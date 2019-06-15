More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Alexis Lloret/Getty Images

Watch Live: Copa America — Day 2

By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Hosts Brazil kicked off the Copa America with a 3-0 defeat of Bolivia on Friday, and now it’s Argentina’s time to leave the runway.

Lionel Messi and Argentina meet Colombia in a 6 p.m. ET blockbuster in Salvador, Bahia. The match will go a long way toward determining who wins Group B.

[ LIVE: Watch every single Copa America game ]

That happens three hours after Salomon Rondon and Venezuela tries to ride momentum from a demolition of the USMNT into a Group A date with Peru at Porto Alegre.

You can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBC Sports App. All you have to do is click on the links below.

2019 Copa America schedule

Group A: Venezuela v. Peru – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group B: Argentina v. Colombia – 6 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE

Ukraine wins U-20 World Cup behind Supriaha brace (video)

AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski
By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2019, 1:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Vladyslav Supriaha scored goals in each half as Ukraine overcame an early penalty to beat South Korea 3-1 and win the U-20 World Cup in Poland.

The Dynamo Kiev 19-year-old was kept off the scoreboard for most of the tournament, with Danylo Sikan scoring four times to pace the champions to the final. Ukraine beat the U.S. in the first match of the group stage.

Fellow Dynamo Kiev teen Heorhiy Tsitaishvili, 18, scored a magnificent solo goal to put the win on ice with two minutes to go in regulation.

It was South Korea who took the early lead on a VAR-given penalty following a foul on the very edge of the box.

But Supriaha turned and slotted a fine finish home before the break, then scored the below winner early in the second frame.

Amazingly, though, the play of the day was a save from Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin off a bullet header in the 70th minute. Lunin has already been capped three times by the senior team.

Report: Manchester United bid big for West Ham’s Diop

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2019, 12:47 PM EDT
2 Comments

Somewhere, Jose Mourinho just threw something through a window.

Manchester United is being linked with a swoop for West Ham United revelation Issa Diop, mere months after the former Red Devils manager credited the Irons for identifying the player in France.

[ MORE: USMNT roster shuffle ]

United is said to be willing to spend approximately $57 million and send a player to the London Stadium.

Sky says West Ham doesn’t want to sell him and has a minimum price of $75 million in mind.

Mourinho not only famously begged for center backs from chairman Ed Woodward during his last season at United, he called Diop “a monster” and congratulated the scout who found him.

PST’s Joe Prince-Wright rated Diop as the 10th best center back in the Premier League season. The now 22-year-old was already Toulouse club captain when West Ham came calling last summer.

This would be a solid buy for United, though we’re not sure the Irons would be willing to sell the big man. Diop has proven himself at the Premier League level, is very young for the position, and West Ham is investing all over the pitch in a bid to become a contender.

As for the player to come back, that’s an odd nut to crack. We’re pretty sure West Ham isn’t going to want to pay huge wages for a middling talent. I’ll duck from the rotten tomatoes, but maybe West Ham is willing to make Romelu Lukaku its long-sought center forward (Marko Arnautovic is 30, and he’s also Marko Arnautovic).

USMNT’s Holmes injured, Mihailovic re-added to Gold Cup squad

AP Photo/John Minchillo
By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2019, 11:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The hits just keep on coming for the United States men’s national team, as Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes has withdrawn from the Gold Cup roster.

Holmes, 24, earned his first two caps this month but “reaggravated a left quadriceps strain” which hampered the end of his season with the Rams.

[ MORE: West Ham bids for 2 La Liga stars ]

Djordje Mihailovic will take his place. The Chicago Fire midfielder was sent back to Illinois following the tune-up friendlies, but will jet back to the fold before Tuesday’s tournament opener versus Guyana.

The U.S. is painfully thin in terms of creative midfielders, with Tyler Adams (right back, we know), Sebastian Lletget, and now Holmes out of the mix.

They do have that Christian Pulisic cat, though, and we imagine he won’t be out wide much.

USMNT 23-man roster for Gold Cup

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson, Tyler Miller, Zack Steffen

Defenders: Reggie Cannon, Omar Gonzalez, Nick Lima, Aaron Long, Daniel Lovitz, Matt Miazga, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream

Midfielders: Michael Bradley, Weston McKennie, Djordje Mihailovic, Christian Pulisic, Wil Trapp, Cristian Roldan

Forwards: Jozy Altidore, Paul Arriola, Tyler Boyd, Jonathan Lewis, Jordan Morris, Gyasi Zardes.

Transfer rumor roundup: Man Utd, Man City linked with Ligue 1 stars

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2019, 10:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Whether red or blue, Manchester wants some big time Ligue 1 central midfielders.

Manchester City has been linked with Atletico Madrid’s Rodri, but may be just as happy to land this option.

[ MORE: West Ham bids for 2 La Liga stars ]

That’s because signing 22-year-old Tanguy Ndombele would also deprive Spurs of his services, and Tottenham is said to be readying a $63 million bid.

But City would, according to reports, go straight to Lyon’s asking price of $88 million.

Ndombele scored once with seven assists in Ligue 1 last season, and was outstanding in UEFA Champions League play.

Meanwhile across town, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskajer is ready to spring for Belgian national teamer Youri Tielemans.

The 22-year-old scored three times with five assists in just under 1100 minutes on loan to Leicester City from Monaco, where he scored six goals in 65 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Tielemans completed 85 percent of his passes, a decent figure given his propensity to try challenging offerings.

The reports compiled by The Manchester Evening News say Tielemans was interested in staying at Leicester City but intrigued by United interest. Monaco could sell if their $50 million asking price be met.