Watch Live: 2019 Women’s World Cup – Day 7

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marta is healthy enough to make her 2019 Women’s World Cup debut when Brazil plays its second match of the group stage on Thursday.

Rested against Brazil, the living legend headlines a tricky Noon ET kickoff against Sam Kerr and Australia.

[ LIVE: Watch every single 2019 Women’s World Cup game ]

Later, South Africa meets China in a desperate match; Germany has already claimed one Group B place in the knockout rounds, and both of today’s combatants are 0-1.

Remember, you can watch every single game live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes. All you have to do is click on the links below.

Here is your full schedule for Thursday, June 13 at the Women’s World Cup.

2019 Women’s World Cup schedule

Group C: Australia v. Brazil – Noon ET – STREAM LIVE

Group B: South Africa v. China – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE

Follow @NicholasMendola