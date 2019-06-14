West Ham sign Spanish midfielder on reported $30M fee

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham United have given Manuel Pellegrini another weapon in attack, snaring Pablo Fornals from Villarreal for a reported $30 million.

That fee is only trumped in West Ham history by last season’s purchase of Felipe Anderson from Lazio. That moved turned out pretty well, to the tune of 10 goals and five assists.

Fornals is twice-capped by Spain and 23 years old. He posted five goals and six assists from attacking midfield last season, two years after he moved from Malaga. His first season saw him tie for La Liga’s lead in assists with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi with 12.

West Ham had serious problems in the midfield last year, though most were injury-related with Manuel Lanzini and Jack Wilshere among the men missing plenty of minutes.

And Sky Sports has quotes from director of football Mario Husillos, who knows Fornals well:

“I personally have followed his career since he was a youth player with me at Malaga, and I know we have signed an incredible professional and an incredible character. … “To represent Spain as a full international at the age of 20, and then to have made over 150 appearances in La Liga by the age of 23, is a sign of great quality and character. He joins us a young player still with many years ahead of him, yet with strong experience and already proven at the very highest level.”

If he recaptures his magic from a season ago, the move could well take the Irons attack into the next level.

