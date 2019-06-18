For USMNT, Gold Cup finally brings chance for revival

With the Premier League transfer window open until August 8, there will be plenty of big deals between now and then as teams rejig their squads for the 2019-20 campaign.

But which current PL superstars could be on the move this summer?

Below is a look at the top 10 names who could be moving, and why, with some huge transfer fees involved.

1. Paul Pogba (Man United)

Transfer fee: $150 million

Reason: Pogba wants a new challenge and his inconsistent displays and fact he has an initial two years left on his current contract means United can now make a profit on him. United have said that want to keep him, but that is probably just to keep his transfer value high. Things haven’t worked out for Pogba at United, and everybody should now go their separate ways.

Possible destination(s): Real Madrid, Juventus

Will it happen? 90 percent chance

2. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace)

Transfer fee: $70 million

Reason: Wan-Bissaka has told Palace he wants to move on, and at 21 years of age he will see this move as being a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity. Palace will loathe to sell him, but realize that after a stunning first full season in the PL, his value may never be higher than it is right now. A future England international, Wan-Bissaka’s pace and power make him the perfect modern full back.

Possible destination(s): Manchester United

Will it happen? 90 percent chance

3. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)

Transfer fee: $60 million

Reason: Eriksen is another player who has come out and said now feels like the right time for a change. And he has excelled at Spurs over the past six seasons, with many believing he is underrated when it comes to Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Son getting the plaudits at Spurs. A move to Spain beckons as he has just one year left on his current contract, hence the relatively low transfer value.

Possible destination(s): Real Madrid, Barcelona

Will it happen? 95 percent chance

4. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Transfer fee: $100 million

Reason: Like Pogba and Eriksen, Zaha gave an interview after Palace’s season saying he wants to win trophies and play in the Champions League. That will alert plenty of clubs across England and Europe. Palace won’t want to lose both Zaha and Wan-Bissaka, but it seems likely both could force away moves. The Eagles weren’t as over-reliant on Zaha last season as they have been previously, but losing his pace and power to their counter-attacking play would be a huge blow.

Possible destination(s): Tottenham, Liverpool

Will it happen? 60 percent chance

5. Harry Maguire (Leicester City)

Transfer fee: $112 million

Reason: At the age of 26, Maguire is about to enter his prime and has been loyal to Leicester as Man United chased him last summer. The England international has enjoyed another stellar season for club and country and his marauding runs have continued. Both City and United want to sign him but Leicester have put a $100 million price tag on his head to try and put off potential suitors. After seeing the impact Virgil Van Dijk had at Liverpool, both Man City and Man United will be thinking Maguire could do the same for them.

Possible destination(s): Man United, Man City

Will it happen? 70 percent chance

6. Romelu Lukaku (Man United)

Transfer fee: $75 million

Reason: Not a regular starter at United anymore despite 42 goals in 96 games for them. Lukaku has been overtaken by Rashford and Martial, and he has been speaking positively about Serie A and Inter Milan’s new coach Antonio Conte. Is that a coincidence? Nope. His game would suit the Italian top-flight well, and if United want to get back the majority of the $90 million they paid Everton for him in 2017, now is the time to sell as Lukaku will spend most of next season on the bench under Solskjaer.

Possible destination(s): Inter Milan

Will it happen? 90 percent chance

7. James Maddison (Leicester City)

Transfer fee: $75 million

Reason: He flourished in his first full season in the PL after joining Leicester from Norwich for $25 million last summer, and no player created more goalscoring opportunities than Maddison. Currently with the England U21 side, Maddison’s future will be sorted out later in the summer. He may spend one more season at Leicester under Rodgers, and with Maguire a wanted man too, Leicester are unlikely to sell two of their stars this summer. Maddison, 22, will be playing for one of the top six teams very soon though.

Possible destination(s): Man City, Man United, Tottenham

Will it happen? 60 percent chance

8. Issa Diop (West Ham)

Transfer fee: $75 million

Reason: At just 22 years of age Diop’s first season in the PL went very well indeed. West Ham’s previously porous defense was shored up largely thanks to his partnership with Fabian Balbuena and Diop is now a man in demand. The French center back joined West Ham from Toulouse for $27.5 million last summer and they could be looking at a huge profit, but are under no pressure to sell. Diop knows he would be a guaranteed starter at United, which could turn his head, and his turn of pace and supreme aerial ability set him apart.

Possible destination(s): Man United, PSG, Barcelona

Will it happen? 60 percent chance

9. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham)

Transfer fee: $32.1 million

Reason: Spurs handed him a one-year contract extension last summer, but that meant Alderweireld could leave for just $32.1 million this summer. A clause inserted into his deal stacked the cards in his favor, and at the age of 30 the Belgian international has one more big move left in his career. With Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth around, there could be a changing of the guard in Spurs’ defense this summer. Pochettino will not want to lose Alderweireld, but Spurs can’t pay him what other clubs can.

Possible destination(s): Barcelona, Man United

Will it happen? 80 percent chance

10. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

Transfer fee: Loan

Reason: This just isn’t going to work, is it? Mesut Ozil doesn’t fit into Unai Emery‘s system at Arsenal and unless Emery goes, Ozil’s future with the Gunners isn’t looking bright. The best he can hope for next season is regular run outs in the Europa League on a Thursday night. He’s the highest-earner at the club, so getting somebody else to pay all of his $440,000 per week wage is going to be tough. The best Arsenal can do is to pay a chunk of Ozil’s wages and loan him out for this season. He still has another two seasons on the monster contract he signed in January 2018 and seems happy to stay at Arsenal. On his day his talent is undoubted, but he just doesn’t fit into Arsenal’s new system at all.

Possible destination(s): Besiktas, Fenerbache, Galatasaray

Will it happen? 50 percent chance

Other notable PL players to keep an eye on this summer:

Declan Rice

Kurt Zouma

David De Gea

Shkodran Mustafi

Xherdan Shaqiri

Alexis Sanchez

Sean Longstaff

Javier Hernandez

