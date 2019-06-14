More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Rabiot confirms he is down to Manchester United or Juventus

By Kyle BonnJun 14, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot confirms he is down to just two clubs and will decide soon which he will join this summer.

In an interview with Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, Rabiot said that Juventus is on his radar and that he is in talks with the Serie A champions. “I like Italy very much,” Rabiot said while on vacation in Tuscany. “Staying here is wonderful, you can rest and recharge your batteries. A demanding season awaits me. Juve came looking for me and we talked, but I can’t say anything else. I still don’t know where I’ll go. They’re a great club, where every good player would like to play.”

Juventus is known for its work in the free transfer market, also singing former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer this summer. The club has contact with a complicated network of agents and scouts who are able to – for a hefty fee – put the Italian club on the top of the pile for many free agents, making them not so free. Rabiot’s courting is likely a similar result.

Rabiot was then asked about Manchester United, to which he replied, “The same applies to them. I still have to make a decision. I’m on holiday for now. You’ll know soon.”

The French international was pushed out of PSG after refusing to sign a contract extension, which caused a massive rift with head coach Thomas Tuchel who wanted to push him out of the first team. Rabiot has had off-field issues in the past both at the club and international level, famously refusing to be named to the reserves list for the France squad in the 2018 World Cup.

Coutinho arrives as Brazil downs Bolivia in Copa America opener

By Kyle BonnJun 14, 2019, 10:29 PM EDT
Philippe Coutinho had an extremely difficult first season at Barcelona, but he put those struggles behind him when his country needed him the most. Missing the injured Neymar, Coutinho stepped up and delivered a brace as Brazil downed Bolivia 3-0, with Gremio winger Everton adding the cherry on top.

The first half Brazil completely dominated, but were wasteful as they looked to create the perfect goal. They put 12 shots towards net but only found the target with one in the first 45 minutes, failing to find the breakthrough.

After the break Brazil boss Tite made changes tactically and Brazil was far more dangerous, paying off almost immediately. A Richarlison cross in the box clipped the arm of Adriano Jusino and using VAR the referee gave the penalty. Coutinho arrived at the spot to dispatch the penalty with a low, driving effort and open the scoring.

The Barcelona frontman wasn’t done, making a wonderful late run to meet Roberto Firmino‘s cross at the far post and heading in Brazil’s second just three minutes later.

After the second goal, Brazil immediately shut it down, controlling possession and passing around at a slow tempo. Bolivia hardly saw a touch of the ball after Brazil took its 2-0 lead, with the hosts winning every aerial battle and getting to every loose ball. They finished the game with a passing advantage of 553-145. Gabriel Jesus came on for the final 25 minutes in place of Firmino, and Everton replaced David Neres. The latter would prove fruitful, as the 23-year-old danced past two defenders into the box and delivered an absolutely beautiful curler that left Carlos Lampe with no chance.

The win is the fourth in a row for Brazil who has now kept three straight clean sheets as well. Bolivia, meanwhile, is in real trouble given the monumentally difficult group they were drawn in, with Peru and Venezuela also real threats to reach the knockout stage.

Watch Live: Copa America begins as hosts Brazil meet Bolivia

By Kyle BonnJun 14, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT
The hosts are set to kick off the 2019 Copa America as Brazil takes on Bolivia in Sao Paulo.

Neymar will not take part in the tournament after suffering an ankle injury in the warmup friendlies. That increases the importance on Philippe Coutinho and Richarlison who look to shoulder the brunt of the creativity.

As Tite takes charge of his 39th match as manager of Brazil, Champions League winners Liverpool is heavily represented as Roberto Firmino leads the lines and Alisson starts in goal. Dani Alves captains the side as club teammate Neymar was stripped of the armband before his injury.

PSG teammates Marqinhos and Thiago Silva both start as the center-back partnership, while Casemiro and Fernandinho start together in central midfield. Everton winger Richarlison is in the lineup as well, opposite Ajax attacker David Neres. Miranda, Arthur, Willian, and Gabriel Jesus are all on the bench for Brazil as Tite rotates the attackers.

