Watch Live: 2019 Women’s World Cup – Day 8

Italy and England look to book knockout round berths on Day 8 of the Women’s World Cup in France.
Italy will be expected to beat Jamaica at Noon ET, and the English the same when they meet Argentina at 3 p.m.
The day kicks off with Scotland hoping to upend 2015 finalists Japan.
You can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBC Sports App. All you have to do is click on the links below.
Here is your full schedule for Friday, June 14 at the Women’s World Cup.
2019 Women’s World Cup schedule
Group D: Japan v. Scotland – 9 a.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group C: Jamaica v. Italy – Noon ET – STREAM LIVE
Group D: England v. Argentina – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
The BBC claims that Chelsea is yet to contact Derby County regarding the managerial services of Frank Lampard.
But that doesn’t mean the Rams don’t have an asking price for the Blues legend.
Chelsea would need to pay Derby around $5 million to hire Lampard as the replacement for Maurizio Sarri.
That shouldn’t be too much of a problem, as Juventus is reportedly going to pay more than $1 million more than that to bring Sarri back to Italy.
This is the second-straight summer of managerial transfer fees for Chelsea after the Blues eventually worked out compensation that brought midfielder Jorginho and manager Sarri from Naples to London.
Is Lampard ready for the big time? He had a fine first season at Derby County, but that pales in comparison to working for Roman Abramovich during a season without transfer buys. We wonder if Abramovich will remember the financial handcuffs the first time Chelsea hits a rough patch.
ZURICH (AP) FIFA presidential adviser Zvonimir Boban is returning to AC Milan as its chief football officer.
FIFA says Boban, the deputy secretary general with responsibility for soccer issues, is leaving within days.
Boban says: “I will always be grateful to FIFA President Gianni Infantino for the opportunity he gave me.”
He joins Milan at a low point for the seven-time European champion, which the elegant midfielder helped to win the 1994 Champions League title.
Milan finished sixth in Serie A this season, extending its failure to qualify for the Champions League to six years.
UEFA is investigating Milan’s finances and has threatened the club with a one-season ban from European competitions if it fails to meet targets by June 2021.
Boban also helped Croatia reach the 1998 World Cup semifinals.
West Ham United have given Manuel Pellegrini another weapon in attack, snaring Pablo Fornals from Villarreal for a reported $30 million.
That fee is only trumped in West Ham history by last season’s purchase of Felipe Anderson from Lazio. That moved turned out pretty well, to the tune of 10 goals and five assists.
Fornals is twice-capped by Spain and 23 years old. He posted five goals and six assists from attacking midfield last season, two years after he moved from Malaga. His first season saw him tie for La Liga’s lead in assists with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi with 12.
West Ham had serious problems in the midfield last year, though most were injury-related with Manuel Lanzini and Jack Wilshere among the men missing plenty of minutes.
And Sky Sports has quotes from director of football Mario Husillos, who knows Fornals well:
“I personally have followed his career since he was a youth player with me at Malaga, and I know we have signed an incredible professional and an incredible character.
…
“To represent Spain as a full international at the age of 20, and then to have made over 150 appearances in La Liga by the age of 23, is a sign of great quality and character. He joins us a young player still with many years ahead of him, yet with strong experience and already proven at the very highest level.”
If he recaptures his magic from a season ago, the move could well take the Irons attack into the next level.
The United States men’s national team has dropped to No. 30 in the world ahead of the 2019 Gold Cup, though we can all admit that feels a bit generous right now.
[ MORE: Gold Cup predictions ]
The Yanks fell six spots in the latest FIFA Rankings, 12 below Mexico and nine ahead of Costa Rica. It’s the biggest drop of any nation in the Top 50, though Greece dropped nine spots to sit 52nd.
The 30 marker is six spots higher than its lowest ranking since the system began in 1993. The Yanks are 39th overall in Elo Ratings.
Belgium remains world No. 1, with France, Brazil, and England next. Portugal climbs into fifth.
Austria (26th) is up 8 spots, Czech Republic (41st) goes up 7 places, and Hungary (42nd) is up 9.