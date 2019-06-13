More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Canada will host USMNT, Cuba in Toronto

By Nicholas MendolaJun 13, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
Canada Soccer has announced that its two CONCACAF Nations League home matches will be played in Toronto at the home of its MLS side.

Toronto FC’s BMO Field will host the USMNT’s visit to Canada on Oct. 15, a little over a month from the day Cuba visits Ontario (from CanadaSoccer.com).

Like the UEFA Nations League, each group will feature a winner heading to the semifinals, a second place team saving its league status, and a third place team dropping into the next tier.

League A’s Group A is the United States, Canada, and Cuba.

The U.S. gets the first matchweek off, as Cuba and Canada play twice, and the Yanks will be home to Cuba on Oct. 11.

The third matchweek sees the USMNT hosting Canada on Nov. 15, and visiting Cuba four days later.

VIDEO: Real Madrid presents Eden Hazard to the Bernabeu

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaJun 13, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT
Real Madrid’s renovation is not complete, but its mantlepiece is in town.

Eden Hazard was presented to a well-attended Bernabeu on Thursday, minutes after passing his medical and days after being announced as the latest member of Real Madrid.

Hazard is the highlight of a massive month of signings for Florentino Perez’s men, who will look to rebound from a third place finish in La Liga with the help of Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, and Eder Militao.

They’ve also signed Brazilian youngster Rodrygo.

There was no number on the back of Hazard’s shirt, with Luka Modric currently occupying the No. 10 shirt.

Hazard, 28, joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012, and posted 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 appearances for the Blues. The Belgian international won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup, and two Europa League crowns.

At Real, he’ll have a chance to win a top flight title in a third country, having won Ligue 1 with Lille in 2010-11.

Australia defies Marta, Brazil in 3-2 thriller (video)

AP Photo/Claude Paris
By Nicholas MendolaJun 13, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT
What began as a day for Marta turned the legend’s accomplishment into a footnote.

Brazil let a 2-0 lead slip as Australia rallied to keep its World Cup hopes alive with a 3-2 win on Thursday at La Mosson in Montpellier.

The result will loom large in Group C should Italy handle its business against Jamaica to clinch one of the group’s two automatic places in the knockout rounds.

Marta’s 27th minute penalty made her the first player to score in five World Cups, and put her level with Miroslav Klose for the most career World Cup goals with 16.

Eleven minutes later Cristiane’s deft header made it 2-0, her fourth goal in two matches.

But Australia rallied behind star Sam Kerr, as Caitlin Foord pulled a goal back in first half stoppage.

Brazil’s defensive play worsened as Chloe Logarzo made it 2-2 in the 58th, and a flicked back header became an own goal. It was initially ruled offside like Kerr, but VAR flipped the referee’s decision to give the Matildas a massive break.

Report: Juventus in England to talk Pogba, Cancelo with Man Utd

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 13, 2019, 12:40 PM EDT
Intriguing? You bet.

Paul Pogba may continue his yo-yoing between Manchester and Turin, as Sky Sports says Juventus is in England to speak with Manchester United about the 26-year-old playmaker.

Pogba left United for Juventus in 2012, as the midfielder did not see a big future under Sir Alex Ferguson.

His career simply exploded to the tune of four Serie A titles and the top assist total during the 2015-16 edition of Italian top flight football.

That earned him a big money move back to Old Trafford, where he has consistently divided opinions of Red Devils supporters and detractors.

Now Juve is ready to bring him back to Italy, and is reportedly offering Joao Cancelo as part of the deal.

Cancelo just turned 25 and is a Portuguese right back who can also play right midfield and on the left side. He provided three Champions League assists this season, against Valencia, Atletico Madrid, and Ajax.

He’s rated at $56 million, but a word of caution from the report: Juve is also in England to speak about getting Maurizio Sarri from Chelsea, so the discussions may just be introductory or a convenient progress report.

2019 Gold Cup: Group stage predictions

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 13, 2019, 12:03 PM EDT
The Gold Cup kicks off this weekend, as the United States, Mexico, Jamaica, and Costa Rica look to battle for regional glory.

For the first time, the tournament will be staged not just in the U.S., but also with matches in Kingston, Jamaica and San Jose, Costa Rica, as CONCACAF looks into staging the tournament outside of our friendly shores. Expectations have dropped significantly for the U.S. Men’s National Team, after two disastrous warm-up matches earlier this month, a 2-0 defeat to Jamaica and a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Venezuela, both in the U.S.

For Mexico, it’s the start of a new era. Not only is there a new coach in Gerardo “Tata” Martino in charge of El Tri, but many of the regular Mexico National Team veterans are being rested for this tournament, including Carlos Vela and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.

Ahead of the Gold Cup, we asked our staff at PST for their Group Stage predictions, and we’ll revisit this after the end of the group stage and poll our crew to see who we think will win once the knockout round is set.

Take a look below at our predictions for the group stage, and feel free to get involved with your predictions in the comments below.

Joe Prince-Wright

Group A
1. Mexico
2. Canada
3. Cuba
4. Martinique

Group B
1. Costa Rica
2. Haiti
3. Nicaragua
4. Bermuda

Group C
1. Jamaica
2. Honduras
3. El Salvador
4. Curacao

Group D
1. USA
2. Panama
3. Trinidad and Tobago
4. Guyana

Andy Edwards

Group A
1. Mexico
2. Canada
3. Martinique
4. Cuba

Group B
1. Costa Rica
2. Haiti
3. Nicaragua
4. Bermuda

Group C
1. Jamaica
2. Honduras
3. El Salvador
4. Curacao

Group D
1. USA
2. Panama
3. Trinidad and Tobago
4. Guyana

Nick Mendola

Group A
1. Mexico
2. Canada
3. Martinique
4. Cuba

Group B
1. Costa Rica
2. Haiti
3. Bermuda
4. Nicaragua

Group C
1. Jamaica
2. Honduras
3. Curacao
4. El Salvador

Group D
1. USMNT
2. Trinidad and Tobago
3. Panama
4. Guyana

Daniel Karell

Group A
1. Mexico
2. Cuba
3. Canada
4. Martinique

Group B
1. Costa Rica
2. Haiti
3. Bermuda
4. Nicaragua

Group C
1. Jamaica
2. Honduras
3. Curacao
4. El Salvador

Group D
1. USA
2. Trinidad and Tobago
3. Panama
4. Guyana