Premier League release new ball for 2019-20

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 17, 2019, 8:48 AM EDT
The Premier League have released the ball which will be used during the 2019-20 campaign.

Made by Nike, the Merlin ball now has “just four fuse-welded panels to provide a bigger ‘sweet spot’ for ball striking. It has heightened visual clarity for players and spectators thanks to the new graphic layout and striking colour combinations.”

The Merlin will be exclusively used by the PL as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of using Nike balls.

Given the fact that a record 1072 goals were scored in the PL last season (record for a 20-team league), this ball is expected to make life even tougher for goalkeepers out there.

Below is a look at the snazzy new design.

Man United say Pogba will stay. What now?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 17, 2019, 7:57 AM EDT
Paul Pogba has said that now “could be a good time to move on” from Manchester United.

The Red Devils are having none of that.

According to our partners at Sky Sports in the UK, United are not expecting to sell Pogba this summer and fully expect him to be a leading man in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s squad next season.

Okay, this is awkward.

With Real Madrid and Juventus both linked with a huge $170 million transfer deal for Pogba, United would gain a serious profit on the French midfielder who clearly wants out. After three seasons of inconsistent displays, why wouldn’t United snap off the hand of either Real or Juve to do this deal for Pogba?

It is a no-brainer as the player seems far from happy and motivated at Old Trafford, while United’s fans will hardly shed a tear if Pogba does leave this summer, especially for the huge fee suggested.

Pogba has used pretty much the first opportunity he could this summer to state he is thinking of a new challenge. His comments below, which were from a chat with media in Japan on a promotional tour, are emphatic and say where his mind is at after his final games of the 2018-19 campaign with France last week.

“After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well, I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this,” Pogba said.

It is true that this season was Pogba’s best, numbers wise. He led United in both goals and assists with 16 goals and 11 assists, but his erratic form at the start and end of the campaign cannot be overlooked, no matter how good he was in the first few months of Solskjaer’s reign. His influence is huge in United’s locker room and if he isn’t focused, what kind of havoc could that wreck during preseason and the start of the 2019-20 campaign?

Now what?

United are digging their heels in as they are probably aiming to try and increase the transfer fee. This saga will play out until Aug. 8 when the window for PL clubs closes, and maybe even longer as Pogba can still leave for a club elsewhere in Europe until the end of August.

It is best for everyone if United move Pogba on as quickly as they can. That way Solskjaer can totally rebuild his squad, especially his defense, with the money they receive.

This is the perfect time for United to cash in on Pogba and for everyone to go their separate ways.

Has it been a nightmare three seasons? Far from it. United have won the League Cup and Europa League, and been in the UEFA Champions League for two of the three seasons upon Pogba’s return. Has it been what everyone expected when he signed in a then world-record deal in 2016? No, not at all.

Pogba, United and everyone in-between should admit this hasn’t worked out as planned and move on.

There’s no doubt Pogba will flourish elsewhere and United will have to accept that. They also have to accept that the right thing to do is take the cash they get for him now before his form dips drastically next season with his heart, and head, focused on a new challenge elsewhere.

Gold Cup: Costa Rica hammers Nicaragua; Haiti’s comeback

By Andy EdwardsJun 16, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Sunday’s action at the 2019 Gold Cup in Costa Rica…

Costa Rica 4-0 Nicaragua

In the first-ever Gold Cup game played on soil outside the United States, Mexico or Canada, Costa Rica made the most of a newfound home-field advantage, to the tune of a 4-0 victory over Nicaragua as the two sides began Group B play.

Bryan Oviedo put the home side on the board with what turned out to be the winner after just seven minutes, but Celso Borges’ thunderous strike stole the headlines, for very obvious reasons.

Somehow, Borges was upstaged by a slick piece of combination play, featuring a no-look back-heel pass (Bryan Ruiz) and a curling finish (Elias Aguilar) into the upper-90.

Haiti 2-1 Bermuda

Haiti fell 1-0 behind, then erased that deficit and went 2-1 ahead of, Bermuda all in the space of 21 minutes. Dante Leverock scored Bermuda’s first-ever Gold Cup in the second minute of first-half stoppage time, soaring above the crowd and heading home from a corner kick.

Set pieces giveth, and set pieces taketh. Haiti drew level nine minutes into the second half, courtesy of Frantzdy Pierrot’s header from a dangerous free kick. Pierrot poked home a wide open rebound to bag his second of the game in the 66th minute.

Monday’s Gold Cup schedule

Curacao v. El Salvador — 7 p.m. ET
Jamaica v. Honduras — 9:30 p.m. ET

USWNT’s response to celebration critics? Troll them all

Associated PressJun 16, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Carli Lloyd had just scored on an 18-yard volley to put the United States ahead 11 minutes in against Chile. After leaping, pumping a fist and hugging teammate Lindsey Horan, she raised both hands chin high and made four tiny pitter-patter claps, the type seen more frequently at Pebble Beach than Parc des Princes (WATCH HERE).

A message? You bet.

Easy wins and lots of goals are par for the course when it comes to the U.S. women’s soccer team.

“I can’t take credit for it. I’m not sure if Lindsey is taking credit for it,” Lloyd said after a 3-0 victory Sunday night advanced the U.S. to the round of 16. “She had told me if we score, that’s what we’re going to do so I just went along with it after I did my little celebration But it was fun. I think it made a statement on the sideline there. It was cool.”

A record-setting 13-0 rout of Thailand that opened the tournament for the Americans sparked a debate back home. Celebration had not been discussed this much since Kool & the Gang. Some cried poor sportsmanship. Others argued players shouldn’t be asked to let up on soccer’s biggest stage.

All the harrumphing was heard across the Atlantic.

“I guess we could have just passed it around the back for a million times, but that’s boring. That’s disrespectful to everyone: fans, ourselves” said 33-year-old Megan Rapinoe, the pink-haired veteran famous for running to a corner flag and screaming “Born in the USA” into a television microphone after goal against Colombia in the 2011 World Cup.

“The only thing you ask of an athlete really is to put it all out there and do the best you can. It’s not in our DNA ever.”

Coach Jill Ellis speculated Lloyd’s inspiration was her spouse, professional golfer Brian Hollins.

“I’m guessing it was a shout-out to her husband,” Ellis said.

Horan said Emily Sonnett, a 25-year-old defender at her first World Cup, suggested responses. Trolling critics was the goal.

“We decided to do something different today,” Horan said with an impish smile. “Handshakes were part of it. Golf clap was part of it.”

Copa America: Lodeiro’s golazo paces Uruguay; Qatar, Paraguay draw (video)

By Andy EdwardsJun 16, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Sunday’s action at the 2019 Copa America in Brazil…

Uruguay 4-0 Ecuador

Nicolas Lodeiro, in the company of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, completed Uruguay’s attacking trio to kick off La Celeste‘s Copa America quest on Sunday, and the Seattle Sounders star made the most of Oscar Tabarez’s faith by not only opening the scoring with a true golazo, but also by creating Uruguay’s second and third goals.

It was also Lodeiro who suffered the elbow to the face that saw Jose Quinteros sent off, and Ecuador reduced to 10 men, (following a lengthy video review) in the 24th minute.

Nine minutes after the red card, Cavani hit a side-volley to smash home two touches after Lodeiro headed the ball back into the box, bringing his tally of international goals to 47. 11 minute after that, Suarez poked home a second ball from Lodeiro’s corner kick to notch his record-extending 57th goal for Uruguay.

The rout was complete following Arturo Mina’s own goal in the 78th minute.

Paraguay 2-2 Qatar

Qatar, one of two guest nations (along with Japan) at the Copa America, fell 2-0 behind Paraguay before storming back to rescue a 2-2 draw and begin their first-ever Copa campaign with a point.

In truth, Qatar was the better side and would have never trailed by two goals if not for the early heroics of Paraguay goalkeeper Gatito Fernandez.

Paraguay went ahead after just four minutes, due to Pedro Miguel’s handball and Oscar Cardozo converting the ensuing penalty kick. Derlis Gonzalez made it 2-0 in the 56th minute, and advantage which held for all of 12 minutes before Almoez Ali halved Qatar’s deficit with a stunning strike in the 68th minute.

Juan Rodrigo Rojas was responsible for the equalizer — an own goal — just nine minutes later.

Monday’s Copa America schedule

Japan v. Chile — 7 p.m. ET