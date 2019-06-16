More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
USWNT clinches knockout round spot at World Cup

By Nicholas MendolaJun 16, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT
Carli Lloyd scored two of the United States’ three first-half goals, as the USWNT clinched a spot in the knockout rounds of the 2019 Women’s World Cup with a 3-0 defeat of Chile on Sunday in Paris.

Julie Ertz scored the other goal, while Lloyd missed a penalty kick in her bid for a hat trick.

All goals came in the first 35 minutes. The second half explosion never materialized, stymied by Chilean goalkeeper Christiane Endler.

The U.S. will meet Sweden on Friday for the honors of winning the group and a potential quarterfinal test from hosts France. A draw or better sends the women to the group title.

The USWNT is also one goal away from matching the record for most goals scored in a group stage. Norway netted 17 in 1995.

The Yanks went ahead with a historic, beautiful goal from Lloyd, who was the first to a weak clearance and smashed the ball into the side netting.

It was her sixth-straight World Cup game with a goal, a new record.

Chile fell behind 2-0 when Ertz snapped her head back to push a corner kick off the keeper and into the goal.

The U.S. was fortunate that an offside flag stopped goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher from a howler of a concession, and the defending wasn’t always on point given the straight-forward nature of the win.

Lloyd scored her second with a powerful header off Tierna Davidson’s corner. That made her the 10th player to score 10 goals at the Women’s World Cup.

To be fair to the Yanks, the score line could’ve been much higher had PSG goalkeeper and Chilean captain Endler not been outstanding for most of the match. She made a pair of unreal saves on Christen Press in the second half to keep it 3-0. heading into the final 25 minutes.

It took a penalty call through VAR to put the USWNT on the true precipice of four. The foul was on the chalk of the 18, which counts as the 18, but Lloyd smashed her penalty wide of the post.

We begin this post with a doozy.

This is just too much, but that’s the price you pay for English national team center backs in the Premier League.

Manchester United is said to be prepared to offer Leicester City a wild $113 million to bring Harry Maguire to Old Trafford, a bid almost $13 million more than Man City’s reported ceiling (itself an eyebrow-raiser).

Either fee would break the transfer record Liverpool set on Virgil Van Dijk, and just embarrass the $15 million Leicester spent to bring Maguire from Hull City two summers ago.

While the fee is insane, Maguire brings invaluable consistency in his performances and does have plenty of punch in the box on attacking corner kicks.

United was also said to be in on Wilfred Ndidi, and spending over $160 million on two players from the same club sure would say something. Do you think Brendan Rodgers prefers the players or the money?

Speaking of wacky transfer values…

Newcastle’s hopes of landing Salomon Rondon from West Bromwich Albion have been given a boost.

Why? Because Dwight Gayle‘s incredible Championship record has Slaven Bilic valuing the Newcastle man about as much as Rondon’s fee.

Gayle, 28, has twice scored 23 goals in a Championship season, once with Newcastle and once on loan to West Brom last season. He’s scored 7, 6, 3, and 5 goals in four Premier League campaigns.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Rondon has scored 9, 8, 7, and 11 top flight goals in four seasons between West Brom and Newcastle.

For their values to deliver a straight swap is something Rafa Benitez or whoever’s in charge of Newcastle by the end of summer will love deeply.

Carli Lloyd scores World Cup bangers.

It’s just what she does.

The 36-year-old New Jersey-born midfielder zipped onto a loose ball at the back of the 18 and smoked the ball with perfect technique to give the USWNT an early lead over Chile in the second match of its Women’s World Cup title defense.

A weak clearance was pushed to the top of the box, and Lloyd read it all the way.

She punctuated her celebration with a golf clap of sorts before running down the line of teammates for low fives.

With the goal, Lloyd is the first player to score in six-straight World Cup games.

Kanjanaporn Sung-Ngoen won the World Cup for Thailand.

Well, that’s not entirely correct, but the late goal she scored against Sweden in Thailand’s second game of the 2019 Women’s World Cup sure means a lot to the team.

Thailand was hammered 13-0 by the USWNT in the first match of the World Cup, a statement of the Yanks’ strength as much as the underdogs’ weakness. After all, Thailand carries a higher FIFA ranking (34) than its final opponent Chile (39).

But Sung-Ngoen’s finish late in Sunday’s 5-1 loss to Sweden was a visible relief to the Thai team, who will now turn its attention to Chile and a possible win (The USWNT’s destruction of Thailand’s goal differential gives the Asian side little chance of getting a third-place spot in the knockout rounds).

It was a fine finish, too (See below). Linda Sembrandt, Kosovare Asllani, Fridolina Rolfo, Lina Hurtig, and Elin Rubensson scored for the Swedes, who are 2-0 heading into Thursday’s meeting with the USWNT.

The white smoke coming out of Italy isn’t a new pope, it’s Maurizio Sarri setting up shop in Turin.

Juventus and Chelsea confirmed the long-anticipated news: Sarri is returning to Serie A and will manage The Old Lady’s quest for a UEFA Champions League crown.

Chelsea executive Marina Granovskaia says an agreement was reached and that the Blues wanted to allow Sarri the chance to be closer to home. From ChelseaFC.com:

“He also believed it important to be nearer his family, and for the well-being of his elderly parents he felt he needed to live closer to them at this point.”

If it took Sarri some time to understand the personality of Eden Hazard, just wait until he gets a load of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sky Sports says the move will net Chelsea around $6 million, and that Gianfranco Zola will also leave Stamford Bridge. Frank Lampard has been widely expected to get a shot at the Chelsea gig, though Derby County is trying to lock him down with a new deal.