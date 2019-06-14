Report: Derby has Chelsea asking price for Lampard

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The BBC claims that Chelsea is yet to contact Derby County regarding the managerial services of Frank Lampard.

But that doesn’t mean the Rams don’t have an asking price for the Blues legend.

[ MORE: U.S. falls in FIFA rankings ]

Chelsea would need to pay Derby around $5 million to hire Lampard as the replacement for Maurizio Sarri.

That shouldn’t be too much of a problem, as Juventus is reportedly going to pay more than $1 million more than that to bring Sarri back to Italy.

This is the second-straight summer of managerial transfer fees for Chelsea after the Blues eventually worked out compensation that brought midfielder Jorginho and manager Sarri from Naples to London.

Is Lampard ready for the big time? He had a fine first season at Derby County, but that pales in comparison to working for Roman Abramovich during a season without transfer buys. We wonder if Abramovich will remember the financial handcuffs the first time Chelsea hits a rough patch.

Follow @NicholasMendola