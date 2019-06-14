More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

What counts as Gold Cup success for USMNT?

By Nicholas MendolaJun 14, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT
The United States men’s national team has the good and bad fortune of playing in CONCACAF, which means it will qualify for every nearly World Cup by showing up and playing within a standard deviation of their average.

The same is true for their chances at making deep runs in the Gold Cup. Since 1985, the Yanks have qualified for 11 of 16 Finals, winning six. Only twice has it finished worse than a third place game appearance, not once since 2000.

So that’s why looking like a pile of lukewarm leftovers against Jamaica and Venezuela shouldn’t change perspective on this month’s tournament. Not only are Gregg Berhalter’s men at home, but the path to the final gives them three games to prepare for a true knockout round test and — should they find their footing — two more before meeting Costa Rica or Mexico.

That said, the U.S. may well finish second in the group and get smoked by Honduras or Jamaica in the Round of 16. Falling behind both Panama and Trinidad and Tobago in the group stage would be inexcusable and could see Earnie Stewart canning a coach far earlier than expected, though the reasons utilized would be injuries to Tyler Adams and John Brooks.

However, if the reason is because Wil Trapp and Gyasi Zardes are starting over healthy Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore in meaningful matches, well…

Anyway, let’s deal in potential. This is the best possible XI you could cull from the United States’ roster.

Steffen

Lima — Gonzalez — Miazga — Lovitz

McKennie — Bradley

 Pulisic — Holmes — Boyd

Altidore

This is no mere superiority complex: That team, even with Berhalter’s suspected removal of Holmes, Lovitz, and Boyd to play Arriola, Roldan, and Ream, is enough to crush Guyana and handle T&T en route to a group-deciding match with Panama.

The next round isn’t so simple, which is why finishing a tournament history-worst seventh or eighth isn’t out of the question. Honduras or Jamaica will be a challenge at the back, and both have the horses to press a suspect possession team (Hopefully Bradley will help alleviate those concerns).

Prediction after prediction has the United States in the final. And I think the probability points to that. Losing to Jamaica twice on home soil within a month would be really bad, and neither Honduras nor Panama had better World Cup qualifying runs than the Yanks. Honduras, to its credit, was young, but Panama only finished above the U.S. via a goal that did not cross the line. CONCACAF.

As for the other side of the bracket, even second-choice Mexico is too much for this U.S. team (though anything can happen over 90-120 minutes) and Costa Rica. El Tri will be waiting in the final, even having to work out the kinks under Tata Martino.

My main worry is the depth already being tested in this tournament. In my above lineup, Lima and Holmes is only in because Sebastian Lletget, DeAndre Yedlin, and Tyler Adams are unavailable. And Zardes and Jordan Morris as the back-up options to Altidore at center forward present less attraction than Josh Sargent, Bobby Wood, and even Tim Weah.

The over/under for matches at the Gold Cup is four, with a push being a legit probability for the first time in a while. Under or a push would be a monumental, unavoidable, and inexcusable departure from the plan for 2022 World Cup qualification.

Which way would you bet? Oddsmakers still have the USMNT as the second-favorite to win the whole thing, closer to favorites Mexico than third-best Costa Rica. One site even has El Tri and the U.S. as joint favorites.

That’s something. And adding Pulisic and McKennie is huge. Should we be hesitant because Berhalter’s half-strength Yanks looked terrible against Jamaica and Venezuela? Probably not, but let’s wait until we see the lineups against Guyana and T&T.

Copa America preview: Can Messi’s men stop the hosts?

Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images for ICC
By Nicholas MendolaJun 14, 2019, 12:53 PM EDT
Several massive names in CONMEBOL are looking at what could well be their final Copa America, beginning tonight in Brazil (Watch live on Telemundo Deportes).

And whereas Alexis Sanchez and Luis Suarez enter the competition knowing they’ve mastered it once or twice, the window is closing for Radamel Falcao, Sergio Aguero, and a man with the last name Messi.

That’s also true for most of the Brazil players aside from captain Dani Alves. The Selecao have not won the Copa America since 2007, and will be the favorites to lift the trophy on home soil.

Yes, even without Neymar, though his absence certainly allows Colombia and Argentina to claim somewhat equal footing in the favorites’ category.

Brazil’s status as hosts means winning Group A would allow them to avoid the Group B and C winners until the final. Group C, however, is a top-to-bottom bunch and it wouldn’t be surprise for it to sort itself in any permutation.

