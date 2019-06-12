More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Women’s World Cup: France overcomes Norway, Germany, Nigeria win

By Daniel KarellJun 12, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After the goals and excitement of the first round of group stage games, Wednesday’s action saw more cagey affairs, with France dramatically winning on a controversial penalty kick.

Heres a roundup of Wednesday’s FIFA 2019 Women’s World Cup action.

[MORE: Women’s World Cup news ]

France 2-1 Norway

Les Bleus survived a scare as they defeated Norway in Nice. Norway was the brighter of the two nations to start, putting one shot wide in the opening minutes and and having a header from a corner kick saved off the line.

However, France came out flying in the second half and Amel Majri delivered a ball that was smashed home by Valerie Gauvin less than a minute into the half. Norway was given a lifeline as Wendie Renaud inexplicably failed to clear a cross, instead side-footing it into her own net in the 54th minute. However, France kept pushing and were rewarded as the VAR saw a foul in the box missed by referee Bibiana Steinhaus, leading to a penalty kick. Eugenie Le Sommer stepped up to the penalty spot and calmly finished into the corner to take France on to six points in Group A.

Germany 1-0 Spain

For the second consecutive match, Germany didn’t look like the world beater that made it one of the top five teams in the world. And yet, Die Manaschafft picked up another three points.

Scoring on a loose ball in the box, Germany held off Spain to move to the top of Group B with six points from two games. Sara Dabritz snuck in and deflected a goal-line clearance across the line in the 42nd minute, which proved to be the difference. Lucia Garcia looked to have drawn a penalty kick in the 87th minute but the referee, and VAR, waved away the appeals.

 

Spanish league denies charges about microphone in its app

Associated PressJun 12, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) The Spanish soccer league says the country’s data protection agency doesn’t understand the technology being used on its official app.

The league was fined 250,000 euros ($283,000) for using a microphone in its app, but says it will challenge the decision.

The league says the agency’s charge that the app does not properly warn users that its use can activate the microphone in smartphones is “unjust” and “unfounded.” It says users must twice give their consent for the microphone function to be activated.

It says the technology does not allow the league to record, store or listen to conversations nor identify who is speaking, and says the technology generates an acoustic footprint needed to fight piracy.

It’s official: Real Madrid completes signing of Lyon’s Mendy

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 12, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Real Madrid’s summer of spending continued on Wednesday, as the club announced the signing of Lyon left back Ferland Mendy.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Real Madrid paid more than $54 million to sign the pacy Frenchman, hoping to add some competition at left back next season with incumbent veteran Marcelo getting older and potentially being phased out. The transfer fee could rise to nearly $60 million with bonuses and other clauses added in, should Mendy achieve certain benchmarks.

[READ: Man United complete signing of Daniel James]

The 24-year-old has signed a six-year contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and will be presented on June 19, per the club.

Mendy has been a revelation in Ligue 1 for the last few seasons, first after making an almost $7 million move from Le Havre (where he played for former U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Bob Bradley) to Lyon, and secondly with the French giants. At Lyon, he’s showed his speed down the left wing and crossing ability. He’s recorded seven official assists in 72 matches with Lyon in all competitions. It’s been a meteoric rise for Mendy, who 18-months ago was being linked with a move not to Real Madrid, but to clubs like Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, and Watford.

Mendy joins Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic as new signings for Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid, as the club looks to strengthen after an incredibly disappointing season. While it’s up in the air how Mendy will settle in the pressure cooker that is playing for Real Madrid, there’s no doubt he has ability and talent.

The biggest question now is that, after spending the better part of more than $225 million on three signings, how is Real Madrid going to recoup some of that money in order to meet Financial Fair Play measures.

2019 Gold Cup full schedule, kick off times, venues

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT
1 Comment

Get excited. The 2019 Gold Cup on U.S. soil (with a few games in Costa Rica and Jamaica) is almost here, as 16 teams set out to be crowned the champions of the CONCACAF region.

[ MORE: Latest 2019 Gold Cup news ]

The reigning champs are the U.S. men’s national team but Gregg Berhalter’s men aren’t favorites to win the tournament this time around as Mexico, led by Tata Martino, are the bookies pick to win it all this summer. A lot has changed for the U.S. since they won it in 2017 under Bruce Arena…

[ LIVE: Latest Gold Cup scores

Watch out for Jamaica with Leon Bailey, and both Costa Rica and Honduras will be tough to get past in the coming weeks as Canada are also outside bets to have a good run in the Gold Cup with Junior Hoilett and Alphonso Davies leading their charge.

