Transfer rumor roundup: Man Utd, Man City linked with Ligue 1 stars

Whether red or blue, Manchester wants some big time Ligue 1 central midfielders.

Manchester City has been linked with Atletico Madrid’s Rodri, but may be just as happy to land this option.

That’s because signing 22-year-old Tanguy Ndombele would also deprive Spurs of his services, and Tottenham is said to be readying a $63 million bid.

But City would, according to reports, go straight to Lyon’s asking price of $88 million.

Ndombele scored once with seven assists in Ligue 1 last season, and was outstanding in UEFA Champions League play.

Meanwhile across town, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskajer is ready to spring for Belgian national teamer Youri Tielemans.

The 22-year-old scored three times with five assists in just under 1100 minutes on loan to Leicester City from Monaco, where he scored six goals in 65 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Tielemans completed 85 percent of his passes, a decent figure given his propensity to try challenging offerings.

The reports compiled by The Manchester Evening News say Tielemans was interested in staying at Leicester City but intrigued by United interest. Monaco could sell if their $50 million asking price be met.

