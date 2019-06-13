Hazard: ‘I’m not a Galactico, but I’ll try to be’

The expectation will be that Eden Hazard set the word alight from day one as Real Madrid’s newest superstar, but the Belgian winger recognizes he must first earn the right to call himself a “Galactico” before he’s considered a full-blooded Madridista.
Because he’s been a fan of Los Blancos for the longest time, Hazard understands the politics that surround the club and complexity of winning over their fans — quotes from the BBC:
“My dream ever since I was a child has been to play for Real Madrid.”
“I’m not a Galactico, but I’ll try to be, for now I’m Eden Hazard.”
“I don’t think it is too late, I am 28 years old, the best moment for a player.”
As for what number he’ll wear at Madrid, Hazard is fighting an uphill battle to unseat Luka Modric as the no. 10.
“I’ve been lucky enough to talk to Modric through [Mateo] Kovacic, I jokingly asked him to leave me number 10 and he said no. The number for me is not important.”
WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) Former Croatia coach Slaven Bilic is back in club management at second-tier team West Bromwich Albion in England.
Bilic has been out of work since being fired by Saudi club Al-Ittihad in February, only five months into the job. Prior to that, he spent two-plus years at West Ham in the Premier League before being fired in November 2017.
West Brom lost in the League Championship playoffs last month and is preparing for a second season in the second tier.
Bilic says “Albion have convinced me they want to return to the Premier League. Albion have a short-term project and a long project and they do not clash.”
Maurizio Sarri‘s first season in the Premier League will be his last — for now, at least — as Chelsea and Juventus have agreed a compensation package for the 60-year-old manager’s services, according to multiple reports out of the UK.
Sarri guided the Blues to a third-place finish in the PL and a Europa League title, and was the first name linked with the eight-time reigning Serie A champions’ vacant managerial position after it was announced that Massimiliano Allegri wouldn’t return for a sixth season.
According to the Guardian, the fee paid to Chelsea could reach nearly $6.5 million. Part of the fee will be contingent upon Juve winning a straight straight scudetto, and/or the Champions League.
As for who will replace Sarri at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has some thoughts about the managerial chops of Frank Lampard, who was, of course, one of his longest standing teammates.
“I think it is a very good option for the club. He has done well with Derby, taking the team to the playoff final.
Interestingly enough, Allegri is also said to be one of a few names in the running for the job despite saying he’ll take a season off to rest and recharge before returning elsewhere in 2020-21.
As for Lampard’s lack of managerial experience after just one season as Derby County boss, Drogba doesn’t sound too concerned and seems to think that greater opportunities need to be shown to young managers.
“So, he is never going to be ready, then? Does he have to wait until he is 50 to be ready? I think it depends on your experience and depends on your desire to succeed and do it. If he feels ready, I don’t think it is too early.”
SAO PAULO (AP) Soccer star Neymar arrived at a police station Thursday to answer questions about rape allegations against him.
Wearing a black suit, the player was using crutches because of an injured right ankle. Investigator Juliana Bussacos met Neymar at the entrance amid a media frenzy. A crowd of fans also cheered the 27-year-old Neymar, who is Brazil’s most recognizable player.
Neymar denies any wrongdoing and was accompanied by his lawyers to the meeting. The woman who has accused him of raping her at a Paris hotel last month already spoke with police.
The player is also being investigated in Rio de Janeiro for publishing images of his accuser on social media without her authorization.
The Associated Press doesn’t name alleged sexual assault victims unless they make their identities public, which 26-year-old model Najila Trindade did in interviews with Brazilian television.
Also Thursday, Trindade reports that she has picked her fourth lawyer to handle the case. All the previous three decided to leave the case.
Neymar’s jet flew into Sao Paulo’s Congonhas airport at midafternoon and was driven to the police station in a black van. The player came from his mansion in the city of Mangaratiba, outside Rio de Janeiro.
A roundup of Thursday’s action at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France…
Australia 3-2 Brazil — FULL RECAP
Australia’s 3-2 comeback victory over Brazil is an early contender for game of the tournament — for some very good reasons, as well others not so great.
First, the good:
- By scoring the game’s opening goal — a penalty kick in the 27th minute (WATCH HERE) — Marta made history by becoming the first player (man or woman) to score a goal at five different World Cups, beginning all the way back in 2003. It was the 111th goal of her international career.
- Cristiane made it 2-0 by scoring her fourth goal of the tournament just 11 minutes later (WATCH HERE). Brazil looked to have turned the clock back, while Australia were yet to even show up.
- The Matildas sprang to life just before halftime, when Caitlin Foord pulled a goal back to make it 2-1.
- Chloe Logarzo made it 2-2 by applying the deftest of finishes from the tightest of angles in the 58th minute.
Then, it all went a bit haywire. The Laws of the Game surrounding active and passive players in offside positions are horrifically murky and left up to the interpretation of the referee, which means the video-review decision made on Australia’s 58th-minute winner (WATCH HERE) was correct, by the book, but so horribly wrong in the spirit of the game.
After two games played, Brazil and Australia sit first and third, respectively, in Group C with three points each. To the surprise of many, it’s Italy who could go top of the group and secure at least a third-place spot in the knockout rounds with a victory over Jamaica on Friday (12 p.m. ET).
South Africa 0-1 China
China picked up its first points of the tournament, following an opening defeat to Germany, to move level with Spain in the race for second place in Group B.
Li Ying scored the game’s only goal in the 40th minute, a superb sliding finish to redirect Zhang Rui’s curling diagonal ball into the box.
China and Spain will meet in the final game of group play on Monday (12 p.m. ET), with a (likely) guaranteed place in the knockout rounds on the line.
Friday’s Women’s World Cup schedule
Japan v. Scotland — 9 a.m. ET
Jamaica v. Italy — 12 p.m. ET
England v. Argentina — 3 p.m. ET