Canada will host USMNT, Cuba in Toronto

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Canada Soccer has announced that its two CONCACAF Nations League home matches will be played in Toronto at the home of its MLS side.

Toronto FC’s BMO Field will host the USMNT’s visit to Canada on Oct. 15, a little over a month from the day Cuba visits Ontario (from CanadaSoccer.com).

[ MORE: Premier League schedule announced ]

Like the UEFA Nations League, each group will feature a winner heading to the semifinals, a second place team saving its league status, and a third place team dropping into the next tier.

League A’s Group A is the United States, Canada, and Cuba.

The U.S. gets the first matchweek off, as Cuba and Canada play twice, and the Yanks will be home to Cuba on Oct. 11.

The third matchweek sees the USMNT hosting Canada on Nov. 15, and visiting Cuba four days later.

Follow @NicholasMendola