For Bolivia, Marcelo Moreno of Chinese club Shijiazhuang Ever Bright leads the attack up front supported by a trio of central midfielders in Raul Castro, Fernando Saucedo, and Leonel Justiniano as Bolivia looks to attack through the wide areas with Alejandro Chumacero and Erwin Saaedra.

PSG sells French teen Moussa Diaby to Bayer Leverkusen

By Kyle BonnJun 14, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT
Paris Saint-Germain confirmed Friday the departure of 19-year-old Moussa Diaby on a permanent transfer to German side Bayer Leverkusen.

According to a report by German publication Kicker, the sale price is in the range of $16 million, with Diaby heading into the final year of his contract at the French club. He signs a five-year deal at the German side, Bayer confirmed.

Despite his young age, Diaby racked up 25 league appearances for the PSG senior side, mostly off the bench as he collected just over 1,100 minutes. The winger scored two goals and assisted six in the 2018/19 league campaign.

The teenager will look to help replace 23-year-old Julian Brandt who departed for Borussia Dortmund this summer after a seven-goal and 14-assist Bundesliga campaign. “It’s an impressive quota at a top international club like PSG,” said Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes of Diaby’s resume. “He’s one of the biggest French prospects who has the best conditions here in Leverkusen to develop further into an absolute top player.”

Diaby was in the starting lineup for the French side in the Round of 16 loss to the United States in the 2019 U-20 World Cup, tabbing an assist during the match. He is one of a few young players set to leave PSG this summer, with United States international Timothy Weah also reportedly being shopped by the French club. Weah was on the opposite end of the field in that U-20 game, playing for the U.S. side.

Report: Maurizio Sarri never fit in at Chelsea

By Kyle BonnJun 14, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT
According to a report by English tabloid The Daily Mail, Maurizio Sarri never truly fit in at Chelsea, with his smoking habits, training sessions, and distaste for media obligations all contributing to his lack of acceptance by both supporters and club officials alike.

The report details a number of smaller issues with his personality and mannerisms that combined to create an air of distaste that surrounded the Italian at Stamford Bridge. The report made sure to note that Sarri was not exactly disliked at the club, and his sense of humor was one of his strongest personality traits, but ultimately the two parties were clearly a world apart.

Most notable is Sarri’s constant smoking habit that was jarring when placed at a venue full of professional athletes hoping to keep their bodies in perfect health and shape. While other Italian managers recently to take charge of the Blues were known smokers, Sarri lit up far more frequent than his countrymates such as Roberto Di Matteo and Gianluca Vialli.

Also a source of frustration for club officials was Sarri’s distaste for media opportunities and promotional events. The reports Sarri’s absence from team visits to public appearances and tourist destinations, as well as his desire not to attend charity events or commercial obligations.

Sarri was apparently superstitious enough that he avoided stepping onto the playing field at all costs, even to the point where it kept him from applauding the fans during road matches. He apparently had to be convinced to walk the team out for his first match in charge at the Community Shield.

Finally, his drab training sessions were another point of contention, also not something that alone would have turned heads but in conjunction with everything else added to the separation. Italian training sessions are often heavy in focus on team shape and tactical theories, something Antonio Conte also brought with him to the Blues, but Conte was a far more mercurial character who endeared himself to fans far more than the less emotionally exuberant Sarri. His training tantrum prior to the Europa League final seemed to encapsulate his behind-the-scenes personality, unable to control his frustrations with the players and booting his hat captured in video that went public before the start of the big match.

In addition, his superstition apparently bled into training sessions to the point where he insisted on playing training matches with the same 16 players each week, leaving fringe players to do their own work on the sidelines again and again, something which made those not in his plans feel completely cast aside.

With constant reports of Sarri’s imminent departure to Juventus, the report lists the Kepa Arrizabalaga episode as the final straw for the Italian, frustrated by the club’s failure to back the manager in fear of another Diego Costa incident that cost the club financially in the open market. While nothing listed here by itself is a serious issue to cause a rift between club and manager, everything combined seems to have pushed the former Napoli boss back to his home country soon after arriving.