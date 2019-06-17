More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

FIFA racism risk assessments for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Associated PressJun 17, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT
1 Comment

FIFA is conducting racism risk assessments for all 2022 World Cup qualifiers and sending observers to matches where there is a high prospect of discriminatory incidents.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura has written to member associations saying there is a particular onus on countries hosting matches to clamp down on discrimination on the road to the Qatar World Cup.

[READ: Transfer Rumor Roundup]

The letter follows particular scrutiny in Europe over players being subject to racist abuse by fans and referees not always following procedures by stopping games.

In a traffic signal coding system, Samoura told national associations when there is “a high probability of discriminatory incidents” the game will be given a red classification and observers sent to the stadium.

For games with a yellow or medium risk, Samoura said FIFA will “continue to assess the temporary dynamics” of the situation to see if observers are in fact warranted.

Central to the risk assessment is analyzing whether there is a history of discriminatory incidents or violence involving the teams or countries in general, including religious tensions.

Criteria outlined by FIFA include exploring “known far-right and other xenophobic groups, including their football-related activities and supporter links” and the “current geopolitical crises in the countries of the participating teams/associations and in their region that could affect spectators’ attitudes.”

FIFA will also look at whether fans have a “tendency to commit acts of homophobia or overt sexist abuse based on traditional chants or previous history.”

FIFA works with the Fare network to find anti-discrimination match observers.

According to FIFA, observers are required to “understand the language including idiosyncrasies of the country/team they are appointed to observe; know the symbols and codes used in the country/local environment/fan culture; know the fan culture of the country/team/local environment; have an understanding of any wider social and (geo-)political issues at play.”

Samoura has reminded associations that referees should implement a three-step procedure which allows them to stop a game, suspend a game and ultimately abandon a game if discriminatory behavior persists.

The letter was sent out three years after FIFA disbanded its anti-racism task, saying it had “completely fulfilled its temporary mission.”

Totti’s departure puts pressure on Roma’s American owner

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 17, 2019, 2:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ROME (AP) Former Roma captain Francesco Totti left his position within the club’s management on Monday in a move that will increase fan opposition to the team’s American owner.

While he has been a technical director since retiring from playing two years ago, Totti said he was left out of decisions about the hiring and firing of coaches and moves in the player transfer market.

“I never had the chance to express myself. They never involved me,” Totti said. “The first year that can happen but by the second (year) I understood what they wanted to do. … They knew of my desire to offer a lot to this squad but they never wanted it. They kept me out of everything.

“It’s a day that I hoped never would have come,” Totti added in a news conference at the Italian Olympic Committee.

After playing 25 seasons with his hometown club and leading the club to its last Serie A title in 2001, the 42-year-old Totti remains Roma’s most emblematic figure.

“Presidents come and go, coaches come and go, players come and go. But not emblems,” Totti said.

Totti’s departure comes a month after then-captain Daniele De Rossi announced he, too, was leaving Roma after the club surprisingly decided not to renew his contract.

Totti said Romans were being pushed out of Roma since James Pallotta and some fellow Boston executives purchased the club in 2011 – becoming the first foreign majority owners in Serie A.

“For eight years here, since the Americans came, they’ve done everything they could to sweep us aside,” Totti said.

Pallotta runs the club from Boston and has not been to Rome in more than a year, and Totti said that was problematic.

“When the boss isn’t around everyone does whatever they feel like,” Totti said. “That’s the case anywhere.”

Pallotta said last week in a long interview published on Roma’s website that he had offered Totti the role of technical director.

“This is a very important role at the club, easily one of the most important and influential roles in our football operations, and the fact that we want him to take on the role says everything about what we think of Francesco,” Pallotta said.

“I don’t know what is being said and by whom, because I’ve given up reading most of the media, but I believe Francesco already has great influence on our decision making.”

While Paulo Fonseca was hired from Shakhtar Donetsk last week as Roma’s new coach, Totti deflected reports that he had preferred Gennaro Gattuso or Sinisa Mihajlovic for the job.

“The only coach I called was Antonio Conte,” Totti said, referring to the new Inter Milan coach.

