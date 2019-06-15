More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/John Minchillo

USMNT’s Holmes injured, Mihailovic re-added to Gold Cup squad

By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2019, 11:50 AM EDT
The hits just keep on coming for the United States men’s national team, as Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes has withdrawn from the Gold Cup roster.

Holmes, 24, earned his first two caps this month but “reaggravated a left quadriceps strain” which hampered the end of his season with the Rams.

Djordje Mihailovic will take his place. The Chicago Fire midfielder was sent back to Illinois following the tune-up friendlies, but will jet back to the fold before Tuesday’s tournament opener versus Guyana.

The U.S. is painfully thin in terms of creative midfielders, with Tyler Adams (right back, we know), Sebastian Lletget, and now Holmes out of the mix.

They do have that Christian Pulisic cat, though, and we imagine he won’t be out wide much.

USMNT 23-man roster for Gold Cup

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson, Tyler Miller, Zack Steffen

Defenders: Reggie Cannon, Omar Gonzalez, Nick Lima, Aaron Long, Daniel Lovitz, Matt Miazga, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream

Midfielders: Michael Bradley, Weston McKennie, Djordje Mihailovic, Christian Pulisic, Wil Trapp, Cristian Roldan

Forwards: Jozy Altidore, Paul Arriola, Tyler Boyd, Jonathan Lewis, Jordan Morris, Gyasi Zardes.

Report: Manchester United bid big for West Ham’s Diop

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2019, 12:47 PM EDT
Somewhere, Jose Mourinho just threw something through a window.

Manchester United is being linked with a swoop for West Ham United revelation Issa Diop, mere months after the former Red Devils manager credited the Irons for identifying the player in France.

United is said to be willing to spend approximately $57 million and send a player to the London Stadium.

Mourinho not only famously begged for center backs from chairman Ed Woodward during his last season at United, he called Diop “a monster” and congratulated the scout who found him.

PST’s Joe Prince-Wright rated Diop as the 10th best center back in the Premier League season. The now 22-year-old was already Toulouse club captain when West Ham came calling last summer.

This would be a solid buy for United, though we’re not sure the Irons would be willing to sell the big man. Diop has proven himself at the Premier League level, is very young for the position, and West Ham is investing all over the pitch in a bid to become a contender.

As for the player to come back, that’s an odd nut to crack. We’re pretty sure West Ham isn’t going to want to pay huge wages for a middling talent. I’ll duck from the rotten tomatoes, but maybe West Ham is willing to make Romelu Lukaku its long-sought center forward (Marko Arnautovic is 30, and he’s also Marko Arnautovic).

Transfer rumor roundup: Man Utd, Man City linked with Ligue 1 stars

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2019, 10:57 AM EDT
Whether red or blue, Manchester wants some big time Ligue 1 central midfielders.

Manchester City has been linked with Atletico Madrid’s Rodri, but may be just as happy to land this option.

That’s because signing 22-year-old Tanguy Ndombele would also deprive Spurs of his services, and Tottenham is said to be readying a $63 million bid.

But City would, according to reports, go straight to Lyon’s asking price of $88 million.

Ndombele scored once with seven assists in Ligue 1 last season, and was outstanding in UEFA Champions League play.

Meanwhile across town, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskajer is ready to spring for Belgian national teamer Youri Tielemans.

The 22-year-old scored three times with five assists in just under 1100 minutes on loan to Leicester City from Monaco, where he scored six goals in 65 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Tielemans completed 85 percent of his passes, a decent figure given his propensity to try challenging offerings.

The reports compiled by The Manchester Evening News say Tielemans was interested in staying at Leicester City but intrigued by United interest. Monaco could sell if their $50 million asking price be met.

Bournemouth clarifies desire to sign Fraser to new deal

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2019, 9:23 AM EDT
Bournemouth may be playing a dangerous game with Ryan Fraser.

The playmaker, long linked to Arsenal interest, is entering the final year of his contract and has had a new contract offer on the table for some time.

But his 7-goal, 13-assist campaign was his best campaign yet, and his value has undoubtedly grown.

Bournemouth CEO Neill Blake says the club expects Fraser back when it starts preseason, though the idea of the Cherries letting him dial up another big number campaign before leaving for free is pretty preposterous.

“In September 2018, at the request of Ryan’s representative, negotiations were paused to allow the player to focus entirely on his football. … During that time, I have been – and continue to be – in regular dialogue with Ryan’s representative, and have made it clear to both him and the player that our contract offer remains on the table.”

Fraser has a goal and four assists in his last five caps for Scotland, though the markers came versus Cyprus, Israel, San Marino, and Albanian (thought was held without production against Belgium).

Though we’d sure he’d prefer to have his future settled soon, Fraser could also see a major payday with another big season. Not to put him on the level with Aaron Ramsey (maybe) or Adrien Rabiot (ehhh), but they are going to have huge weekly wages since their clubs have not had to deal with transfer fees for the midfielders.

West Ham amongst two to have Gomez bids accepted

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2019, 8:47 AM EDT
West Ham United’s commitment to taking the next step is pretty clear, and the Irons may have finally found their big, young European striker.

Maxi Gomez, 22, has scored 32 times with 10 assists in two seasons at Celta Vigo, and has his choices down to Valencia and West Ham.

Both clubs have seen $36.5 million accepted by Celta Vigo, and now it’s down to the player to choose between testing the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Should West Ham add Gomez, it will be the second $30 million-plus buy of the summer and add to last summer’s record-breaking purchase of Felipe Anderson. Pablo Fornals joined the Irons earlier this week.

He scored against both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid last season, and both Barca and Real Madrid the previous season. Gomez made the Uruguayan squad for the 2018 World Cup, making two appearances off the bench, and has scored twice in 12 caps.

West Ham has a decent striker in Marko Arnautovic, but the 30-year-old has been mercurial at best in his commitment to the club. Andy Carroll is leaving the club this summer.

The club has also placed a $15 million bid for another La Liga player, 24-year-old midfielder Joan Jordan of Eibar.

A more box-to-box player with attacking and wing experience, Jordan scored four times with four assists last season. He was linked with Arsenal during the season.