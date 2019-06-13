2019 Gold Cup: Group stage predictions

The Gold Cup kicks off this weekend, as the United States, Mexico, Jamaica, and Costa Rica look to battle for regional glory.

For the first time, the tournament will be staged not just in the U.S., but also with matches in Kingston, Jamaica and San Jose, Costa Rica, as CONCACAF looks into staging the tournament outside of our friendly shores. Expectations have dropped significantly for the U.S. Men’s National Team, after two disastrous warm-up matches earlier this month, a 2-0 defeat to Jamaica and a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Venezuela, both in the U.S.

For Mexico, it’s the start of a new era. Not only is there a new coach in Gerardo “Tata” Martino in charge of El Tri, but many of the regular Mexico National Team veterans are being rested for this tournament, including Carlos Vela and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.

Ahead of the Gold Cup, we asked our staff at PST for their Group Stage predictions, and we’ll revisit this after the end of the group stage and poll our crew to see who we think will win once the knockout round is set.

Take a look below at our predictions for the group stage, and feel free to get involved with your predictions in the comments below.

Joe Prince-Wright

Group A

1. Mexico

2. Canada

3. Cuba

4. Martinique

Group B

1. Costa Rica

2. Haiti

3. Nicaragua

4. Bermuda

Group C

1. Jamaica

2. Honduras

3. El Salvador

4. Curacao

Group D

1. USA

2. Panama

3. Trinidad and Tobago

4. Guyana

Andy Edwards

Group A

1. Mexico

2. Canada

3. Martinique

4. Cuba

Group B

1. Costa Rica

2. Haiti

3. Nicaragua

4. Bermuda

Group C

1. Jamaica

2. Honduras

3. El Salvador

4. Curacao

Group D

1. USA

2. Panama

3. Trinidad and Tobago

4. Guyana

Nick Mendola

Group A

1. Mexico

2. Canada

3. Martinique

4. Cuba

Group B

1. Costa Rica

2. Haiti

3. Bermuda

4. Nicaragua

Group C

1. Jamaica

2. Honduras

3. Curacao

4. El Salvador

Group D

1. USMNT

2. Trinidad and Tobago

3. Panama

4. Guyana

Daniel Karell

Group A

1. Mexico

2. Cuba

3. Canada

4. Martinique

Group B

1. Costa Rica

2. Haiti

3. Bermuda

4. Nicaragua

Group C

1. Jamaica

2. Honduras

3. Curacao

4. El Salvador

Group D

1. USA

2. Trinidad and Tobago

3. Panama

4. Guyana