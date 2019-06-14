More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Report: Hirving Lozano in advanced discussions with Napoli

By Kyle BonnJun 14, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT
According to a report by notable Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, Mexican attacker Hirving Lozano is in advanced discussions with Napoli, and the two sides have agreed to terms on a contract, with just his image rights to work out.

The report states that Lozano is on board with the move and the Italian club is ready to offer $56 million to his current Dutch side PSV Eindhoven as soon as the image rights issue is negotiated.

Di Marzio says that the current hang-up is regarding Lozano’s current sponsorship agreements, which total around $3.3 million.  The two sides are negotiating whether to increase his agreed-upon salary of $5 million per year and transfer his image rights to the club, or leave everything as-is and sell only any future sponsorship agreements to the Italian side.

The reported transfer fee is surprising given “Chucky” reportedly has a $40 million release clause in his contract, but it could be that he is a wanted man and the total is higher with the aim of remaining competitive. Tottenham is also reportedly interested along with Barcelona and Manchester United, and Lozano has gone public saying he hopes to play in the Premier League eventually, but Napoli’s offered total could potentially scare off the others.

Lozano is represented by famed agent Mino Raiola who has reportedly been in contact with Napoli since early May, but he is currently suspended by FIFA, so it’s likely that others are currently negotiating. It apparently took a bit of work to convince Lozano to join the Italian side as there is heavy competition for playing time up front at Napoli, with Lorenzo Insigne, Jose Callejon, and Dries Mertens all racking up consistent minutes on the wing. Still, Callejon is 32 years old and coming off a season with just three goals in 2,652 Serie A minutes, both lows for his Napoli career.

The 23-year-old Mexican is currently on the shelf, missing the 2019 Gold Cup due to a knee injury suffered in an Eredivisie game late in the season. The injury could affect his sale price and delay a medical, but it’s not expected to affect his start of next season, as it was initially thought he would recover in time to participate in the summer’s international festivities.

PSG sells French teen Moussa Diaby to Bayer Leverkusen

By Kyle BonnJun 14, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT
Paris Saint-Germain confirmed Friday the departure of 19-year-old Moussa Diaby on a permanent transfer to German side Bayer Leverkusen.

According to a report by German publication Kicker, the sale price is in the range of $16 million, with Diaby heading into the final year of his contract at the French club. He signs a five-year deal at the German side, Bayer confirmed.

Despite his young age, Diaby racked up 25 league appearances for the PSG senior side, mostly off the bench as he collected just over 1,100 minutes. The winger scored two goals and assisted six in the 2018/19 league campaign.

The teenager will look to help replace 23-year-old Julian Brandt who departed for Borussia Dortmund this summer after a seven-goal and 14-assist Bundesliga campaign. “It’s an impressive quota at a top international club like PSG,” said Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes of Diaby’s resume. “He’s one of the biggest French prospects who has the best conditions here in Leverkusen to develop further into an absolute top player.”

Diaby was in the starting lineup for the French side in the Round of 16 loss to the United States in the 2019 U-20 World Cup, tabbing an assist during the match. He is one of a few young players set to leave PSG this summer, with United States international Timothy Weah also reportedly being shopped by the French club. Weah was on the opposite end of the field in that U-20 game, playing for the U.S. side.

Report: Maurizio Sarri never fit in at Chelsea

By Kyle BonnJun 14, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT
According to a report by English tabloid The Daily Mail, Maurizio Sarri never truly fit in at Chelsea, with his smoking habits, training sessions, and distaste for media obligations all contributing to his lack of acceptance by both supporters and club officials alike.

The report details a number of smaller issues with his personality and mannerisms that combined to create an air of distaste that surrounded the Italian at Stamford Bridge. The report made sure to note that Sarri was not exactly disliked at the club, and his sense of humor was one of his strongest personality traits, but ultimately the two parties were clearly a world apart.

Most notable is Sarri’s constant smoking habit that was jarring when placed at a venue full of professional athletes hoping to keep their bodies in perfect health and shape. While other Italian managers recently to take charge of the Blues were known smokers, Sarri lit up far more frequent than his countrymates such as Roberto Di Matteo and Gianluca Vialli.

Also a source of frustration for club officials was Sarri’s distaste for media opportunities and promotional events. The reports Sarri’s absence from team visits to public appearances and tourist destinations, as well as his desire not to attend charity events or commercial obligations.

Sarri was apparently superstitious enough that he avoided stepping onto the playing field at all costs, even to the point where it kept him from applauding the fans during road matches. He apparently had to be convinced to walk the team out for his first match in charge at the Community Shield.

Finally, his drab training sessions were another point of contention, also not something that alone would have turned heads but in conjunction with everything else added to the separation. Italian training sessions are often heavy in focus on team shape and tactical theories, something Antonio Conte also brought with him to the Blues, but Conte was a far more mercurial character who endeared himself to fans far more than the less emotionally exuberant Sarri. His training tantrum prior to the Europa League final seemed to encapsulate his behind-the-scenes personality, unable to control his frustrations with the players and booting his hat captured in video that went public before the start of the big match.

In addition, his superstition apparently bled into training sessions to the point where he insisted on playing training matches with the same 16 players each week, leaving fringe players to do their own work on the sidelines again and again, something which made those not in his plans feel completely cast aside.

