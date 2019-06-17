More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
How does Sarri’s exit impact Chelsea, Pulisic?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 17, 2019, 9:38 AM EDT
USMNT fans will have been thinking about one thing after Maurizio Sarri left as Chelsea’s manager to take charge of Juventus on Sunday.

How does this impact Christian Pulisic?

Pulisic, 20, signed for Chelsea in January for $73 million and was then loaned back to Borussia Dortmund for the rest of last season. He is now officially a Blues player and even though Sarri was initially a little bemused about the signing, he had recently spoken positively about Pulisic’s arrival.

But now those words do not matter. Sarri is out.

Chelsea legend and a member of their coaching staff, Carlo Cudicini, has also been speaking about the high hopes Chelsea have for Pulisic as they hope he fill the considerable void after Eden Hazard departed for Real Madrid, but it all hinges on who the new manager is.

If, as expected, Chelsea legend Frank Lampard arrives as their new manager in the next few weeks, this could change things drastically for Pulisic at Chelsea.

On the face of it, Pulisic working under Lampard day in, day out would be wonderful for his development. Having one of the best attacking midfielders in history to learn from would be the perfect fit. Who better to teach Pulisic about timing runs into the box and when to shoot and pass in the final third?

But with Lampard and his assistant coach Jody Morris (former U-18 head coach in Chelsea’s academy) eager to give other youngsters from the academy the chance to shine, Pulisic could be the odd man out in some regards.

With a heavy emphasis to play youngsters next season, whoever the manager is, here’s what a Chelsea ‘young XI’ could look like post-Sarri and maybe under Lampard.

Chelsea’s young starting XI, 2019-20 season

—– Kepa —–

— Ampadu — Timori — Rudiger — 

—- James —- Loftus-Cheek —- Mount —- Emerson —-

—- Pulisic —- Abraham —- Hudson-Odoi —-

The team above would have 10 players 24 years old or younger in the starting lineup, with Rudiger the eldest at 26. The lineup above is drastic and leaves out experienced players like Cesar Apzilicueta, David Luiz and N'Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud and Jorginho, but it shows you what the future could look like at Chelsea. Not bad, right?

Of course, Pulisic’s quality on the pitch will be the determining factor of whether or not he plays regularly. But there’s a sense that if Lampard and Morris are in charge, they could favor the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Loftus-Cheek (when they are back fit) in attacking midfield positions over Pulisic. There is also the case that neither Willian or Pedro seem likely to move on this summer now that the transfer ban, barring a last-minute reprieve from the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), will be confirmed.

Throw in the likes of Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount returning from hugely successful loan spells at Aston Villa and Derby County last season, and there’s even more competition for places in the attacking lineup for Pulisic to get past.

Look, he’s been in this situation before at Borussia Dortmund and handled it pretty well. His quality is undoubted and Chelsea will give him plenty of chances to prove his worth over the next 12 months as they have to work with the squad of players they have and cannot add any new faces.

But Sarri’s possession-based style suited Pulisic’s game well. Now, that will change, and Lampard’s more direct, counter-attacking will take over if he takes charge. Pulisic can certainly launch counters and thrive on the break with his pace, trickery and direct running, but some of Chelsea’s other wide attacking midfielders have more out-and-out pace than he does. That could be a problem for him.

Regardless of what happens with Chelsea’s transfer ban this summer, just look at this lineup below and what is their strongest XI, in our opinion, for next season. Plus, the players they can have on the bench is pretty mind boggling.

Not a bad 35-man roster for a club in the middle of a managerial and transfer crisis…

Chelsea’s strongest possible XI, 2019-20 season

—– Kepa —–

—- Azpilicueta — Rudiger — Luiz — Emerson —-

—– Jorginho —– Kante —-

—- Hudson-Odoi —- Barkley —- Pulisic —-

—– Giroud —–

Rest of the squad
Willy Caballero
Reece James
Davide Zappacosta
Ethan Ampadu
Matt Miazga
Jay Dasilva
Fikayo Timori
Kurt Zouma
Andreas Christensen
Marcos Alonso
Trevoh Chalobah
Tiemoue Bakayoko
Danny Drinkwater
Lewis Baker
Marco Van Ginkel
Charly Musonda
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Kasey Palmer
Kenedy
Willian
Pedro
Tammy Abraham
Michy Batshuayi
Izzy Brown

Premier League release new ball for 2019-20

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 17, 2019, 8:48 AM EDT
The Premier League have released the ball which will be used during the 2019-20 campaign.

Made by Nike, the Merlin ball now has “just four fuse-welded panels to provide a bigger ‘sweet spot’ for ball striking. It has heightened visual clarity for players and spectators thanks to the new graphic layout and striking colour combinations.”

The Merlin will be exclusively used by the PL as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of using Nike balls.

Given the fact that a record 1072 goals were scored in the PL last season (record for a 20-team league), this ball is expected to make life even tougher for goalkeepers out there.

Below is a look at the snazzy new design.

Man United say Pogba will stay. What now?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 17, 2019, 7:57 AM EDT
Paul Pogba has said that now “could be a good time to move on” from Manchester United.

The Red Devils are having none of that.

According to our partners at Sky Sports in the UK, United are not expecting to sell Pogba this summer and fully expect him to be a leading man in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s squad next season.

Okay, this is awkward.