Roma is coming off one of its worst seasons in years, with a sixth-place finish in Serie A meaning it missed out on the lucrative Champions League. A year after reaching the semifinals, Roma was eliminated from the Champions League by Porto in the first knockout stage.

Roma has also been struggling to build a new stadium.

Pallotta first presented a plan for a new stadium in March 2014, saying that it would be ready for the 2016-17 season – yet construction has still not started because of a series of bureaucratic delays.

Asked what it would take for him to return to Roma, Totti replied: “First of all, different ownership.”

Totti also confirmed long-held speculation that the club forced him to retire from playing before he wanted to, and added that he had a six-year contract within management.

“There were a lot of promises made,” he said. “But in the end they weren’t kept.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Transfer rumor roundup: Bale to Bayern; Saliba to Arsenal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 17, 2019, 1:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are going to start kicking up a few notches.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the PL and Europe…

The Sun report that Bayern Munich want to sign Gareth Bale, 29, on loan for the 2019-20 campaign.

Bale is out of favor with new manager Zinedine Zidane and with Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic already arriving as new attackers in the hugely expensive summer rebuild, Real have to move some big names on. Bale, despite winning four UEFA Champions League titles in six seasons at Real, is at the top of that list.

Per the report, Bale is keen on moving to Bayern for the season so he can play regularly as he knows his time at Real is all but up. That said, he isn’t willing to move back to the Premier League and give up his staggering salary of $440,000 per week. It is believed Bayern will pay his wages and the Bundesliga champs are eager to add to their attacking options out wide after losing both Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben over the summer. Man United and Tottenham have been suggested as possible destinations for Bale, but his wages would mean he is out of reach.

Real’s fans have turned on Bale time and time again in recent seasons and in 2018-19 he was jeered on numerous occasions and the fans at the Santiago Bernabeu do not want him to return next season. If Bale doesn’t want to give up his lucrative contract, a loan move makes sense. Heading to Bayern, a team which will challenge for the domestic and European title, isn’t a bad place for him to go and play regularly and enjoy his football again.

Arsenal appear to be moving closes to signing Saint-Etienne youngster Wiliam Saliba.

According to Foot Mercato in France an agreement has been reached between Arsenal and the 18-year-old center back, with negotiations ongoing between the two clubs over a transfer fee. Other reports state that the deal isn’t as close as that and a compromise of Saliba being loaned back for next season isn’t something Arsenal want to do.

Whatever happens, this is the kind of signing the Gunners have to make this summer and beyond.

Saliba was a regular in the second half of the season for Saint-Etienne in 2018-19 and made 19 appearances in his first campaign as a professional. The French youth international is valued at around $30 million and both Man City and Man United are said to have been tracking his progress.

This move makes a lot of sense for Arsenal.

Defensively they need big improvements and after spending big on Shkodran Mustafi in the past, they’ve had their fingers burned as everyone knows they are desperate to shore up a leaky defense. Unai Emery‘s men conceded 51 goals last season and that was the main reason they finished outside of the top four in the Premier League. Laurent Koscielny and Mustafi are on the outside looking in when it comes to the starting lineup, while Sokratis is the only new defensive addition who has really improved their solidity in recent years.

Saliba may well be a signing for the future, but that is now what Arsenal, like Manchester United, must do if they’re going to have a long-term to not only get back into the top four but challenge for the PL title again.

Felix makes decision; Neymar to leave PSG?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 17, 2019, 12:51 PM EDT
1 Comment

Benfica youngster Joao Felix, 19, has reportedly decided to join Atletico Madrid.

Reports in Spain from Marca said that a deal for Felix has been agreed between Benfica and Atletico, with the Portuguese star deciding to head to La Liga instead of the Premier League with both Manchester City and Manchester United keen on signing him.

Felix has a release clause of $125 million in his Benfica contract and since the reports broke in Spain his current club have released a statement denying that a deal with Atletico has been done and that Felix’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is set to earn a huge $45 million from the transfer deal.

“In view of the set of news published in these last hours, Sport Lisboa e Benfica – Futebol, SAD clarifies that it is false that any negotiation process is currently under way regarding a possible transfer of player Joao Felix. The conditions for its negotiation are public and known, taking into account the termination clause defined in the amount of 120 million euros.

