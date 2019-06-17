More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Watch Live: Copa America — Japan v. Chile

By Daniel KarellJun 17, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
It may be hard to remember, since it didn’t qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but Chile is actually the twice-defending Copa America champions.

[ LIVE: Watch every single Copa America game ]

La Roja look to defend their title with the final opening game of the tournament, facing Copa America invitee Japan at the Estadio Morumbi in Sao Paulo. After both Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal announced they were leaving the national team following the failure to qualify for the last World Cup, both veterans are back and starting as Chile looks to find its 2015 and 2016 form under new manager Reinaldo Rueda, the former Colombia, Honduras and Ecuador coach.

Chile will face an interesting test in Japan, as the Samurai Blue have taken mainly an Under-23 side as it prepares for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and potentially making a deep run. Many of the starters are making their first senior international caps for Japan, as it looks to gain crucial international experience against a strong side.

Hit the link above (or click HERE) to watch Monday’s primetime fixture (in Spanish) and check back on PST for a full roundup of the day’s action down in South America.

You can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBC Sports App. All you have to do is click on the links below.

How Twitter reacted to VAR decisions in France v. Nigeria

By Daniel KarellJun 17, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT
The introduction of Video Assistant Referees to top level soccer has been criticized at times, but more often than not has been given the benefit of the doubt.

That seemed to change on Monday, as France was aided by two controversial VAR decisions, which helped the European nation defeat Nigeria, 1-0, in the final group stage game for both countries at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Both VAR decisions, the first to award a penalty and especially the second, to award a retake, were planned by both journalists, fans, and even former players on social media in real time.

Here’s some reaction below to the big controversy from this afternoon’s match.

Women’s World Cup: Controversial VAR decision helps France beat Nigeria

By Daniel KarellJun 17, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT
For the first time, France won all three of its group stage matches at the Women’s World Cup, but it took a very controversial video assistant referee decision to make it happen.

France beat Nigeria, 1-0, with towering centerback Wendie Renard scoring the game-winning-goal in the 79th minute, on her second attempt at a penalty kick. Renard missed the first penalty kick but was bailed out after Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was ruled to have moved ahead of the goal-line, leading to a second penalty kick.

It was the best France could muster all night against the resolute and stingy defensive discipline of Nigeria, which defended well as a unit and kept France from truly putting chances on goal until late in the match.

France had a couple of attacking chances through the first 70 minute shots of the match, but the game didn’t really kick off until the 72nd minute. On a cross into the box from the left, France’s Viviane Asseyi attempted to control the ball but was upended by Nigeria’s Ngozi Eberi. Referee Melissa Borjas didn’t make a call at first, instead listening to her assistants and the VAR. Eventually, she was persuaded to have a second look, and determined a foul had taken place, leading to a penalty. Eberi was also shown a red card after a second yellow, reducing Nigeria to 10.

After the remonstrations from Nigeria ended, Renard stepped up to the spot and dragged her shot off the left post and wide. However, moments later, Borjas was again heading to the VAR to take a look at Nnadozie coming off her line too early. It appeared she had, by just a foot, and Renard didn’t miss on the second attempt.

With the win, France secures first place in Group A and will face a third-place team from groups C, D, or E. With the defeat, Nigeria must hope for favorable score lines from other groups as they attempt to earn a third-place berth into the knockout round.

Suarez: After UCL defeat to Liverpool, I wanted to “disappear from the world”

By Daniel KarellJun 17, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT
2 Comments

It’s been more than a month since Liverpool’s stunning 4-0 (and 4-3 on aggregate) victory over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League semifinals, and Luis Suarez apparently still hasn’t gotten over the emotional scarring from his side’s defeat.

“After the elimination in the Champions (League), I wanted to disappear from the world,” Suarez told Fox Sports following Uruguay’s 4-0 rout of ten-man Ecuador in both team’s first match at the Copa America. “They were the worst days of my life and my career along with those from the 2014 World Cup.”

Suarez scored in Uruguay’s win over Ecuador as the Celeste look to win a record 16th Copa America title. It’s actually remarkable that Suarez is playing at all, just six weeks or so shy of major knee surgery to repair his meniscus. Barcelona allowed him to undergo the surgery after the Copa del Rey final and Suarez told reporters Sunday, via ESPN, that he lost 6.6 pounds while training to recover from his injury.

Interestingly, it’s also Suarez’s first appearance at a Copa America in eight years. How can that be? Suarez was serving a 12-month international suspension and thus missed the 2015 Copa America, following his biting incident with Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini that earned him not only a club suspension but also the international one, as Uruguay were bounced from the tournament in Brazil. In 2016, ahead of the Copa America Centenario, Suarez suffered a hamstring injury during Barcelona’s 2-0 win over Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final. Suarez was included in Uruguay’s 2016 Copa America squad but after two shock defeats, to Mexico and Venezuela, Suarez was left out as Uruguay crashed out of the tournament, his face filled with anguish stuck on the bench watching his team struggle on the pitch without him.

Now, Suarez, if he can put the memory of Anfield on May 7 behind him, Suarez could help a refreshed Uruguay side hit its stride back in Brazil, and potentially challenge for the continental title.

FIFA racism risk assessments for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Associated PressJun 17, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT
1 Comment

FIFA is conducting racism risk assessments for all 2022 World Cup qualifiers and sending observers to matches where there is a high prospect of discriminatory incidents.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura has written to member associations saying there is a particular onus on countries hosting matches to clamp down on discrimination on the road to the Qatar World Cup.

The letter follows particular scrutiny in Europe over players being subject to racist abuse by fans and referees not always following procedures by stopping games.

In a traffic signal coding system, Samoura told national associations when there is “a high probability of discriminatory incidents” the game will be given a red classification and observers sent to the stadium.

For games with a yellow or medium risk, Samoura said FIFA will “continue to assess the temporary dynamics” of the situation to see if observers are in fact warranted.

Central to the risk assessment is analyzing whether there is a history of discriminatory incidents or violence involving the teams or countries in general, including religious tensions.

Criteria outlined by FIFA include exploring “known far-right and other xenophobic groups, including their football-related activities and supporter links” and the “current geopolitical crises in the countries of the participating teams/associations and in their region that could affect spectators’ attitudes.”

FIFA will also look at whether fans have a “tendency to commit acts of homophobia or overt sexist abuse based on traditional chants or previous history.”

FIFA works with the Fare network to find anti-discrimination match observers.

According to FIFA, observers are required to “understand the language including idiosyncrasies of the country/team they are appointed to observe; know the symbols and codes used in the country/local environment/fan culture; know the fan culture of the country/team/local environment; have an understanding of any wider social and (geo-)political issues at play.”

Samoura has reminded associations that referees should implement a three-step procedure which allows them to stop a game, suspend a game and ultimately abandon a game if discriminatory behavior persists.

The letter was sent out three years after FIFA disbanded its anti-racism task, saying it had “completely fulfilled its temporary mission.”