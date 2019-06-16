More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Copa America organizers worried about empty seats in Brazil

Associated PressJun 16, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) The head of South America’s soccer governing body is worried about empty seats at the Copa America tournament in Brazil.

But CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez said Sunday he believes the attendances will improve as the tournament advances.

More than 46,000 fans paid an average of $125 per ticket at Brazil’s opener against Bolivia, but at least 22,000 seats were empty at the Morumbi Stadium for a match that organizers initially said was a sellout.

Sunday’s 2-2 draw between Qatar and Paraguay saw 20,000 fans at the 87,000-seater Maracana.

“It worries us, of course it worries us,” Dominguez said after a CONMEBOL event in Rio de Janeiro, adding “I think it will improve.”

By Andy EdwardsJun 16, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT
Costa Rica is set to become just the fourth competing nation to experience a home-field advantage in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, when the Ticos kick off their opening fixture against Nicaragua on Sunday (8:30 p.m. ET).

After the United States was the exclusive host nation for six of the last seven Gold Cups, two more nations — Costa Rica and Jamaica — are set to enjoy one game on home soil before coming to the U.S. for the remainder of the 2019 tournament.

Sunday’s game will be played in San Jose, Costa Rica — the second-ever Gold Cup game played outside the U.S., Mexico or Canada, following the day’s opener between Haiti and Bermuda, also at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica.

Sunday’s Gold Cup results (thus far)

Haiti 2-1 Bermuda

By Andy EdwardsJun 16, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT
Group C play is set to begin at the 2019 Copa America in Brazil, when Uruguay and Ecuador face off inside the Estadio Mineirao at 6 p.m. ET.

With the two-time defending champions Chile, as well as guest nation Japan, also in the group, Sunday’s showdown in Belo Horizonte is likely to go a long way toward deciding at least one of two teams to go through to the knockout rounds.

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani start together up top for Uruguay, with Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro behind them as the no. 10.

Hit the link above (or click HERE) to watch Sunday’s primetime fixture (in Spanish) and check back on PST for a full roundup of the day’s action down in South America.

You can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBC Sports App. All you have to do is click on the links below.

Sunday’s Copa America results (thus far)

Paraguay 2-2 Qatar

Women’s World Cup: USA, Sweden advance ahead of Group F finale

By Andy EdwardsJun 16, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT
A roundup of Sunday’s action at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France…

USA 3-0 ChileFULL RECAP

The United States and Sweden were widely expected to finish one-two — or two-one — in Group F from the moment the draw was held, and that’s exactly what happened on Sunday as the Americans breezed past Chile for a 3-0 victory to remain top of Group F with one game left to play.

On the back of their tournament-opening, 13-goal victory over Thailand, the Yanks sit atop the group with six points and a +16 goal differential.

Carli Lloyd made her way into the starting lineup, as one of seven changes to Jill Ellis’ starting 11, and responded with a pair of goals in the opening 35 minutes. The first came after 11 minutes (WATCH HERE), and her second just 10 minutes before halftime.

Lloyd had the best possible opportunity to complete her hat trick in the 81st minute, but the36-year-old, 2015 World Player of the Year smashed her penalty kick just wide of the right-hand post of Christiane Endler, whose Herculean performance (WATCH HERE, HERE and HERE) kept the Chileans within touching distance when it could just as easily have finished 7-0.

Julie Ertz bagged the USWNT’s second goal in the 26th minute (WATCH HERE).

Sweden 5-1 Thailand

In the day’s other game, Sweden cruised to a comfortable 5-1 victory over Thailand — to go with their 2-0 victory over Chile — to also reach the six-point mark, but with a goal differential of only +6. When the Americans and Swedes meet in their Group F finale on Thursday (3 p.m. ET), they’ll be battling for top spot with a hefty, tie-breaking advantage favoring the USWNT.

There is, of course, the interesting subplot that whichever side finishes top of Group F will be just one more victory away from a quarterfinals matchup with the host nation and strong favorite to win this tournament, France. On the other hand, whoever finishes second will move to the other half of the bracket and avoid the French until a potential meeting in the final.

While it was Sweden’s day on the whole, the lasting memory of Sunday’s game will forever be Thailand’s emotional celebration following their first goal of the tournament.

Monday’s Women’s World Cup schedule

Group A

China v. Spain — 12 p.m. ET
South Africa v. Germany — 12 p.m. ET

Group B

Nigeria v. France — 3 p.m. ET
South Korea v. Norway — 3 p.m. ET

USWNT clinches knockout round spot at World Cup

By Nicholas MendolaJun 16, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT
3 Comments

Carli Lloyd scored two of the United States’ three first-half goals, as the USWNT clinched a spot in the knockout rounds of the 2019 Women’s World Cup with a 3-0 defeat of Chile on Sunday in Paris.

Julie Ertz scored the other goal, while Lloyd missed a penalty kick in her bid for a hat trick.

All goals came in the first 35 minutes. The second half explosion never materialized, stymied by Chilean goalkeeper Christiane Endler.

The U.S. will meet Sweden on Friday for the honors of winning the group and a potential quarterfinal test from hosts France. A draw or better sends the women to the group title.

The USWNT is also one goal away from matching the record for most goals scored in a group stage. Norway netted 17 in 1995.

The Yanks went ahead with a historic, beautiful goal from Lloyd, who was the first to a weak clearance and smashed the ball into the side netting.

It was her sixth-straight World Cup game with a goal, a new record.

Chile fell behind 2-0 when Ertz snapped her head back to push a corner kick off the keeper and into the goal.

The U.S. was fortunate that an offside flag stopped goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher from a howler of a concession, and the defending wasn’t always on point given the straight-forward nature of the win.

Lloyd scored her second with a powerful header off Tierna Davidson’s corner. That made her the 10th player to score 10 goals at the Women’s World Cup.

To be fair to the Yanks, the score line could’ve been much higher had PSG goalkeeper and Chilean captain Endler not been outstanding for most of the match. She made a pair of unreal saves on Christen Press in the second half to keep it 3-0. heading into the final 25 minutes.

It took a penalty call through VAR to put the USWNT on the true precipice of four. The foul was on the chalk of the 18, which counts as the 18, but Lloyd smashed her penalty wide of the post.