“More serious, and that deserves our most vehement repudiation and denial, is the false news that refers to negotiations that involve commissions of 30% and which, unfortunately, was echoed in Portugal by the newspaper ‘A Bola’, with intentions and goals that we do not know at all. We repeat: this information is totally false, absurd and has clearly intentional intentions for the reputation and dignity of Sport Lisboa e Benfica.”

The Portuguese international burst onto the scene in 2018-19 as he scored 20 goals from midfield to lead Benfica to the Portuguese title and a deep run in the UEFA Europa League.

With Antoine Griezmann on his way out of Atletico this summer, they will have some serious cash to spend and Benfica have been holding out for Felix’s reported release clause as clubs have tried to haggle it down by $20-25 million. There statement is strong that Felix is going nowhere, for now, but these reports suggest a move to Atletico is imminent.

Felix remains one of the top young talents in European soccer and these reports may well give the likes of City and United a friendly nudge in the right direction if they are serious about signing the free-scoring midfielder.

It appears Paris Saint-Germain are getting pretty fed up with the Neymar and a few of their other superstars.

In an interview with France Football PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was asked about the speculation regarding Neymar’s future and came up with this response.

“I want players willing to give everything to defend the honour of the jersey and to join the club project,” Al-Khelaifi said. “Those who do not want that, or do not understand, we will meet and we will talk to each other. There are of course contracts to be respected, but the priority now is total membership of our project. Nobody forced him to sign here. Nobody pushed him. He came knowingly to join a project.”

Wow. That sounds like a man at the end of his tether.

Neymar arrived from Barcelona in 2017 for a world-record fee of $262 million and Kylian Mbappe arrived from Monaco initially on loan and then for the second-largest transfer fee in history at $200 million.

The former has been linked with a move to Real Madrid throughout the summer, while Mbappe spoke about the possibility of experiencing something new after he was named the Ligue 1 player of the year.

But Neymar is front and center here. Is that harsh given his plethora of injuries for club and country in recent seasons? His conduct off the pitch suggest these stern words from Al-Khelaifi are directly squarely at him.

After he was suspended for three UEFA Champions League games for next season after verbally abusing referees on social media, he was also reprimanded for hitting a fan after PSG’s defeat in the French Cup final to Rennes. His behavior off the pitch has further been called into question after last week a woman alleged she was raped by the Brazilian superstar.

PSG’s main aim is to dominate European soccer but despite Al-Khelaifi leading the charge and their Qatari owners pouring billions into the project, they haven’t got past the last eight stage in the UCL. Even though Thomas Tuchel’s side continue to dominate French soccer with six titles in the last seven seasons, European glory is what PSG crave.

Until Neymar is fully focused on the PSG project, it is unlikely to happen.

No deal: Willian, Wan-Bissaka bids rejected

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 17, 2019, 12:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

According to Sky Sports Chelsea have reportedly rejected $44 million bids from both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona for their Brazilian winger Willian.

Willian, 29, has just 12 months left on his current contract at Chelsea but given their transfer ban and after losing Eden Hazard to Real Madrid already this summer, the west London club are not willing to lose a player they believe will be key for them next season.

With Pedro and Christian Pulisic also around in the wide midfield positions, the fact that Callum Hudson-Odoi is recovering from a long-term injury also means that Willian is needed at Stamford Bridge.

He turns 30 soon and he has been linked with a move to Barca in the past. That said, his experience and quality will be needed for this young Chelsea squad and with Hazard gone he can now step up and be the main man cutting inside and scoring goals.

Another London club have turned down a bid, as Crystal Palace have brushed aside an offer of $44 million up front plus another $19 million in add-ons from Manchester United for right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 21-year-old was Palace’s Player of the Season in 2018-19 and excelled in his first full season as a professional.

Man United are desperate to bolster their defense, with right back and center back key areas where they want to strengthen this summer.

Wan-Bissaka is currently away with the England U21 squad for the European Championships in Italy and Palace know it will be tough to hang on to both him and Wilfried Zaha this summer as the latter has reaffirmed his desire to challenge for trophies and play in the UEFA Champions League.

Sky Sports believe that a straight offer of $65 million would be accepted, and United will likely return to pay what Palace want for one of the most promising right backs in the Premier League.