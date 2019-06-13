Hazard: ‘I’m not a Galactico, but I’ll try to be’

Maurizio Sarri‘s first season in the Premier League will be his last — for now, at least — as Chelsea and Juventus have agreed a compensation package for the 60-year-old manager’s services, according to multiple reports out of the UK.

Sarri guided the Blues to a third-place finish in the PL and a Europa League title, and was the first name linked with the eight-time reigning Serie A champions’ vacant managerial position after it was announced that Massimiliano Allegri wouldn’t return for a sixth season.

According to the Guardian, the fee paid to Chelsea could reach nearly $6.5 million. Part of the fee will be contingent upon Juve winning a straight straight scudetto, and/or the Champions League.

As for who will replace Sarri at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has some thoughts about the managerial chops of Frank Lampard, who was, of course, one of his longest standing teammates.

“I think it is a very good option for the club. He has done well with Derby, taking the team to the playoff final.

Interestingly enough, Allegri is also said to be one of a few names in the running for the job despite saying he’ll take a season off to rest and recharge before returning elsewhere in 2020-21.

As for Lampard’s lack of managerial experience after just one season as Derby County boss, Drogba doesn’t sound too concerned and seems to think that greater opportunities need to be shown to young managers.

“So, he is never going to be ready, then? Does he have to wait until he is 50 to be ready? I think it depends on your experience and depends on your desire to succeed and do it. If he feels ready, I don’t think it is too early.”