Group A

  1. Brazil
  2. Venezuela
  3. Peru
  4. Bolivia

This one is a battle for second, even without Neymar, and Venezuela’s showing against the United States was not simply a function of American dysfunction. Peru’s question remains in defense, and not being able to handle Salomon Rondon has us putting them third.

Group B

  1. Argentina
  2. Colombia
  3. Paraguay*
  4. Qatar

Messi and Co. will enjoy this draw, though both Paraguay and Colombia have the chance to give them fits. The Argentine megastar has the spotlight and the burden, though, as he’s yet to supply international honors to his nation and is coming off a disappointing end to his club season (team-wise, not player-wise, it should be noted).

Group C

  1. Uruguay
  2. Japan
  3. Chile*
  4. Ecuador

Where do you go here? Every country in this group is within 22 spots on the ELO ratings, from Uruguay’s 10th to Ecuador’s 32. Japan can tempt the heights of the group and tournament, but how quickly will it adjust to Brazil? The Asian nation finished fourth in manageable Group C at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, hammered 4-1 by Colombia in a must-win finale.

Knockout Rounds

Quarterfinals
Brazil defeats Chile
Colombia defeats Venezuela
Argentina defeats Japan
Uruguay defeats Paraguay

Semifinals
Brazil defeats Colombia
Argentina defeats Uruguay

Final
Brazil defeats Argentina

Transfer rumor roundup: New homes for Koscielny, Gundogan

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 14, 2019, 11:51 AM EDT
The transfer rumor mill is veteran heavy heading into the weekend.

Borussia Dortmund doesn’t want to fizzle out again next season, and is hoping to lure a few special players to Germany this season.

Juve forward Mario Mandzukic, Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan, and Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny are all on BVB’s radar as the club looks to improve on the side that pushed Bayern Munich for much of last season.

Gundogan wants more playing time but City is said to be ready to let him leave on a free at the end of the 2019-20 season. Koscielny could be a victim of Unai Emery‘s need to flip his defensive script. Could both end up in Dortmund? Bild (subscription required) says so, and Koscielny could cost $13 million while Gundogan’s fee is unknown.

Bayern Munich hero Lothar Matthaus says James Rodriguez is going to find his way to a Juventus side which could become the favorite to win the UEFA Champions League.

Matthaus tells Spanish web site AS that James remains close with Cristiano Ronaldo, and that he’s ready for a reunion with good pal. Additionally, Real would benefit from the deal, as James was just on loan with Bayern and his rights remain at the Bernabeu.

Rumorinhos:

Antonio Valencia is being linked with a Premier League stay, as Sheffield United may want to bring the Ecuador captain aboard the good ship Blades.

— Would Jesper Cillessen leave Barcelona to stay a backup… at Everton? We doubt it, but maybe that says something more about the controversial season of Jordan Pickford than the status of Cillessen?

Report: Derby has Chelsea asking price for Lampard

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 14, 2019, 10:26 AM EDT
The BBC claims that Chelsea is yet to contact Derby County regarding the managerial services of Frank Lampard.

But that doesn’t mean the Rams don’t have an asking price for the Blues legend.

Chelsea would need to pay Derby around $5 million to hire Lampard as the replacement for Maurizio Sarri.

That shouldn’t be too much of a problem, as Juventus is reportedly going to pay more than $1 million more than that to bring Sarri back to Italy.

This is the second-straight summer of managerial transfer fees for Chelsea after the Blues eventually worked out compensation that brought midfielder Jorginho and manager Sarri from Naples to London.

Is Lampard ready for the big time? He had a fine first season at Derby County, but that pales in comparison to working for Roman Abramovich during a season without transfer buys. We wonder if Abramovich will remember the financial handcuffs the first time Chelsea hits a rough patch.

Top FIFA official Boban leaving to join AC Milan

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 14, 2019, 9:55 AM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA presidential adviser Zvonimir Boban is returning to AC Milan as its chief football officer.

FIFA says Boban, the deputy secretary general with responsibility for soccer issues, is leaving within days.

Boban says: “I will always be grateful to FIFA President Gianni Infantino for the opportunity he gave me.”

He joins Milan at a low point for the seven-time European champion, which the elegant midfielder helped to win the 1994 Champions League title.

Milan finished sixth in Serie A this season, extending its failure to qualify for the Champions League to six years.

UEFA is investigating Milan’s finances and has threatened the club with a one-season ban from European competitions if it fails to meet targets by June 2021.

Boban also helped Croatia reach the 1998 World Cup semifinals.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports