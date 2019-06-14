Transfer rumor roundup: New homes for Koscielny, Gundogan

The transfer rumor mill is veteran heavy heading into the weekend.
[ MORE: U.S. falls in FIFA rankings ]
Borussia Dortmund doesn’t want to fizzle out again next season, and is hoping to lure a few special players to Germany this season.
Juve forward Mario Mandzukic, Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan, and Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny are all on BVB’s radar as the club looks to improve on the side that pushed Bayern Munich for much of last season.
Gundogan wants more playing time but City is said to be ready to let him leave on a free at the end of the 2019-20 season. Koscielny could be a victim of Unai Emery‘s need to flip his defensive script. Could both end up in Dortmund? Bild (subscription required) says so, and Koscielny could cost $13 million while Gundogan’s fee is unknown.
Bayern Munich hero Lothar Matthaus says James Rodriguez is going to find his way to a Juventus side which could become the favorite to win the UEFA Champions League.
Matthaus tells Spanish web site AS that James remains close with Cristiano Ronaldo, and that he’s ready for a reunion with good pal. Additionally, Real would benefit from the deal, as James was just on loan with Bayern and his rights remain at the Bernabeu.
Rumorinhos:
— Antonio Valencia is being linked with a Premier League stay, as Sheffield United may want to bring the Ecuador captain aboard the good ship Blades.
— Would Jesper Cillessen leave Barcelona to stay a backup… at Everton? We doubt it, but maybe that says something more about the controversial season of Jordan Pickford than the status of Cillessen?
The BBC claims that Chelsea is yet to contact Derby County regarding the managerial services of Frank Lampard.
But that doesn’t mean the Rams don’t have an asking price for the Blues legend.
[ MORE: U.S. falls in FIFA rankings ]
Chelsea would need to pay Derby around $5 million to hire Lampard as the replacement for Maurizio Sarri.
That shouldn’t be too much of a problem, as Juventus is reportedly going to pay more than $1 million more than that to bring Sarri back to Italy.
This is the second-straight summer of managerial transfer fees for Chelsea after the Blues eventually worked out compensation that brought midfielder Jorginho and manager Sarri from Naples to London.
Is Lampard ready for the big time? He had a fine first season at Derby County, but that pales in comparison to working for Roman Abramovich during a season without transfer buys. We wonder if Abramovich will remember the financial handcuffs the first time Chelsea hits a rough patch.
ZURICH (AP) FIFA presidential adviser Zvonimir Boban is returning to AC Milan as its chief football officer.
FIFA says Boban, the deputy secretary general with responsibility for soccer issues, is leaving within days.
Boban says: “I will always be grateful to FIFA President Gianni Infantino for the opportunity he gave me.”
[ MORE: U.S. falls in FIFA rankings ]
He joins Milan at a low point for the seven-time European champion, which the elegant midfielder helped to win the 1994 Champions League title.
Milan finished sixth in Serie A this season, extending its failure to qualify for the Champions League to six years.
UEFA is investigating Milan’s finances and has threatened the club with a one-season ban from European competitions if it fails to meet targets by June 2021.
Boban also helped Croatia reach the 1998 World Cup semifinals.
—
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Italy and England look to book knockout round berths on Day 8 of the Women’s World Cup in France.
Italy will be expected to beat Jamaica at Noon ET, and the English the same when they meet Argentina at 3 p.m.
The day kicks off with Scotland hoping to upend 2015 finalists Japan.
You can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBC Sports App. All you have to do is click on the links below.
[ LIVE: Watch every single 2019 Women’s World Cup game ]
Here is your full schedule for Friday, June 14 at the Women’s World Cup.
2019 Women’s World Cup schedule
Group D: Japan v. Scotland – 9 a.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group C: Jamaica v. Italy – Noon ET – STREAM LIVE
Group D: England v. Argentina – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
West Ham United have given Manuel Pellegrini another weapon in attack, snaring Pablo Fornals from Villarreal for a reported $30 million.
That fee is only trumped in West Ham history by last season’s purchase of Felipe Anderson from Lazio. That moved turned out pretty well, to the tune of 10 goals and five assists.
[ MORE: U.S. falls in FIFA rankings ]
Fornals is twice-capped by Spain and 23 years old. He posted five goals and six assists from attacking midfield last season, two years after he moved from Malaga. His first season saw him tie for La Liga’s lead in assists with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi with 12.
West Ham had serious problems in the midfield last year, though most were injury-related with Manuel Lanzini and Jack Wilshere among the men missing plenty of minutes.
And Sky Sports has quotes from director of football Mario Husillos, who knows Fornals well:
“I personally have followed his career since he was a youth player with me at Malaga, and I know we have signed an incredible professional and an incredible character.
…
“To represent Spain as a full international at the age of 20, and then to have made over 150 appearances in La Liga by the age of 23, is a sign of great quality and character. He joins us a young player still with many years ahead of him, yet with strong experience and already proven at the very highest level.”
If he recaptures his magic from a season ago, the move could well take the Irons attack into the next level.