Getty Images

2019 Gold Cup: Group stage predictions

By Daniel KarellJun 13, 2019, 12:03 PM EDT
The Gold Cup kicks off this weekend, as the United States, Mexico, Jamaica, and Costa Rica look to battle for regional glory.

For the first time, the tournament will be staged not just in the U.S., but also with matches in Kingston, Jamaica and San Jose, Costa Rica, as CONCACAF looks into staging the tournament outside of our friendly shores. Expectations have dropped significantly for the U.S. Men’s National Team, after two disastrous warm-up matches earlier this month, a 2-0 defeat to Jamaica and a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Venezuela, both in the U.S.

For Mexico, it’s the start of a new era. Not only is there a new coach in Gerardo “Tata” Martino in charge of El Tri, but many of the regular Mexico National Team veterans are being rested for this tournament, including Carlos Vela and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.

Ahead of the Gold Cup, we asked our staff at PST for their Group Stage predictions, and we’ll revisit this after the end of the group stage and poll our crew to see who we think will win once the knockout round is set.

Take a look below at our predictions for the group stage, and feel free to get involved with your predictions in the comments below.

Joe Prince-Wright

Group A
1. Mexico
2. Canada
3. Cuba
4. Martinique

Group B
1. Costa Rica
2. Haiti
3. Nicaragua
4. Bermuda

Group C
1. Jamaica
2. Honduras
3. El Salvador
4. Curacao

Group D
1. USA
2. Panama
3. Trinidad and Tobago
4. Guyana

Andy Edwards

Group A
1. Mexico
2. Canada
3. Martinique
4. Cuba

Group B
1. Costa Rica
2. Haiti
3. Nicaragua
4. Bermuda

Group C
1. Jamaica
2. Honduras
3. El Salvador
4. Curacao

Group D
1. USA
2. Panama
3. Trinidad and Tobago
4. Guyana

Nick Mendola

Group A
1. Mexico
2. Canada
3. Martinique
4. Cuba

Group B
1. Costa Rica
2. Haiti
3. Bermuda
4. Nicaragua

Group C
1. Jamaica
2. Honduras
3. Curacao
4. El Salvador

Group D
1. USMNT
2. Trinidad and Tobago
3. Panama
4. Guyana

Daniel Karell

Group A
1. Mexico
2. Cuba
3. Canada
4. Martinique

Group B
1. Costa Rica
2. Haiti
3. Bermuda
4. Nicaragua

Group C
1. Jamaica
2. Honduras
3. Curacao
4. El Salvador

Group D
1. USA
2. Trinidad and Tobago
3. Panama
4. Guyana

Report: Juventus in England to talk Pogba, Cancelo with Man Utd

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 13, 2019, 12:40 PM EDT
Intriguing? You bet.

Paul Pogba may continue his yo-yoing between Manchester and Turin, as Sky Sports says Juventus is in England to speak with Manchester United about the 26-year-old playmaker.

Pogba left United for Juventus in 2012, as the midfielder did not see a big future under Sir Alex Ferguson.

His career simply exploded to the tune of four Serie A titles and the top assist total during the 2015-16 edition of Italian top flight football.

That earned him a big money move back to Old Trafford, where he has consistently divided opinions of Red Devils supporters and detractors.

Now Juve is ready to bring him back to Italy, and is reportedly offering Joao Cancelo as part of the deal.

Cancelo just turned 25 and is a Brazilian right back who can also play right midfield and on the left side. He provided three Champions League assists this season, against Valencia, Atletico Madrid, and Ajax.

He’s rated at $56 million, but a word of caution from the report: Juve is also in England to speak about getting Maurizio Sarri from Chelsea, so the discussions may just be introductory or a convenient progress report.

Watch Live: 2019 Women’s World Cup – Day 7

Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 13, 2019, 11:34 AM EDT
Marta is healthy enough to make her 2019 Women’s World Cup debut when Brazil plays its second match of the group stage on Thursday.

Rested against Brazil, the living legend headlines a tricky Noon ET kickoff against Sam Kerr and Australia.

Later, South Africa meets China in a desperate match; Germany has already claimed one Group B place in the knockout rounds, and both of today’s combatants are 0-1.

Remember, you can watch every single game live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes. All you have to do is click on the links below.

Here is your full schedule for Thursday, June 13 at the Women’s World Cup.

2019 Women’s World Cup schedule

Group C: Australia v. Brazil – Noon ET – STREAM LIVE
Group B: South Africa v. China – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE

U.S. Open Cup draw for Round of 16 after New Mexico surprises Colorado

@opencup
By Nicholas MendolaJun 13, 2019, 11:23 AM EDT
A minimum of one lower league side will feature in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup’s Round of 16.

New Mexico United got a helping hand from a red card, defeating Colorado Rapids in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night.

Devon Sandoval gave the USL visitors a stunning lead, but Diego Rubio and Nicolas Mezquida scored on either side of halftime to restore order to the MLS hosts.

Then Axel Sjoberg was shown a 72nd minute red card, and Kevaughn Frater pushed an equalizer over the line deep into stoppage time to set up penalty kicks.

A second team could join New Mexico, but that would require a surprising win by Charleston Battery on Thursday versus Atlanta United.

A non-MLS club has won the USOC since the Rochester Rhinos in 1999.

Round of 16 schedule

Columbus Crew v. Atlanta United/Charleston Battery (USL)
Saint Louis FC v. FC Cincinnati
Orlando City v. New England Revolution
DC United v. NYCFC
LAFC v. San Jose Earthquakes
Portland Timbers v. LA Galaxy
Houston Dynamo v. Minnesota United
FC Dallas v. New Mexico United (USL)

Derby Days, Top Six clashes: The Premier League season’s circled dates

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 13, 2019, 10:55 AM EDT
We’ve gone over which Premier League power has the best chance at a quick start, and which teams could surprise early, but when are the semi-annual big fixtures?

[ MORE: Full PL schedule ]

Glad you asked…

North London Derby

Aug. 31 – Arsenal v. Tottenham Hotspur
April 25 – Spurs v. Arsenal

Merseyside Derby

Dec. 4 – Liverpool v. Everton, 3 p.m. ET
March 14 – Everton v. Liverpool

Manchester Derby

Dec. 7 – Man City v. Man Utd
March 7 – Man Utd v. Man City

Liverpool-Man Utd

Oct. 19 – Man Utd v. Liverpool
Jan. 18 – Liverpool v. Man Utd

M23 Derby

Dec. 14 – Crystal Palace v. Brighton and Hove Albion
Feb. 29 – Brighton and Hove Albion v. Crystal Palace

Other Top Six clashes

Aug. 11 – Man Utd v. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m. ET
Aug. 17 – Man City v. Spurs
Aug. 24 – Liverpool v. Arsenal
Sept. 21 – Chelsea v. Liverpool
Sept. 28 – Man Utd v. Arsenal
Oct. 26 – Liverpool v. Spurs
Nov. 9 – Liverpool v. Man City
Nov. 23 – Man City v. Chelsea
Dec. 3 – Man Utd v. Spurs
Dec. 14 – Arsenal v. Man City
Dec. 28 – Arsenal v. Chelsea
Jan. 1 – Arsenal v. Man Utd
Jan. 11 – Spurs v. Liverpool
Jan. 22 – Chelsea v. Arsenal
Feb. 1 – Spurs v. Man City
Feb. 8/15 – Chelsea v. Man Utd
Feb. 29 – Man City v. Arsenal
March 14 – Spurs v. Man Utd
March 21 – Chelsea v. Man City
April 4 – Man City v. Liverpool
May 2 – Arsenal v. Liverpool
May 9 – Liverpool v. Chelsea