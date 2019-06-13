Which of the Top Four contenders has the best start?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

European champions Liverpool will open the 2019-20 Premier League season with a visit from newly-promoted Norwich City, a chance to go wire-to-wire as PL champs.

The Reds will finish August with Southampton, Arsenal, and Burnley — the Gunners test is at Anfield — and will like its chances of sitting first come the early September international break.

How does their start compare to the other “Big Six” contenders? Pretty well.

Arsenal opens at Newcastle United before hosting Burnley. The visit to Anfield comes before a home North London Derby. So… not the easiest!

Man City goes to West Ham United to kickoff the PL’s first Saturday before hosting Spurs in an enticing Matchweek 2 clash. Bournemouth and Brighton close out August.

Manchester United and Chelsea meet to cap off the first weekend, and the Red Devils move onto a visit from Wolves before tangling with Crystal Palace and Southampton.

The Blues follow-up their visit to Old Trafford with a tricky test at home to Leicester City. New boys Norwich City and Sheffield United are next.

Tottenham Hotspur open with Aston Villa at home before visiting Man City, hosting Newcastle, and heading to Arsenal.

The very official “Who’s got it best?” rankings

6. Spurs

5. Arsenal

4. Manchester United

3. Man City

2. Chelsea

Liverpool

