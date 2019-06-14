Rabiot confirms he is down to Manchester United or Juventus

Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot confirms he is down to just two clubs and will decide soon which he will join this summer.
In an interview with Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, Rabiot said that Juventus is on his radar and that he is in talks with the Serie A champions. “I like Italy very much,” Rabiot said while on vacation in Tuscany. “Staying here is wonderful, you can rest and recharge your batteries. A demanding season awaits me. Juve came looking for me and we talked, but I can’t say anything else. I still don’t know where I’ll go. They’re a great club, where every good player would like to play.”
Juventus is known for its work in the free transfer market, also singing former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer this summer. The club has contact with a complicated network of agents and scouts who are able to – for a hefty fee – put the Italian club on the top of the pile for many free agents, making them not so free. Rabiot’s courting is likely a similar result.
Rabiot was then asked about Manchester United, to which he replied, “The same applies to them. I still have to make a decision. I’m on holiday for now. You’ll know soon.”
The French international was pushed out of PSG after refusing to sign a contract extension, which caused a massive rift with head coach Thomas Tuchel who wanted to push him out of the first team. Rabiot has had off-field issues in the past both at the club and international level, famously refusing to be named to the reserves list for the France squad in the 2018 World Cup.