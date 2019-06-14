Watch Live: 2019 Women’s World Cup – Day 8

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Italy and England look to book knockout round berths on Day 8 of the Women’s World Cup in France.

Italy will be expected to beat Jamaica at Noon ET, and the English the same when they meet Argentina at 3 p.m.

The day kicks off with Scotland hoping to upend 2015 finalists Japan.

You can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBC Sports App. All you have to do is click on the links below.

[ LIVE: Watch every single 2019 Women’s World Cup game ]

Here is your full schedule for Friday, June 14 at the Women’s World Cup.

2019 Women’s World Cup schedule

Group D: Japan v. Scotland – 9 a.m. ET – STREAM LIVE

Group C: Jamaica v. Italy – Noon ET – STREAM LIVE

Group D: England v. Argentina – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE

