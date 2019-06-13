Report: Villa beat rivals to $28M Brazilian striker

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019-20 Premier League schedule has been announced.

That’s right, we are less than two months away from it all kicking off once again.

Let’s do this.

The season kicks off on Friday August 9 as Liverpool host Norwich City at Anfield, while reigning champions Man City head to West Ham on Aug. 10 and later that day new boys Aston Villa head to Tottenham Hotspur. On Sunday Aug. 11 Man United host Chelsea in the first heavyweight battle of the new campaign, as the schedule for the opening weekend is set in stone.

Below is the full week-by-week schedule for the upcoming campaign, as Norwich City, Sheffield United and Aston Villa join the party in the top-flight.

Right now every game below is listed as a 10 a.m. ET kick off unless otherwise stated. As always, the PL schedule is subject to change with dates and times adjusted to new TV schedules which are released throughout the season.

As part of the 2019-20 midseason player break, the PL will split one round of matches in February over two weekends, with five matches on the weekend commencing Feb. 8 and five on the weekend commencing Feb. 15. Those changes will be announced in mid-December.

Here is the full schedule, so you can plan your weekends from August 2019 to May 2020.

Matchweek 1 – August 9-11, 2019

August 9, 3 p.m. ET: Liverpool v Norwich City

August 10, 7:30 a.m ET: West Ham United v Manchester City

August 10, 10 a.m ET: A.F.C. Bournemouth v Sheffield United

August 10, 10 a.m ET: Burnley v Southampton

August 10, 10 a.m ET: Crystal Palace v Everton

August 10, 10 a.m ET: Leicester City v Wolves

August 10, 10 a.m ET: Watford v Brighton

August 10, 12:30 p.m ET: Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

August 11, 9 a.m. ET: Newcastle United v Arsenal

August 11, 11:30 a.m. ET: Manchester United v Chelsea

Matchweek 2 – August 17, 2019

Arsenal v Burnley

Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Brighton v West Ham United

Chelsea v Leicester City

Everton v Watford

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Norwich City v Newcastle United

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Liverpool

Wolves v Manchester United

Matchweek 3 – August 24, 2019

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City

Aston Villa v Everton

Brighton v Southampton

Liverpool v Arsenal

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Norwich City v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

Watford v West Ham United

Wolves v Burnley

Matchweek 4 – August 31, 2019

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Sheffield United

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Everton v Wolves

Leicester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Manchester City v Brighton

Newcastle United v Watford

Southampton v Manchester United

West Ham United v Norwich City

Matchweek 5 – September 14, 2019

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton

Aston Villa v West Ham United

Brighton v Burnley

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Manchester United v Leicester City

Norwich City v Manchester City

Sheffield United v Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

Watford v Arsenal

Wolves v Chelsea

Matchweek 6 – September 21, 2019

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Burnley v Norwich City

Chelsea v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Everton v Sheffield United

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City v Watford

Newcastle United v Brighton

Southampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

West Ham United v Manchester United

Matchweek 7 – September 28, 2019

A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United

Aston Villa v Burnley

Chelsea v Brighton

Crystal Palace v Norwich City

Everton v Manchester City

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Manchester United v Arsenal

Sheffield United v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

Wolves v Watford

Matchweek 8 – October 5, 2019

Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley v Everton

Liverpool v Leicester City

Manchester City v Wolves

Newcastle United v Manchester United

Norwich City v Aston Villa

Southampton v Chelsea

Watford v Sheffield United

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

Matchweek 9 – October 19, 2019

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Norwich City

Aston Villa v Brighton

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Everton v West Ham United

Leicester City v Burnley

Manchester United v Liverpool

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford

Wolves v Southampton

Matchweek 10 – October 26, 2019

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v Chelsea

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Wolves

Norwich City v Manchester United

Southampton v Leicester City

Watford v A.F.C. Bournemouth

West Ham United v Sheffield United

Matchweek 11 – November 2, 2019

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United

Arsenal v Wolves

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brighton v Norwich City

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City v Southampton

Sheffield United v Burnley

Watford v Chelsea

West Ham United v Newcastle United

Matchweek 12 – November 9, 2019

Burnley v West Ham United

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Leicester City v Arsenal

Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester United v Brighton

Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Norwich City v Watford

Southampton v Everton

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United

Wolves v Aston Villa

Matchweek 13 – November 23, 2019

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolves

Arsenal v Southampton

Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Brighton v Leicester City

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Norwich City

Manchester City v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Manchester United

Watford v Burnley

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

Matchweek 14 – November 30, 2019

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v West Ham United

Leicester City v Everton

Liverpool v Brighton

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Norwich City v Arsenal

Southampton v Watford

Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Wolves v Sheffield United

Matchweek 15 – December 3/4, 2019

December 3, 2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal v Brighton

December 3, 2:45 p.m. ET: Burnley v Manchester City

December 3, 2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City v Watford

December 3, 3 p.m. ET: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

December 3, 2:45 p.m. ET: Sheffield United v Newcastle United

December 3, 2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v West Ham United

December 4, 2:45 p.m. ET: Chelsea v Aston Villa

December 4, 3 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth

December 4, 3 p.m. ET: Liverpool v Everton

December 4, 2:45 p.m. ET: Southampton v Norwich City

Matchweek 16 – December 7, 2019

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Leicester City

Brighton v Wolves

Everton v Chelsea

Manchester City v Manchester United

Newcastle United v Southampton

Norwich City v Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Watford v Crystal Palace

West Ham United v Arsenal

Matchweek 17 – December 14, 2019

Arsenal v Manchester City

Burnley v Newcastle United

Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Leicester City v Norwich City

Liverpool v Watford

Manchester United v Everton

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Southampton v West Ham United

Wolves v Tottenham Hotspur

Matchweek 18 – December 21, 2019

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Burnley

Aston Villa v Southampton

Brighton v Sheffield United

Everton v Arsenal

Manchester City v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Norwich City v Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Watford v Manchester United

West Ham United v Liverpool

Matchweek 19 – December 26, 2019

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Norwich City

Chelsea v Southampton

Crystal Palace v West Ham United

Everton v Burnley

Leicester City v Liverpool

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Sheffield United v Watford

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton

Wolves v Manchester City

Matchweek 20 – December 28, 2019

Arsenal v Chelsea

Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Burnley v Manchester United

Liverpool v Wolves

Manchester City v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Everton

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Watford v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Leicester City

Matchweek 21 – January 1, 2020

Arsenal v Manchester United

Brighton v Chelsea

Burnley v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Sheffield United

Manchester City v Everton

Newcastle United v Leicester City

Norwich City v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

Watford v Wolves

West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Matchweek 22 – January 11, 2020

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Watford

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Everton v Brighton

Leicester City v Southampton

Manchester United v Norwich City

Sheffield United v West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Wolves v Newcastle United

Matchweek 23 – January 18, 2020

Arsenal v Sheffield United

Brighton v Aston Villa

Burnley v Leicester City

Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Norwich City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Southampton v Wolves

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United v Everton

Matchweek 24 – January 21/22, 2020

January 21, 2:45 p.m. ET: A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton

January 21, 2:45 p.m. ET: Aston Villa v Watford

January 21, 2:45 p.m. ET: Everton v Newcastle United

January 21, 2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City v West Ham United

January 21, 3 p.m. ET: Manchester United v Burnley

January 21, 2:45 p.m. ET: Sheffield United v Manchester City

January 21, 2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v Liverpool

January 22, 2:45 p.m. ET: Chelsea v Arsenal

January 22, 3 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace v Southampton

January 22, 2:45 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Matchweek 25 – February 1, 2020

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Burnley v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Leicester City v Chelsea

Liverpool v Southampton

Manchester United v Wolves

Newcastle United v Norwich City

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Watford v Everton

West Ham United v Brighton

Matchweek 26 – February 8/15, 2020*

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton v Watford

Chelsea v Manchester United

Everton v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Sheffield United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Southampton v Burnley

Wolves v Leicester City

*As part of the 2019-20 mi-season player break, five of the above matches will take place on the weekend commencing 8 February and five on the weekend commencing 15 February. Those date changes will be released in mid-December.

Matchweek 27 – February 22, 2020

Arsenal v Everton

Burnley v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Manchester City

Liverpool v West Ham United

Manchester United v Watford

Sheffield United v Brighton

Southampton v Aston Villa

Wolves v Norwich City

Matchweek 28 – February 29, 2020

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Everton v Manchester United

Manchester City v Arsenal

Newcastle United v Burnley

Norwich City v Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolves

Watford v Liverpool

West Ham United v Southampton

Matchweek 29 – March 7, 2020

Arsenal v West Ham United

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea v Everton

Crystal Palace v Watford

Leicester City v Aston Villa

Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Manchester United v Manchester City

Sheffield United v Norwich City

Southampton v Newcastle United

Wolves v Brighton

Matchweek 30 – March 14, 2020

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brighton v Arsenal

Everton v Liverpool

Manchester City v Burnley

Newcastle United v Sheffield United

Norwich City v Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

Watford v Leicester City

West Ham United v Wolves

Matchweek 31 – March 21, 2020

Burnley v Watford

Chelsea v Manchester City

Leicester City v Brighton

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Norwich City v Everton

Southampton v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Wolves v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Matchweek 32 – April 4, 2020

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Arsenal v Norwich City

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brighton v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Leicester City

Manchester City v Liverpool

Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

Watford v Southampton

West Ham United v Chelsea

Matchweek 33 – April 11, 2020

Burnley v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Watford

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Brighton

Southampton v Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Wolves v Arsenal

Matchweek 34 – April 18, 2020

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal v Leicester City

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Brighton v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Everton v Southampton

Manchester City v Newcastle United

Sheffield United v Wolves

Watford v Norwich City

West Ham United v Burnley

Matchweek 35 – April 25, 2020

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leicester City

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Manchester City

Liverpool v Burnley

Manchester United v Southampton

Norwich City v West Ham United

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Watford v Newcastle United

Wolves v Everton

Matchweek 36 – May 2, 2020

Arsenal v Liverpool

Burnley v Wolverhampton

Chelsea v Norwich City

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Everton v Aston Villa

Leicester City v Sheffield United

Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Brighton

West Ham United v Watford

Matchweek 37 – May 9, 2020

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Southampton

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brighton v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Chelsea

Manchester United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Burnley

Sheffield United v Everton

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

Watford v Manchester City

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Matchweek 38 – May 17, 2020

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Leicester City v Manchester United

Manchester City v Norwich City

Newcastle United v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham United v Aston Villa