With Real Madrid and Juventus both linked with a huge $170 million transfer deal for Pogba, United would gain a serious profit on the French midfielder who clearly wants out. After three seasons of inconsistent displays, why wouldn’t United snap off the hand of either Real or Juve to do this deal for Pogba?

It is a no-brainer as the player seems far from happy and motivated at Old Trafford, while United’s fans will hardly shed a tear if Pogba does leave this summer, especially for the huge fee suggested.

Pogba has used pretty much the first opportunity he could this summer to state he is thinking of a new challenge. His comments below, which were from a chat with media in Japan on a promotional tour, are emphatic and say where his mind is at after his final games of the 2018-19 campaign with France last week.

“After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well, I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this,” Pogba said.

It is true that this season was Pogba’s best, numbers wise. He led United in both goals and assists with 16 goals and 11 assists, but his erratic form at the start and end of the campaign cannot be overlooked, no matter how good he was in the first few months of Solskjaer’s reign. His influence is huge in United’s locker room and if he isn’t focused, what kind of havoc could that wreck during preseason and the start of the 2019-20 campaign?

Now what?

United are digging their heels in as they are probably aiming to try and increase the transfer fee. This saga will play out until Aug. 8 when the window for PL clubs closes, and maybe even longer as Pogba can still leave for a club elsewhere in Europe until the end of August.

It is best for everyone if United move Pogba on as quickly as they can. That way Solskjaer can totally rebuild his squad, especially his defense, with the money they receive.

This is the perfect time for United to cash in on Pogba and for everyone to go their separate ways.

Has it been a nightmare three seasons? Far from it. United have won the League Cup and Europa League, and been in the UEFA Champions League for two of the three seasons upon Pogba’s return. Has it been what everyone expected when he signed in a then world-record deal in 2016? No, not at all.

Pogba, United and everyone in-between should admit this hasn’t worked out as planned and move on.

There’s no doubt Pogba will flourish elsewhere and United will have to accept that. They also have to accept that the right thing to do is take the cash they get for him now before his form dips drastically next season with his heart, and head, focused on a new challenge elsewhere.

Gold Cup: Costa Rica hammers Nicaragua; Haiti’s comeback

By Andy EdwardsJun 16, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Sunday’s action at the 2019 Gold Cup in Costa Rica…

Costa Rica 4-0 Nicaragua

In the first-ever Gold Cup game played on soil outside the United States, Mexico or Canada, Costa Rica made the most of a newfound home-field advantage, to the tune of a 4-0 victory over Nicaragua as the two sides began Group B play.

Bryan Oviedo put the home side on the board with what turned out to be the winner after just seven minutes, but Celso Borges’ thunderous strike stole the headlines, for very obvious reasons.

Somehow, Borges was upstaged by a slick piece of combination play, featuring a no-look back-heel pass (Bryan Ruiz) and a curling finish (Elias Aguilar) into the upper-90.

Haiti 2-1 Bermuda

Haiti fell 1-0 behind, then erased that deficit and went 2-1 ahead of, Bermuda all in the space of 21 minutes. Dante Leverock scored Bermuda’s first-ever Gold Cup in the second minute of first-half stoppage time, soaring above the crowd and heading home from a corner kick.

Set pieces giveth, and set pieces taketh. Haiti drew level nine minutes into the second half, courtesy of Frantzdy Pierrot’s header from a dangerous free kick. Pierrot poked home a wide open rebound to bag his second of the game in the 66th minute.

Monday’s Gold Cup schedule

Curacao v. El Salvador — 7 p.m. ET
Jamaica v. Honduras — 9:30 p.m. ET

USWNT’s response to celebration critics? Troll them all

Associated PressJun 16, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Carli Lloyd had just scored on an 18-yard volley to put the United States ahead 11 minutes in against Chile. After leaping, pumping a fist and hugging teammate Lindsey Horan, she raised both hands chin high and made four tiny pitter-patter claps, the type seen more frequently at Pebble Beach than Parc des Princes (WATCH HERE).

A message? You bet.

Easy wins and lots of goals are par for the course when it comes to the U.S. women’s soccer team.

“I can’t take credit for it. I’m not sure if Lindsey is taking credit for it,” Lloyd said after a 3-0 victory Sunday night advanced the U.S. to the round of 16. “She had told me if we score, that’s what we’re going to do so I just went along with it after I did my little celebration But it was fun. I think it made a statement on the sideline there. It was cool.”

A record-setting 13-0 rout of Thailand that opened the tournament for the Americans sparked a debate back home. Celebration had not been discussed this much since Kool & the Gang. Some cried poor sportsmanship. Others argued players shouldn’t be asked to let up on soccer’s biggest stage.

All the harrumphing was heard across the Atlantic.

“I guess we could have just passed it around the back for a million times, but that’s boring. That’s disrespectful to everyone: fans, ourselves” said 33-year-old Megan Rapinoe, the pink-haired veteran famous for running to a corner flag and screaming “Born in the USA” into a television microphone after goal against Colombia in the 2011 World Cup.

“The only thing you ask of an athlete really is to put it all out there and do the best you can. It’s not in our DNA ever.”

Coach Jill Ellis speculated Lloyd’s inspiration was her spouse, professional golfer Brian Hollins.

“I’m guessing it was a shout-out to her husband,” Ellis said.

Horan said Emily Sonnett, a 25-year-old defender at her first World Cup, suggested responses. Trolling critics was the goal.

“We decided to do something different today,” Horan said with an impish smile. “Handshakes were part of it. Golf clap was part of it.”