U.S. Open Cup draw for Round of 16 after New Mexico surprises Colorado

The 2019-20 Premier League schedule has been announced.
That’s right, we are less than two months away from it all kicking off once again.
Let’s do this.
The season kicks off on Friday August 9 as Liverpool host Norwich City at Anfield, while reigning champions Man City head to West Ham on Aug. 10 and later that day new boys Aston Villa head to Tottenham Hotspur. On Sunday Aug. 11 Man United host Chelsea in the first heavyweight battle of the new campaign, as the schedule for the opening weekend is set in stone.
Below is the full week-by-week schedule for the upcoming campaign, as Norwich City, Sheffield United and Aston Villa join the party in the top-flight.
Right now every game below is listed as a 10 a.m. ET kick off unless otherwise stated. As always, the PL schedule is subject to change with dates and times adjusted to new TV schedules which are released throughout the season.
As part of the 2019-20 midseason player break, the PL will split one round of matches in February over two weekends, with five matches on the weekend commencing Feb. 8 and five on the weekend commencing Feb. 15. Those changes will be announced in mid-December.
Here is the full schedule, so you can plan your weekends from August 2019 to May 2020.
Matchweek 1 – August 9-11, 2019
August 9, 3 p.m. ET: Liverpool v Norwich City
August 10, 7:30 a.m ET: West Ham United v Manchester City
August 10, 10 a.m ET: A.F.C. Bournemouth v Sheffield United
August 10, 10 a.m ET: Burnley v Southampton
August 10, 10 a.m ET: Crystal Palace v Everton
August 10, 10 a.m ET: Leicester City v Wolves
August 10, 10 a.m ET: Watford v Brighton
August 10, 12:30 p.m ET: Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
August 11, 9 a.m. ET: Newcastle United v Arsenal
August 11, 11:30 a.m. ET: Manchester United v Chelsea
Matchweek 2 – August 17, 2019
Arsenal v Burnley
Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Brighton v West Ham United
Chelsea v Leicester City
Everton v Watford
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Norwich City v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Liverpool
Wolves v Manchester United
Matchweek 3 – August 24, 2019
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City
Aston Villa v Everton
Brighton v Southampton
Liverpool v Arsenal
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Norwich City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
Watford v West Ham United
Wolves v Burnley
Matchweek 4 – August 31, 2019
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Sheffield United
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Everton v Wolves
Leicester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Manchester City v Brighton
Newcastle United v Watford
Southampton v Manchester United
West Ham United v Norwich City
Matchweek 5 – September 14, 2019
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton
Aston Villa v West Ham United
Brighton v Burnley
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Manchester United v Leicester City
Norwich City v Manchester City
Sheffield United v Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
Watford v Arsenal
Wolves v Chelsea
Matchweek 6 – September 21, 2019
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Burnley v Norwich City
Chelsea v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Sheffield United
Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City v Watford
Newcastle United v Brighton
Southampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
West Ham United v Manchester United
Matchweek 7 – September 28, 2019
A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United
Aston Villa v Burnley
Chelsea v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Norwich City
Everton v Manchester City
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Manchester United v Arsenal
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
Wolves v Watford
Matchweek 8 – October 5, 2019
Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley v Everton
Liverpool v Leicester City
Manchester City v Wolves
Newcastle United v Manchester United
Norwich City v Aston Villa
Southampton v Chelsea
Watford v Sheffield United
West Ham United v Crystal Palace
Matchweek 9 – October 19, 2019
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Norwich City
Aston Villa v Brighton
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Everton v West Ham United
Leicester City v Burnley
Manchester United v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v Watford
Wolves v Southampton
Matchweek 10 – October 26, 2019
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Chelsea
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Wolves
Norwich City v Manchester United
Southampton v Leicester City
Watford v A.F.C. Bournemouth
West Ham United v Sheffield United
Matchweek 11 – November 2, 2019
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brighton v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City v Southampton
Sheffield United v Burnley
Watford v Chelsea
West Ham United v Newcastle United
Matchweek 12 – November 9, 2019
Burnley v West Ham United
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Leicester City v Arsenal
Liverpool v Manchester City
Manchester United v Brighton
Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Norwich City v Watford
Southampton v Everton
Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United
Wolves v Aston Villa
Matchweek 13 – November 23, 2019
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolves
Arsenal v Southampton
Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Brighton v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Norwich City
Manchester City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Manchester United
Watford v Burnley
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
Matchweek 14 – November 30, 2019
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v West Ham United
Leicester City v Everton
Liverpool v Brighton
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Norwich City v Arsenal
Southampton v Watford
Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Wolves v Sheffield United
Matchweek 15 – December 3/4, 2019
December 3, 2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal v Brighton
December 3, 2:45 p.m. ET: Burnley v Manchester City
December 3, 2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City v Watford
December 3, 3 p.m. ET: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
December 3, 2:45 p.m. ET: Sheffield United v Newcastle United
December 3, 2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v West Ham United
December 4, 2:45 p.m. ET: Chelsea v Aston Villa
December 4, 3 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth
December 4, 3 p.m. ET: Liverpool v Everton
December 4, 2:45 p.m. ET: Southampton v Norwich City
Matchweek 16 – December 7, 2019
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Brighton v Wolves
Everton v Chelsea
Manchester City v Manchester United
Newcastle United v Southampton
Norwich City v Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
Watford v Crystal Palace
West Ham United v Arsenal
Matchweek 17 – December 14, 2019
Arsenal v Manchester City
Burnley v Newcastle United
Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Leicester City v Norwich City
Liverpool v Watford
Manchester United v Everton
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Southampton v West Ham United
Wolves v Tottenham Hotspur
Matchweek 18 – December 21, 2019
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Burnley
Aston Villa v Southampton
Brighton v Sheffield United
Everton v Arsenal
Manchester City v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Norwich City v Wolves
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
Watford v Manchester United
West Ham United v Liverpool
Matchweek 19 – December 26, 2019
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Norwich City
Chelsea v Southampton
Crystal Palace v West Ham United
Everton v Burnley
Leicester City v Liverpool
Manchester United v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Watford
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
Wolves v Manchester City
Matchweek 20 – December 28, 2019
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Burnley v Manchester United
Liverpool v Wolves
Manchester City v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Everton
Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Watford v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Leicester City
Matchweek 21 – January 1, 2020
Arsenal v Manchester United
Brighton v Chelsea
Burnley v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Sheffield United
Manchester City v Everton
Newcastle United v Leicester City
Norwich City v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
Watford v Wolves
West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Matchweek 22 – January 11, 2020
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Watford
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Brighton
Leicester City v Southampton
Manchester United v Norwich City
Sheffield United v West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
Wolves v Newcastle United
Matchweek 23 – January 18, 2020
Arsenal v Sheffield United
Brighton v Aston Villa
Burnley v Leicester City
Liverpool v Manchester United
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Norwich City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Southampton v Wolves
Watford v Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United v Everton
Matchweek 24 – January 21/22, 2020
January 21, 2:45 p.m. ET: A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton
January 21, 2:45 p.m. ET: Aston Villa v Watford
January 21, 2:45 p.m. ET: Everton v Newcastle United
January 21, 2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City v West Ham United
January 21, 3 p.m. ET: Manchester United v Burnley
January 21, 2:45 p.m. ET: Sheffield United v Manchester City
January 21, 2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v Liverpool
January 22, 2:45 p.m. ET: Chelsea v Arsenal
January 22, 3 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace v Southampton
January 22, 2:45 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
Matchweek 25 – February 1, 2020
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Burnley v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Leicester City v Chelsea
Liverpool v Southampton
Manchester United v Wolves
Newcastle United v Norwich City
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Watford v Everton
West Ham United v Brighton
Matchweek 26 – February 8/15, 2020*
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton v Watford
Chelsea v Manchester United
Everton v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v West Ham United
Norwich City v Liverpool
Sheffield United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v Leicester City
*As part of the 2019-20 mi-season player break, five of the above matches will take place on the weekend commencing 8 February and five on the weekend commencing 15 February. Those date changes will be released in mid-December.
Matchweek 27 – February 22, 2020
Arsenal v Everton
Burnley v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Manchester City
Liverpool v West Ham United
Manchester United v Watford
Sheffield United v Brighton
Southampton v Aston Villa
Wolves v Norwich City
Matchweek 28 – February 29, 2020
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Sheffield United
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Everton v Manchester United
Manchester City v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Burnley
Norwich City v Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolves
Watford v Liverpool
West Ham United v Southampton
Matchweek 29 – March 7, 2020
Arsenal v West Ham United
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea v Everton
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester City v Aston Villa
Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Manchester United v Manchester City
Sheffield United v Norwich City
Southampton v Newcastle United
Wolves v Brighton
Matchweek 30 – March 14, 2020
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton v Arsenal
Everton v Liverpool
Manchester City v Burnley
Newcastle United v Sheffield United
Norwich City v Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
Watford v Leicester City
West Ham United v Wolves
Matchweek 31 – March 21, 2020
Burnley v Watford
Chelsea v Manchester City
Leicester City v Brighton
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Manchester United v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Norwich City v Everton
Southampton v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
Wolves v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Matchweek 32 – April 4, 2020
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Arsenal v Norwich City
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Leicester City
Manchester City v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
Watford v Southampton
West Ham United v Chelsea
Matchweek 33 – April 11, 2020
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Watford
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Newcastle United v West Ham United
Norwich City v Brighton
Southampton v Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
Wolves v Arsenal
Matchweek 34 – April 18, 2020
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Brighton v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Everton v Southampton
Manchester City v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Wolves
Watford v Norwich City
West Ham United v Burnley
Matchweek 35 – April 25, 2020
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Manchester City
Liverpool v Burnley
Manchester United v Southampton
Norwich City v West Ham United
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
Watford v Newcastle United
Wolves v Everton
Matchweek 36 – May 2, 2020
Arsenal v Liverpool
Burnley v Wolverhampton
Chelsea v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Everton v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Sheffield United
Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Brighton
West Ham United v Watford
Matchweek 37 – May 9, 2020
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Southampton
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Manchester United v West Ham United
Norwich City v Burnley
Sheffield United v Everton
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
Watford v Manchester City
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Matchweek 38 – May 17, 2020
Arsenal v Watford
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Leicester City v Manchester United
Manchester City v Norwich City
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v Sheffield United
West Ham United v Aston Villa