With constant reports of Sarri’s imminent departure to Juventus, the report lists the Kepa Arrizabalaga episode as the final straw for the Italian, frustrated by the club’s failure to back the manager in fear of another Diego Costa incident that cost the club financially in the open market. While nothing listed here by itself is a serious issue to cause a rift between club and manager, everything combined seems to have pushed the former Napoli boss back to his home country soon after arriving.

Ecuador tops Italy to secure third place in U-20 World Cup

By Kyle BonnJun 14, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT
A lackluster regular time in Gdynia gave way to an excitingly open  extra time as Ecuador secured third place in the 2019 U-20 World Cup.

Just five combined shots found the target through normal time as no goals were scored, but with tired legs the extra-time period was end-to-end and Ecuador capitalized.

First, Italy had a chance to go in front but were wasteful all day and the 95th moment was no exception. Marco Olivieri drew the foul on the edge of the penalty area and stepped up to take the spot-kick, but he was denied by Wellington Ramirez on his penalty. Olivieri’s woes nearly compounded minutes later as he was shown a red card for a bad tackle but VAR reduced the punishment to a yellow.

Richard Mina was then the hero of the hour for Ecuador, scoring in the 104th minute on a set-piece delivered by Diego Palacios and headed on by Olivieri who attempted to clear but only sent it right to the feet of Mina for the poke.

Italy pressed hard for an equalizer after the short extra-time break but they remained wasteful as Luca Ranieri scuffed a great chance in the 117th minute. Italy threw men forward but were out of gas and Ecuador held most of the meaningful possession down the stretch. All told, both sides were wasteful, with just nine shots on target for 31 total efforts, with Italy managing just two on net.

The finish for Italy is disappointing, but still notable to follow up their third-place result two years ago. For Ecuador, the result is even more groundbreaking, marking their best finish in a U-20 World Cup ever, with the previous high only a pair of Round of 16 appearances, most recently in 2011. Ukraine and South Korea will vie for the U-20 World Cup title on Tuesday.

Women’s World Cup: Italy dominates, Japan hangs on, England persists

By Kyle BonnJun 14, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT
Japan got back on track while Scotland was the first side officially eliminated from the tournament as the Asian side clung to a 2-1 victory in Rennes. Japan dominated the first half and took a 2-0 lead into the break on goals by attackers Mana Iwabuchi and Yuika Sugasawa but they were forced to hang on late as Lana Clelland curled one in to make for an intriguing finish.

Following an opening-round 0-0 draw with Argentina that left a powerful side with more questions than answers, Japan was ruthless in the first half as Iwabuchi opened the scoring 23 minutes in as her right-footed blast found the roof of the net just under the crossbar from outside the box. They had a 2-0 lead 14 minutes later as a speculative counter-attack saw Rachel Corsie bundle over Sugasawa defending a long-ball, and the Japanese striker was on hand to dispatch the penalty.

Scotland was happy to hear the halftime whistle, and they came out stronger after the break but Clelland’s curler proved only a consolation as Japan found victory for the first time this tournament. As two-time finalists in the last two World Cups, Japan breathed a sign of relief following a much better attacking effort thank their opening game and moved atop Group D for the time being, although that would not last long as England reclaimed the lead. Scotland, meanwhile, suffered its second one-goal defeat and is still without a point heading into its final match, eliminated officially as England claimed victory later in the day.

In the second game of the day, Italy secured qualification to the knockout stages with a commanding Group C lead after dismantling Jamaica 5-0 in Reims, the site of the United States’ demolition of Thailand. A hat-trick from Juventus striker Cristiana Girelli led the way, with substitute Aurora Galli bagging a pair to finish things off.

Already with two goals by halftime on a 2-0 lead, Girelli secured her hat-trick just seconds after halftime with a far-post header that trickled over the line following a fabulous long-distance delivery from Manuela Giugliano. Girelli becomes the first Italian to score a Women’s World Cup hat-trick, marking the country’s return to the event after a 20-year absence in thunderous fashion.

Galli came on in the 65th minute and did excellent work off the bench, firing an absolute howitzer for her first in the 71st minute before tacking on the finale with nine minutes left.

Finally, England weathered a disappointing first half to come away victorious over Argentina. The South American side held England goalless in the first half in similar fashion to their opening match against Japan, with the European group dominant but unable to find the back of the net, even seeing a poor 28th minute penalty from Nikita Parris saved. After halftime, it was more of the same early as Vanina Correa made an absolutely stunning close-range save on a messy England set-piece.

Argentina held through the hour mark, but were undone right there as the Lionesses broke through via Jodie Taylor on the break. After a rare Argentina attack, England countered and a stellar cross from Beth Mead evaded the racing defenders and a diving Correa, and Taylor was there for the tap-in.

England failed to score again, with Paris heading over on 71 minutes before they appeared to take their foot off the gas, but in was still a dominating wire-to-wire performance despite the thin scoreline, as they topped Argentina on the shot count 15-1. England’s Abbie McManus out-passed Argentina by herself, completing 111 distributions to Argentina’s 96.

England secured a place in the knockout stages with the win, while Argentina is still in the mix but need a win against Scotland plus some help from above.