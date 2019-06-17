Gold Cup: Jamaica holds off Honduras, El Salvador tops Curacao

Jamaica secured an historic win on home soil as both the Reggae Boyz and Honduras opened up their accounts in the 2019 Gold Cup.
Damion Lowe’s second half header proved to be the difference as Jamaica beat Honduras, 3-2, in Kingston, Jamaica on Monday evening. It was the first official Gold Cup game hosted in the Caribbean.
After a strong start by the Reggae Boyz, where Honduras sat back and allowed Jamaica to control possession, forward Dever Orgill found the back of the net on two occasions.
In the 15th minute, Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, finally playing for the Jamaican national team, dribbled in on goal and delivered a great through ball to Los Angeles FC’s Peter-Lee Vassell. Vassell then sent a chip across the box, allowing Orgill to come back for the ball (possibly from an offside position) and head into an open net.
One minute before halftime, Orgill scored again on a quick-passing move in front of the net, taking advantage of a deflection on a shot to put Jamaica up, 2-0.
A calamitous error from Louisville City FC pair Devon “Speedy” William and Shaun Francis gifted Honduras a reprieve early in the second half, but Jamaica struck right back as Lowe blasted a powerful header in.
Jamaica continued to push for a fourth goal on the break but Honduras kept repelling wave after wave, and even pulled another goal back late, though they ran out of time.
Elsewhere, El Salvador got off to a good start to the tournament with a 1-0 win over Curacao, in a must-win game for both teams considering there are matches against Jamaica and Honduras coming up. Nelson Bonilla scored the game’s only goal just before halftime for El Salvador.