Below is a look at the full schedule for the tournament, complete with the venues being used, kick off times and the knockout round bracket as things kick off on June 15 with the final on July 7 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Group stage

Group A
June 15: Canada v. Martinique – 7:30 p.m. ET at Rose Bowl, Pasadena
June 15: Mexico v. Cuba – 10 p.m. ET at Rose Bowl, Pasadena
June 19: Cuba v. Martinique – 8 p.m. ET at Mile High Stadium, Denver
June 19: Mexico v. Canada – 10:30 p.m. ET at Mile High Stadium, Denver
June 23: Canada v. Cuba – 6 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
June 23: Martinique v. Mexico – 8:30 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Group B
June 16: Haiti v. Bermuda – 6 p.m. ET at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San Jose, Costa Rica
June 16: Costa Rica v. Nicaragua – 8:30 p.m. ET at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San Jose, Costa Rica
June 20: Nicaragua v. Haiti – 7 p.m. ET at Toyota Stadium, Frisco
June 20: Costa Rica v. Bermuda – 9:30 p.m. ET at Toyota Stadium, Frisco
June 24: Bermuda v. Nicaragua – 6:30 p.m. ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison
June 24: Haiti v. Costa Rica – 9 p.m. ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison

Group C
June 17: Curacao v. El Salvador – 7 p.m. ET at Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica
June 17: Jamaica v. Honduras – 9:30 p.m. at Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica
June 21: El Salvador v. Jamaica – 7 p.m. ET at BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston
June 21: Honduras v. Curacao – 9:30 p.m. ET at BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston
June 25: Jamaica v. Curacao – 8 p.m. ET at Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles
June 25: Honduras v. El Salvador – 10:30 p.m. ET at Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles

Group D
June 18: Panama v. Trinidad & Tobago – 7:30 p.m. ET at Allianz Field, Saint Paul
June 18: United States v. Guyana – 10 p.m. ET at Allianz Field, Saint Paul
June 22: Guyana v. Panama – 5:30 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
June 22: United States v. Trinidad & Tobago – 8 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
June 26: Trinidad & Tobago v. Guyana – 6:30 p.m. ET at Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City
June 26: Panama v. United States – 9 p.m. ET at Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City

Quarterfinals

June 29
Match 25: Winner Group B v. Runner-up Group A – 7 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium, Houston
Match 26: Winner Group A v. Runner-up Group B – 10 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium, Houston

June 30
Match 27: Winner Group C vs. Runner-up Group D – 5:30 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Match 28: Winner Group D vs. Runner-up Group C – 8:30 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Semifinals

July 2
Match 29: Winners of Match 25 vs. Winners of Match 26 – 10:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium, Glendale

July 3
Match 30: Winners of Match 27 vs. Winners of Match 28 – 9:30 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium, Nashville

Final

July 7
Winners of Match 29 vs. Winners of Match 30 – 9:15 p.m. ET at Soldier Field, Chicago

Transfer rumor roundup: Weah to Lille; Lovren to Milan

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2019, 1:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Premier League transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are going to start kicking up a few notches.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the PL…

Paris Saint-Germain and USMNT teenager Timothy Weah has been linked with a move to French side Lille.

After spending the second half of last season on loan at Celtic (a mixed spell which started well, then faltered as Brendan Rodgers left his role as manager) Weah was a leading light for the U.S. during the U-20 World Cup over the past few weeks.

But the prospect of regular playing time at PSG isn’t looking great for the young American forward and a report from L’Equipe says that he could be moving to Lille for $12 million on a five-year contract.

Weah, 19, would be a direct replacement for Nicolas Pepe who is expected to leave the northern French club for either the Premier League or the Bundesliga this summer. Lille finished second in Ligue 1 last season and will be playing in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League and have proven themselves as a club willing to give young players a chance. This would be a very good spot for Weah to end up at.

PSG have been great for his development but the chances of getting ahead of Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Neymar are slim, so Weah needs to move on. Previous reports had linked him with a move to several Bundesliga clubs but Weah staying in France and getting to play in the UCL next season would be great for his development. USMNT fans should be hoping this move happens.

Dejan Lovren‘s five-year stay at Liverpool appears to be up.

The Croatian defender has been the odd man out in recent months as Virgil Van Dijk has been partnered by Joel Matip who had a stunning 2018-19 campaign after replacing the injured Joe Gomez. With Matip and Gomez ahead of him to partner VVD, it appears that Lovren is leaving Liverpool this summer with AC Milan reportedly interested in signing him.

Multiple reports claim that with Milan about to add Ricky Massara from AS Roma as their new sporting director, he is a big fan of Lovren and wants to bring him to the San Siro.

Lovren is said to be valued at $37 million by Liverpool, as the former Lyon and Southampton defender signed a new contract in 2017 which runs until 2021.

He turns 30 in July and will want to play in the final years of his career. He has won the UEFA Champions League at Liverpool and despite some horrendous mistakes over the past few seasons, he has done okay for Jurgen Klopp and lasted a lot longer at Anfield than most expected he would. If Liverpool can get $37 million for Lovren and then buy a younger center back to be their fourth-choice next season, that is very good business for Klopp’s side.