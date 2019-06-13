More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Andre Penner

Neymar answers police questions about rape allegation

By Andy EdwardsJun 13, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SAO PAULO (AP) Soccer star Neymar arrived at a police station Thursday to answer questions about rape allegations against him.

[ MORE: Women’s World Cup: Australia’s comeback, China back on track ]

Wearing a black suit, the player was using crutches because of an injured right ankle. Investigator Juliana Bussacos met Neymar at the entrance amid a media frenzy. A crowd of fans also cheered the 27-year-old Neymar, who is Brazil’s most recognizable player.

Neymar denies any wrongdoing and was accompanied by his lawyers to the meeting. The woman who has accused him of raping her at a Paris hotel last month already spoke with police.

[ COPA AMERICA PREVIEW: Brazil on home soil, Messi’s last shot at (int’l) glory? ]

The player is also being investigated in Rio de Janeiro for publishing images of his accuser on social media without her authorization.

The Associated Press doesn’t name alleged sexual assault victims unless they make their identities public, which 26-year-old model Najila Trindade did in interviews with Brazilian television.

Also Thursday, Trindade reports that she has picked her fourth lawyer to handle the case. All the previous three decided to leave the case.

Neymar’s jet flew into Sao Paulo’s Congonhas airport at midafternoon and was driven to the police station in a black van. The player came from his mansion in the city of Mangaratiba, outside Rio de Janeiro.

Women’s World Cup: Australia’s comeback, China back on track

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 13, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT
1 Comment

A roundup of Thursday’s action at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France…

[MORE: Women’s World Cup news ]

Australia 3-2 BrazilFULL RECAP

Australia’s 3-2 comeback victory over Brazil is an early contender for game of the tournament — for some very good reasons, as well others not so great.

First, the good:

  • By scoring the game’s opening goal — a penalty kick in the 27th minute (WATCH HERE) — Marta made history by becoming the first player (man or woman) to score a goal at five different World Cups, beginning all the way back in 2003. It was the 111th goal of her international career.
  • Cristiane made it 2-0 by scoring her fourth goal of the tournament just 11 minutes later (WATCH HERE). Brazil looked to have turned the clock back, while Australia were yet to even show up.
  • The Matildas sprang to life just before halftime, when Caitlin Foord pulled a goal back to make it 2-1.

  • Chloe Logarzo made it 2-2 by applying the deftest of finishes from the tightest of angles in the 58th minute.

Then, it all went a bit haywire. The Laws of the Game surrounding active and passive players in offside positions are horrifically murky and left up to the interpretation of the referee, which means the video-review decision made on Australia’s 58th-minute winner (WATCH HERE) was correct, by the book, but so horribly wrong in the spirit of the game.

After two games played, Brazil and Australia sit first and third, respectively, in Group C with three points each. To the surprise of many, it’s Italy who could go top of the group and secure at least a third-place spot in the knockout rounds with a victory over Jamaica on Friday (12 p.m. ET).

South Africa 0-1 China

China picked up its first points of the tournament, following an opening defeat to Germany, to move level with Spain in the race for second place in Group B.

Li Ying scored the game’s only goal in the 40th minute, a superb sliding finish to redirect Zhang Rui’s curling diagonal ball into the box.

China and Spain will meet in the final game of group play on Monday (12 p.m. ET), with a (likely) guaranteed place in the knockout rounds on the line.

Friday’s Women’s World Cup schedule

Japan v. Scotland — 9 a.m. ET
Jamaica v. Italy — 12 p.m. ET
England v. Argentina — 3 p.m. ET

Copa America preview: Brazil on home soil, Messi’s last shot at (int’l) glory?

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 13, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the first time in 30, the country of Brazil will host the Copa America when the 2019 edition kicks off on Friday. The pressure to win on home soil, as it was when Selecao hosted the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, will be immense.

[ MORE: Predicting the 2019 Gold Cup ]

For the first time in a long time, there is no clear-cut favorite. The best team in South America is anybody’s guess.

Tite’s Brazil was seen as a heavy favorite a couple weeks ago, but will now have to cope without its brightest superstar and captain, Neymar, after he suffered an ankle injury during a pre-Copa friendly against Qatar. Brazil can still be called slight favorites, with many thanks to the attacking duo of Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus, but more than a few defensive questions must be answered: most notably, does this veteran group of defenders, with just three of eight players under 30 years of age (an average of 58 international caps), have one more major tournament left in it?

All of the attention that will inevitably be paid to Brazil could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for some of the tournament’s other heavy hitters, particularly the two-defending champions from Chile. Lionel Messi and Argentina, who have reached four of the last five Copa finals (2004, 2007, 2015 and 2016) but lost each and every one of them, also fit that billing.

[ MORE: Premier League 2019-20 schedule announced ]

Chile hope to squeeze one last run out of the Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas and Gary Medel era, which is a slightly risky proposition given each of their injury histories and their slightly advanced ages (31 years on average). There’s also a small matter of who’ll start in goal: 31-year-old Gabriel Arias is the most experienced of the bunch, but he’s won just six caps in his career and has never played club soccer outside of South America.

Argentina, on the other hand, are about as inexperienced as a national team of their prestige could be. Messi, Angel di Maria and Sergio Aguero have 130, 97 and 90 caps to their names, respectively, followed by Nicolas Otamendi with 60. After them, Ramiro Funes Mori is the next-highest, with 25. 12 of the 23 players making up Lionel Scaloni’s squad have made single-digit appearances for the Albiceleste. Argentina’s last major trophy came at the 1993 Copa America, when Messi was six years old. Now 31 years old, the undisputed greatest player of all time might be down to his last (realistic) chance at winning a major tournament.

Colombia will again be the favorite pick as “dark horse,” but their route to a first major trophy since winning the 2001 Copa will be difficult: facing Messi and Co., in the two sides’ Group B opener on Saturday (6 p.m. ET). Japan and Qatar, the two non-South American teams invited to participate in 2019, will be fascinating wild cards as well.

What we’re saying is: Brazil and Argentina taking a small (or large) step back to the pack should make for one of the best editions of the Copa we’ve ever seen, and just about every game should be appointment television beginning with Friday’s curtain raiser between Brazil and Bolivia (8:30 p.m. ET).

Quick facts

Final date: July 7

Semifinal dates: July 2 and 3

Current holders: Chile (2015 and 2016)

Most titles: Uruguay (15), Argentina (14), Brazil (8), Chile (2), Paraguay (2), Peru (2)

Most goals: Zizinho and Norberto Mendez (17)

Most goals (active): Paolo Guerrero and Eduardo Vargas (11)

This weekend’s Copa America schedule

Friday

Brazil v. Bolivia — 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday

Venezuela v. Peru — 3 p.m. ET
Argentina v. Colombia — 6 p.m. ET

Sunday

Paraguay v. Qatar — 3 p.m. ET
Uruguay v. Ecuador — 6 p.m. ET

VIDEO: Real Madrid presents Eden Hazard to the Bernabeu

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaJun 13, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Real Madrid’s renovation is not complete, but its mantlepiece is in town.

Eden Hazard was presented to a well-attended Bernabeu on Thursday, minutes after passing his medical and days after being announced as the latest member of Real Madrid.

[ MORE: Top days on new PL schedule ]

Hazard is the highlight of a massive month of signings for Florentino Perez’s men, who will look to rebound from a third place finish in La Liga with the help of Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, and Eder Militao.

They’ve also signed Brazilian youngster Rodrygo.

There was no number on the back of Hazard’s shirt, with Luka Modric currently occupying the No. 10 shirt.

Hazard, 28, joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012, and posted 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 appearances for the Blues. The Belgian international won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup, and two Europa League crowns.

At Real, he’ll have a chance to win a top flight title in a third country, having won Ligue 1 with Lille in 2010-11.

Australia defies Marta, Brazil in 3-2 thriller (video)

AP Photo/Claude Paris
By Nicholas MendolaJun 13, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

What began as a day for Marta turned the legend’s accomplishment into a footnote.

Brazil let a 2-0 lead slip as Australia rallied to keep its World Cup hopes alive with a 3-2 win on Thursday at La Mosson in Montpellier.

The result will loom large in Group C should Italy handle its business against Jamaica to clinch one of the group’s two automatic places in the knockout rounds.

Marta’s 27th minute penalty made her the first player to score in five World Cups, and put her level with Miroslav Klose for the most career World Cup goals with 16.

[ MORE: Women’s World Cup news ]

Eleven minutes later Cristiane’s deft header made it 2-0, her fourth goal in two matches.

But Australia rallied behind star Sam Kerr, as Caitlin Foord pulled a goal back in first half stoppage.

Brazil’s defensive play worsened as Chloe Logarzo made it 2-2 in the 58th, and a flicked back header became an own goal. It was initially ruled offside like Kerr, but VAR flipped the referee’s decision to give the Matildas a massive break.