Transfer rumor roundup: Bale to Bayern; Saliba to Arsenal

The transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are going to start kicking up a few notches.

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the PL and Europe…

The Sun report that Bayern Munich want to sign Gareth Bale, 29, on loan for the 2019-20 campaign.

Bale is out of favor with new manager Zinedine Zidane and with Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic already arriving as new attackers in the hugely expensive summer rebuild, Real have to move some big names on. Bale, despite winning four UEFA Champions League titles in six seasons at Real, is at the top of that list.

Per the report, Bale is keen on moving to Bayern for the season so he can play regularly as he knows his time at Real is all but up. That said, he isn’t willing to move back to the Premier League and give up his staggering salary of $440,000 per week. It is believed Bayern will pay his wages and the Bundesliga champs are eager to add to their attacking options out wide after losing both Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben over the summer. Man United and Tottenham have been suggested as possible destinations for Bale, but his wages would mean he is out of reach.

Real’s fans have turned on Bale time and time again in recent seasons and in 2018-19 he was jeered on numerous occasions and the fans at the Santiago Bernabeu do not want him to return next season. If Bale doesn’t want to give up his lucrative contract, a loan move makes sense. Heading to Bayern, a team which will challenge for the domestic and European title, isn’t a bad place for him to go and play regularly and enjoy his football again.

Arsenal appear to be moving closes to signing Saint-Etienne youngster Wiliam Saliba.

According to Foot Mercato in France an agreement has been reached between Arsenal and the 18-year-old center back, with negotiations ongoing between the two clubs over a transfer fee. Other reports state that the deal isn’t as close as that and a compromise of Saliba being loaned back for next season isn’t something Arsenal want to do.

Whatever happens, this is the kind of signing the Gunners have to make this summer and beyond.

Saliba was a regular in the second half of the season for Saint-Etienne in 2018-19 and made 19 appearances in his first campaign as a professional. The French youth international is valued at around $30 million and both Man City and Man United are said to have been tracking his progress.

This move makes a lot of sense for Arsenal.

Defensively they need big improvements and after spending big on Shkodran Mustafi in the past, they’ve had their fingers burned as everyone knows they are desperate to shore up a leaky defense. Unai Emery‘s men conceded 51 goals last season and that was the main reason they finished outside of the top four in the Premier League. Laurent Koscielny and Mustafi are on the outside looking in when it comes to the starting lineup, while Sokratis is the only new defensive addition who has really improved their solidity in recent years.

Saliba may well be a signing for the future, but that is now what Arsenal, like Manchester United, must do if they’re going to have a long-term to not only get back into the top four but challenge for the PL title again.

