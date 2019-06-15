Ukraine wins U-20 World Cup behind Supriaha brace (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vladyslav Supriaha scored goals in each half as Ukraine overcame an early penalty to beat South Korea 3-1 and win the U-20 World Cup in Poland.

The Dynamo Kiev 19-year-old was kept off the scoreboard for most of the tournament, with Danylo Sikan scoring four times to pace the champions to the final. Ukraine beat the U.S. in the first match of the group stage.

Fellow Dynamo Kiev teen Heorhiy Tsitaishvili, 18, scored a magnificent solo goal to put the win on ice with two minutes to go in regulation.

#U20TD UCRANIA 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 ¡GRÍTENLO CON EL CORAZÓN Y EL ALMA COMO SE CELEBRA UN GOL! Tsitaishvili, lo definió como un futbolista con toda la experiencia del mundo: remata para el tercero de los europeos. Una maravilla de gol 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qTpzlWbW12 — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 15, 2019

It was South Korea who took the early lead on a VAR-given penalty following a foul on the very edge of the box.

But Supriaha turned and slotted a fine finish home before the break, then scored the below winner early in the second frame.

Amazingly, though, the play of the day was a save from Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin off a bullet header in the 70th minute. Lunin has already been capped three times by the senior team.

#U20TD ¡Gol que vale el título 🤩! Vladyslav Supriaha marca su doblete y la ilusión está a flor de piel en los jugadores y afición de @FFUKRAINE 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/99ILc2cMrm — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 15, 2019

