Report: Juventus in England to talk Pogba, Cancelo with Man Utd

Intriguing? You bet.

Paul Pogba may continue his yo-yoing between Manchester and Turin, as Sky Sports says Juventus is in England to speak with Manchester United about the 26-year-old playmaker.

Pogba left United for Juventus in 2012, as the midfielder did not see a big future under Sir Alex Ferguson.

His career simply exploded to the tune of four Serie A titles and the top assist total during the 2015-16 edition of Italian top flight football.

That earned him a big money move back to Old Trafford, where he has consistently divided opinions of Red Devils supporters and detractors.

Now Juve is ready to bring him back to Italy, and is reportedly offering Joao Cancelo as part of the deal.

Cancelo just turned 25 and is a Brazilian right back who can also play right midfield and on the left side. He provided three Champions League assists this season, against Valencia, Atletico Madrid, and Ajax.

He’s rated at $56 million, but a word of caution from the report: Juve is also in England to speak about getting Maurizio Sarri from Chelsea, so the discussions may just be introductory or a convenient progress report.

