Watch Live: 2019 Women’s World Cup – Day 9

A pair of group stage matches are on the docket for Day 9 of the Women’s World Cup in France.

The Netherlands and Cameroon kick things off at 9 a.m. ET before Canada and New Zealand tangle at 3 p.m.

Both the Dutch and Canada can clinch knockout round berths before meeting in the group stage finale.

You can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBC Sports App. All you have to do is click on the links below.

Here is your full schedule for Friday, June 14 at the Women’s World Cup.

2019 Women’s World Cup schedule

Group E: Cameroon v. Netherlands – 9 a.m. ET – STREAM LIVE

Group E: Canada v. New Zealand – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE

