appearances for United.
Those stats don’t tell the whole story and the fact that Marcus Rashford is now starting ahead of him at United shows Lukaku that his future lies away from Old Trafford.
The other factor in this is that he remains one of the only players United have who they can cash in to get serious money to spend on other areas of the squad where they need to rebuild.
Having Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and even keeping hold of Alexis Sanchez up front is fine. And if they sold Lukaku for close to the initial $75 million fee they paid Everton for him in 2017, then they could use that towards signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire which would significantly strengthen their defensive unit.
At this point it is best for everyone if Lukaku moves on. Another season as a back-up at United will see his confidence further shattered and his transfer value will plummet.
Like Thailand for the U.S. Women’s National Team, Germany had its way on the field against Estonia at the Opel Arena in Mainz, Germany, as Die Manschafft rolled to an 8-0 victory. Estonia’s backline was too easily broken and was too weak to stand up to Germany’s strong attack, which found a way to score from close range time and time again. The match was punctuated with Marco Reus’ terrific free kick in the 37th minute, giving Germany its first five-goal first half since the famous 7-1 over Brazil in the 2014 World Cup semifinals. Leroy Sane late put the finishing touches with a quick strike that took Estonia’s goalkeeper Sergei Lepmets by surprise. Sane’s teammate Ilkay Gundogan also scored, along with a brace from former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry and a goal each for Timo Werner and Leon Goretzka. With the win, Germany move three points back (with a game in hand) from Northern Ireland, which has remained unbeaten and holds a perfect 4-0 record so far in qualifying.
Belgium 3-0 Scotland
Romelu Lukaku has had a rough season in the Premier League and multiple reports state he could be leaving, but on Tuesday, he showed everyone what he’s capable of. Lukaku scored a brace, the first on a header just before halftime and the second on a rebound off a save by Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall. Lukaku nearly grabbed a third a few minutes later, flashing a strike on his weaker right foot just wide of goal. An abject Scotland side were constantly under pressure on the road and after many near-misses, Kevin De Bruyne fired a low missile home from outside of the box to put the finishing touches on the game. With the win, Belgium move to the top of Group I with 12 points while Scotland, with their second loss of qualifying, sit in fourth place behind Kazakhstan and Russia.
Here are the rest of the results around Europe on Tuesday: