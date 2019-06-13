VIDEO: Real Madrid presents Eden Hazard to the Bernabeu

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Real Madrid’s renovation is not complete, but its mantlepiece is in town.

Eden Hazard was presented to a well-attended Bernabeu on Thursday, minutes after passing his medical and days after being announced as the latest member of Real Madrid.

Hazard is the highlight of a massive month of signings for Florentino Perez’s men, who will look to rebound from a third place finish in La Liga with the help of Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, and Eder Militao.

They’ve also signed Brazilian youngster Rodrygo.

There was no number on the back of Hazard’s shirt, with Luka Modric currently occupying the No. 10 shirt.

Hazard, 28, joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012, and posted 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 appearances for the Blues. The Belgian international won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup, and two Europa League crowns.

At Real, he’ll have a chance to win a top flight title in a third country, having won Ligue 1 with Lille in 2010-11.

