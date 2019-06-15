West Ham amongst two to have Gomez bids accepted

West Ham United’s commitment to taking the next step is pretty clear, and the Irons may have finally found their big, young European striker.
Maxi Gomez, 22, has scored 32 times with 10 assists in two seasons at Celta Vigo, and has his choices down to Valencia and West Ham.
Both clubs have seen $36.5 million accepted by Celta Vigo, and now it’s down to the player to choose between testing the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.
Should West Ham add Gomez, it will be the second $30 million-plus buy of the summer and add to last summer’s record-breaking purchase of Felipe Anderson. Pablo Fornals joined the Irons earlier this week.
He scored against both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid last season, and both Barca and Real Madrid the previous season. Gomez made the Uruguayan squad for the 2018 World Cup, making two appearances off the bench, and has scored twice in 12 caps.
West Ham has a decent striker in Marko Arnautovic, but the 30-year-old has been mercurial at best in his commitment to the club. Andy Carroll is leaving the club this summer.
The club has also placed a $15 million bid for another La Liga player, 24-year-old midfielder Joan Jordan of Eibar.
A more box-to-box player with attacking and wing experience, Jordan scored four times with four assists last season. He was linked with Arsenal during the season.
Bournemouth may be playing a dangerous game with Ryan Fraser.
The playmaker, long linked to Arsenal interest, is entering the final year of his contract and has had a new contract offer on the table for some time.
But his 7-goal, 13-assist campaign was his best campaign yet, and his value has undoubtedly grown.
Bournemouth CEO Neill Blake says the club expects Fraser back when it starts preseason, though the idea of the Cherries letting him dial up another big number campaign before leaving for free is pretty preposterous.
“In September 2018, at the request of Ryan’s representative, negotiations were paused to allow the player to focus entirely on his football. … During that time, I have been – and continue to be – in regular dialogue with Ryan’s representative, and have made it clear to both him and the player that our contract offer remains on the table.”
Fraser has a goal and four assists in his last five caps for Scotland, though the markers came versus Cyprus, Israel, San Marino, and Albanian (thought was held without production against Belgium).
Though we’d sure he’d prefer to have his future settled soon, Fraser could also see a major payday with another big season. Not to put him on the level with Aaron Ramsey (maybe) or Adrien Rabiot (ehhh), but they are going to have huge weekly wages since their clubs have not had to deal with transfer fees for the midfielders.
A pair of group stage matches are on the docket for Day 9 of the Women’s World Cup in France.
The Netherlands and Cameroon kick things off at 9 a.m. ET before Canada and New Zealand tangle at 3 p.m.
Both the Dutch and Canada can clinch knockout round berths before meeting in the group stage finale.
All you have to do is click on the links below.
Here is your full schedule for Friday, June 14 at the Women’s World Cup.
2019 Women’s World Cup schedule
Group E: Cameroon v. Netherlands – 9 a.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group E: Canada v. New Zealand – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Philippe Coutinho had an extremely difficult first season at Barcelona, but he put those struggles behind him when his country needed him the most. Missing the injured Neymar, Coutinho stepped up and delivered a brace as Brazil downed Bolivia 3-0, with Gremio winger Everton adding the cherry on top.
The first half Brazil completely dominated, but were wasteful as they looked to create the perfect goal. They put 12 shots towards net but only found the target with one in the first 45 minutes, failing to find the breakthrough.
After the break Brazil boss Tite made changes tactically and Brazil was far more dangerous, paying off almost immediately. A Richarlison cross in the box clipped the arm of Adriano Jusino and using VAR the referee gave the penalty. Coutinho arrived at the spot to dispatch the penalty with a low, driving effort and open the scoring.
The Barcelona frontman wasn’t done, making a wonderful late run to meet Roberto Firmino‘s cross at the far post and heading in Brazil’s second just three minutes later.
After the second goal, Brazil immediately shut it down, controlling possession and passing around at a slow tempo. Bolivia hardly saw a touch of the ball after Brazil took its 2-0 lead, with the hosts winning every aerial battle and getting to every loose ball. They finished the game with a passing advantage of 553-145. Gabriel Jesus came on for the final 25 minutes in place of Firmino, and Everton replaced David Neres. The latter would prove fruitful, as the 23-year-old danced past two defenders into the box and delivered an absolutely beautiful curler that left Carlos Lampe with no chance.
The win is the fourth in a row for Brazil who has now kept three straight clean sheets as well. Bolivia, meanwhile, is in real trouble given the monumentally difficult group they were drawn in, with Peru and Venezuela also real threats to reach the knockout stage.
Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot confirms he is down to just two clubs and will decide soon which he will join this summer.
In an interview with Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, Rabiot said that Juventus is on his radar and that he is in talks with the Serie A champions. “I like Italy very much,” Rabiot said while on vacation in Tuscany. “Staying here is wonderful, you can rest and recharge your batteries. A demanding season awaits me. Juve came looking for me and we talked, but I can’t say anything else. I still don’t know where I’ll go. They’re a great club, where every good player would like to play.”
Juventus is known for its work in the free transfer market, also singing former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer this summer. The club has contact with a complicated network of agents and scouts who are able to – for a hefty fee – put the Italian club on the top of the pile for many free agents, making them not so free. Rabiot’s courting is likely a similar result.
Rabiot was then asked about Manchester United, to which he replied, “The same applies to them. I still have to make a decision. I’m on holiday for now. You’ll know soon.”
The French international was pushed out of PSG after refusing to sign a contract extension, which caused a massive rift with head coach Thomas Tuchel who wanted to push him out of the first team. Rabiot has had off-field issues in the past both at the club and international level, famously refusing to be named to the reserves list for the France squad in the 2018 World Cup.