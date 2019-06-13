Australia defies Marta, Brazil in 3-2 thriller (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

What began as a day for Marta turned the legend’s accomplishment into a footnote.

Brazil let a 2-0 lead slip as Australia rallied to keep its World Cup hopes alive with a 3-2 win on Thursday at La Mosson in Montpellier.

The result will loom large in Group C should Italy handle its business against Jamaica to clinch one of the group’s two automatic places in the knockout rounds.

Marta’s 27th minute penalty made her the first player to score in five World Cups, and put her level with Miroslav Klose for the most career World Cup goals with 16.

[ MORE: Women’s World Cup news ]

#WWCTelemundo ¡Cántalo #BRA! Gol de Marta, con un gran temple y desde los once pasos, cobra de manera magistral el penal y anota su gol número 16 en Copas del Mundo 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YJKstixbr7 — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 13, 2019

Eleven minutes later Cristiane’s deft header made it 2-0, her fourth goal in two matches.

But Australia rallied behind star Sam Kerr, as Caitlin Foord pulled a goal back in first half stoppage.

Brazil’s defensive play worsened as Chloe Logarzo made it 2-2 in the 58th, and a flicked back header became an own goal. It was initially ruled offside like Kerr, but VAR flipped the referee’s decision to give the Matildas a massive break.

#WWCTelemundo ¡Siempre si es gol para #AUS! Tras decretar que no hubo fuera de lugar, la silbante da por válido el autogol Mónica 😔 y @TheMatildas ya le dieron la vuelta al marcador#AUS 3-2 #BRA pic.twitter.com/7Ok42qudes — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 13, 2019

Follow @NicholasMendola