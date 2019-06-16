Gold Cup: Costa Rica hammers Nicaragua; Haiti’s comeback

A roundup of all of Sunday’s action at the 2019 Gold Cup in Costa Rica…
Costa Rica 4-0 Nicaragua
In the first-ever Gold Cup game played on soil outside the United States, Mexico or Canada, Costa Rica made the most of a newfound home-field advantage, to the tune of a 4-0 victory over Nicaragua as the two sides began Group B play.
Bryan Oviedo put the home side on the board with what turned out to be the winner after just seven minutes, but Celso Borges’ thunderous strike stole the headlines, for very obvious reasons.
Somehow, Borges was upstaged by a slick piece of combination play, featuring a no-look back-heel pass (Bryan Ruiz) and a curling finish (Elias Aguilar) into the upper-90.
Haiti 2-1 Bermuda
Haiti fell 1-0 behind, then erased that deficit and went 2-1 ahead of, Bermuda all in the space of 21 minutes. Dante Leverock scored Bermuda’s first-ever Gold Cup in the second minute of first-half stoppage time, soaring above the crowd and heading home from a corner kick.
Set pieces giveth, and set pieces taketh. Haiti drew level nine minutes into the second half, courtesy of Frantzdy Pierrot’s header from a dangerous free kick. Pierrot poked home a wide open rebound to bag his second of the game in the 66th minute.
Monday’s Gold Cup schedule
Curacao v. El Salvador — 7 p.m. ET
Jamaica v. Honduras — 9:30 p.m. ET